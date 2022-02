react-responsive-mixin makes building responsive components easy

This mixin adds method called media() to the react component. This is a wrapper around enquire.js

Usage

this .media(query, handler)

query

query is a media query definition either in string or object format. This mixin internally uses json2mq to convert media query from object to string format.

handler

handler is a function that needs to be executed when media query matches. handler can also be an object according to enquire.js API

Example