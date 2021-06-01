If you use react-responsive and server-side-rendering you've probably come across this cryptic warning in your browser console before:
Warning: Expected server HTML to contain a matching in .
Warning: React attempted to reuse markup in a container but the checksum was invalid. This generally means that you are using server rendering and the markup generated on the server was not what the client was expecting. React injected new markup to compensate which works but you have lost many of the benefits of server rendering. Instead, figure out why the markup being generated is different on the client or server: (client) actid="1">Foo</h1><div data-react (server) actid="1">Bar</h1><div
This happens when the server and client disagree about the state of the DOM. With react-responsive specifically it can be caused by code like this:
<MediaQuery maxWidth={991}>
<div>You are a mobile device</div>
</MediaQuery>
<MediaQuery minWidth={992}>
<div>You are a desktop</div>
</MediaQuery>
On the client side this works just fine, but on the server side it doesn't because there's no DOM to query, so both components render empty on the server. Once
react takes over on the client side it will re-render these elements correctly based on the provided media queries.
react-responsive offers the values prop as a workaround:
<MediaQuery maxWidth={991} values={{ width: 1024 }}>
<div>You are a mobile device</div>
</MediaQuery>
<MediaQuery minWidth={992} values={{ width: 1024 }}>
<div>You are a desktop</div>
</MediaQuery>
This example will work fine as long as your browser window is
>= 1024px. If it's not you're back to the warning above.
react-responsive-redux combines several pieces together to work around this issue.
User-Agent string is sniffed to get a reasonable guess of the client's screen size
width from the global store.
The end result is that it's possible to do server-side rendering correctly for responsive pages which change for mobile, tablet, or desktop users (it also means that
react warning probably disappears):
<MobileScreen>
<div>You are a mobile device</div>
</MobileScreen>
<DesktopScreen>
<div>You are a desktop</div>
</DesktopScreen>
Install with npm:
npm install react-responsive-redux
react-responsive-redux has the following
peerDependencies:
"prop-types": "^15.5.10",
"react": "^15.6.1 || ^16.0.0",
"react-redux": "^5.0.6",
"redux": "^3.7.2"
Inside the
example directory run:
$ yarn install
$ yarn build
$ yarn start
Try loading the page with chrome on a desktop display and pretending to be a mobile device. In both cases you'll notice the initial redux state is correct and there's no error in the console.
To use
react-responsive-redux you need to do the following:
Add the
responsive reducer into your
redux store:
var redux = require('redux')
var responsiveReducer = require('react-responsive-redux').reducer
var reducers = {
// ... your other reducers here ...
responsive: responsiveReducer
}
var reducer = redux.combineReducers(reducers)
var store = redux.createStore(reducer)
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { reducer as responsiveReducer } from 'react-responsive-redux'
const reducers = {
// ... your other reducers here ...
responsive: responsiveReducer
}
const reducer = combineReducers(reducers)
const store = createStore(reducer)
Add mobile detection and dispatch a redux action during your request handler. This must happen after you've created your
redux store and before you do your server-side rendering.
(Note: these examples are based on the redux SSR example and are incomplete as-is).
var setMobileDetect = require('react-responsive-redux').setMobileDetect
var mobileParser = require('react-responsive-redux').mobileParser
var reducers = require('./reducers')
var renderToString = require('react-dom/server').renderToString
function handleRender(req, res) {
// Create a new Redux store instance
var store = createStore(reducers)
var dispatch = store.dispatch
// do our mobile detection
var mobileDetect = mobileParser(req)
// set mobile detection for our responsive store
dispatch(setMobileDetect(mobileDetect))
// Render the component to a string
var html = renderToString(
<Provider store={store}>
<App />
</Provider>
)
// Grab the initial state from our Redux store
var preloadedState = store.getState()
// Send the rendered page back to the client
res.send(renderFullPage(html, preloadedState))
}
import { setMobileDetect, mobileParser } from 'react-responsive-redux'
import reducers from './reducers'
import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server'
function handleRender(req, res) {
// Create a new Redux store instance
const store = createStore(reducers)
const { dispatch } = store
// do our mobile detection
const mobileDetect = mobileParser(req)
// set mobile detection for our responsive store
dispatch(setMobileDetect(mobileDetect))
// Render the component to a string
const html = renderToString(
<Provider store={store}>
<App />
</Provider>
)
// Grab the initial state from our Redux store
const preloadedState = store.getState()
// Send the rendered page back to the client
res.send(renderFullPage(html, preloadedState))
}
responsiveWrapper is a wrapper to generate redux-connected MediaQuery components. These components have
width and
deviceWidth set in the values prop from the connected store. All props are passed through to the underlying
<MediaQuery instance.
