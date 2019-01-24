openbase logo
rri

react-responsive-image

by Mike Fey
5.0.0 (see all)

🖼️ A React responsive image component.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

75

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-responsive-image

A React responsive image component.

Displays different image sizes based on the user's window width. Can support an unlimited number of image sizes.

To install

npm i react-responsive-image

To run demo

npm install

then

npm start

Then navigate to http://localhost:3000/demo.html

To run tests

npm test

To build

npm run build

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { ResponsiveImage, ResponsiveImageSize } from 'react-responsive-image';

<ResponsiveImage>
  <ResponsiveImageSize
    default
    minWidth={0}
    path={'path-to-small-image.jpg'}
  />
  <ResponsiveImageSize
    minWidth={768}
    path={'path-to-medium-image.jpg'}
  />
  <ResponsiveImageSize
    minWidth={1100}
    path={'path-to-large-image.jpg'}
  />
</ResponsiveImage>

props for ResponsiveImage component

alt {String} // The value for the image alt attribute

background {Boolean} // If set to true, the component will render a background image

className {String} // An additional className to add to the component

lazy {Boolean} // If the component should lazy-load the image

loadImage {Boolean} // Set to `true` to load an image, if the `lazy` prop is set to `true`

onLoad {Function} // A callback to fire when the image is loaded

style {Object} // A style object to add to the component

props for ResponsiveImageSize component

default {Boolean} // If this is the default size to be loaded, before the window width is available. Mainly used for rendering from the server.

minWidth {Number} // The minimum width the window should be to load this image

path {Object} // The image path

