openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rrp

react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan

by Brad Stiff
0.3.0 (see all)

Enables zooming and panning an image or canvas, both mobile and desktop. Min and max zoom settings. Animated transitions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan

A React component that adds pinch-zoom and pan capability to an img element. Both mobile and desktop browsers are supported. In desktop mode, you zoom with the mouse scrollwheel, and pan by dragging.

On render, the zoom and pan values are applied using CSS transforms.

Install

npm install react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan --save

Try it out

Online

Demo

Local

  1. git clone https://github.com/bradstiff/react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan.git
  2. cd react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan
  3. npm install
  4. npm start
  5. Browse to http://localhost:3001

Usage

import React from "react";
import PinchZoomPan from "react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan";

const App = () => {
    return (
        <div style={{ width: '500px', height: '500px' }}>
            <PinchZoomPan>
                <img alt='Test Image' src='http://picsum.photos/750/750' />
            </PinchZoomPan>
        </div>
    );
};

API

PropTypeDefaultDescription
initialScalenumber'auto'The initial scale of the image. When auto, the image will be proportionally 'autofit' to the container.
minScalenumber'auto'The minimum scale to which the image can be zoomed out. When auto, the minimum scale is the 'autofit' scale.
maxScalenumber1The maximum scale to which the image can be zoomed in.
position'center' or 'topLeft''topLeft'Position of the image relative to the container. Applies when the scaled image is smaller than the container.
zoomButtonsbooltrueRender plus (+) and minus (-) buttons on top of the image as another way to access the zoom feature.
doubleTapBehavior'reset' or 'zoom''reset'Whether to zoom in or reset to initial scale on double-click / double-tap.

Development

You're welcome to contribute to react-responsive-pinch-zoom-pan.

To set up the project:

  1. Fork and clone the repository
  2. npm install
  3. npm start

The example page will be available on http://localhost:3001 in watch mode, meaning you don't have to refresh the page to see your changes.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial