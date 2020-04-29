A React component that adds pinch-zoom and pan capability to an
img element. Both mobile and desktop browsers are supported. In desktop mode, you zoom with the mouse scrollwheel, and pan by dragging.
On render, the zoom and pan values are applied using CSS transforms.
npm install react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan --save
git clone https://github.com/bradstiff/react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan.git
cd react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan
npm install
npm start
import React from "react";
import PinchZoomPan from "react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan";
const App = () => {
return (
<div style={{ width: '500px', height: '500px' }}>
<PinchZoomPan>
<img alt='Test Image' src='http://picsum.photos/750/750' />
</PinchZoomPan>
</div>
);
};
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|initialScale
|number
|'auto'
|The initial scale of the image. When
auto, the image will be proportionally 'autofit' to the container.
|minScale
|number
|'auto'
|The minimum scale to which the image can be zoomed out. When
auto, the minimum scale is the 'autofit' scale.
|maxScale
|number
|1
|The maximum scale to which the image can be zoomed in.
|position
|'center' or 'topLeft'
|'topLeft'
|Position of the image relative to the container. Applies when the scaled image is smaller than the container.
|zoomButtons
|bool
|true
|Render plus (+) and minus (-) buttons on top of the image as another way to access the zoom feature.
|doubleTapBehavior
|'reset' or 'zoom'
|'reset'
|Whether to zoom in or reset to initial scale on double-click / double-tap.
You're welcome to contribute to react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan.
To set up the project:
npm install
npm start
The example page will be available on http://localhost:3001 in watch mode, meaning you don't have to refresh the page to see your changes.