Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
rrm
react-responsive-modal
●
by Léo Pradel
●
6.1.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Simple responsive react modal
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i react-responsive-modal
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
47.9K
GitHub Stars
502
Maintenance
Last Commit
2mos
ago
Contributors
20
Package
Dependencies
3
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Categories
React Popup
Reviews
Average Rating
4.0
/5
1
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback
Readme
./react-responsive-modal/README.md
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
RajaTheKing826
●
kurnool
●
14 Ratings
●
60 Reviews
●
Frontend developer
November 30, 2020
Alternatives
rnw
react-new-window
🔲 Pop new windows in React, using `window.open`.
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@reach/popover
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
182K
@clayui/modal
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
938
@clayui/alert
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
590
sweetalert2-react-content
Official SweetAlert2 enhancer adding support for React elements as content
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
28K
See 48 Alternatives
Tutorials
openbase.io
react-responsive-modal: documentation, code, playground & insights - Openbase
A simple responsive and accessible react modal