A React component that adds pinch-zoom and pan capability to an img element. Both mobile and desktop browsers are supported. In desktop mode, you zoom with the mouse scrollwheel, and pan by dragging.

On render, the zoom and pan values are applied using CSS transforms.

Install

npm install react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan --save

Try it out

Online

Demo

Local

git clone https://github.com/bradstiff/react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan.git cd react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan npm install npm start Browse to http://localhost:3001

Usage

import React from "react" ; import PinchZoomPan from "react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan" ; const App = () => { return ( < div style = {{ width: ' 500px ', height: ' 500px ' }}> < PinchZoomPan > < img alt = 'Test Image' src = 'http://picsum.photos/750/750' /> </ PinchZoomPan > </ div > ); };

API

Prop Type Default Description initialScale number 'auto' The initial scale of the image. When auto , the image will be proportionally 'autofit' to the container. minScale number 'auto' The minimum scale to which the image can be zoomed out. When auto , the minimum scale is the 'autofit' scale. maxScale number 1 The maximum scale to which the image can be zoomed in. position 'center' or 'topLeft' 'topLeft' Position of the image relative to the container. Applies when the scaled image is smaller than the container. zoomButtons bool true Render plus (+) and minus (-) buttons on top of the image as another way to access the zoom feature. doubleTapBehavior 'reset' or 'zoom' 'reset' Whether to zoom in or reset to initial scale on double-click / double-tap.

Development

You're welcome to contribute to react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan.

To set up the project:

Fork and clone the repository npm install npm start

The example page will be available on http://localhost:3001 in watch mode, meaning you don't have to refresh the page to see your changes.