The following convenience components are exported and are all are built using
responsiveWrapper:
export const XsScreen = responsiveWrapper({ maxWidth: 767 })
export const XsScreenHidden = responsiveWrapper({ minWidth: 768 })
export const SmScreen = responsiveWrapper({ query: `(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 992px)` })
export const SmScreenHidden = responsiveWrapper({ query: `(max-width: 767px), (min-width: 993px)` })
export const MdScreen = responsiveWrapper({ query: `(min-width: 993px) and (max-width: 1199px)` })
export const MdScreenHidden = responsiveWrapper({ query: `(max-width: 992px), (min-width: 1200px)` })
export const LgScreen = responsiveWrapper({ minWidth: 1200 })
export const LgScreenHidden = responsiveWrapper({ maxWidth: 1199 })
alias for
<XsScreen>
alias for
<XsScreenHidden>
alias for
<SmScreen>
alias for
<SmScreenHidden>
export const MobileScreen = responsiveWrapper({ maxWidth: 991 })
alias for
<DesktopScreen>
export const DesktopScreeen = responsiveWrapper({ minWidth: 992 })
alias for
<MobileScreen>
var React = require('react')
var MobileScreen = require('react-responsive-redux').MobileScreen
var DesktopScreen = require('react-responsive-redux').DesktopScreen
function Component() {
return(
<div>
<MobileScreen>
<div>You are a mobile device</div>
</MobileScreen>
<DesktopScreen>
<div>You are a desktop</div>
</DesktopScreen>
</div>
)
}
import React from 'react'
import { MobileScreen, DesktopScreen } from 'react-responsive-redux'
const Component = () =>
<div>
<MobileScreen>
<div>You are a mobile device</div>
</MobileScreen>
<DesktopScreen>
<div>You are a desktop</div>
</DesktopScreen>
</div>
The current breakpoints are based on bootstrap's sizings.
|Device Type
|Breakpoint
|xs
|max-width: 767px
|sm
|min-width: 768px, max-width: 991px
|md
|min-width: 992px, max-width: 1199px
|lg
|min-width: 1200px
|Phone
|max-width: 767px
|Tablet
|min-width: 768px, max-width: 991px
|Mobile
|max-width: 991px
|Desktop
|min-width: 992px
Device detection is done using mobile-detect which allows us to get the following information:
mobile - is the device mobile (ie,
phone or
tablet)
phone - is the device a phone?
tablet - is the device a tablet?
desktop - the opposite of
mobile
Based on this information and our breakpoints we set a fake screen size in our store:
|Device Type
|Fake Width (in px)
|Phone
|767
|Tablet
|991
|Mobile
|767
|Desktop
|1200
Note that the
desktop fake width is set to
1200px rather than
992px - this is because worldwide trends indicate that most desktop views are >=
1200px and defaulting the
desktop size to this means that
<LgScreen> /
<LgScreenHidden> are more likely to render correctly on the server side.
import React from 'react'
import { MobileScreen, DesktopScreen } from 'react-responsive-redux'
const Component = () =>
<div>
<MobileScreen component="p">
You are a mobile device
</MobileScreen>
<DesktopScreen component={React.Fragment}>
You are a desktop
</DesktopScreen>
</div>