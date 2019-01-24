A React responsive image component.
Displays different image sizes based on the user's window width. Can support an unlimited number of image sizes.
npm i react-responsive-image
npm install
then
npm start
Then navigate to http://localhost:3000/demo.html
npm test
npm run build
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { ResponsiveImage, ResponsiveImageSize } from 'react-responsive-image';
<ResponsiveImage>
<ResponsiveImageSize
default
minWidth={0}
path={'path-to-small-image.jpg'}
/>
<ResponsiveImageSize
minWidth={768}
path={'path-to-medium-image.jpg'}
/>
<ResponsiveImageSize
minWidth={1100}
path={'path-to-large-image.jpg'}
/>
</ResponsiveImage>
alt {String} // The value for the image alt attribute
background {Boolean} // If set to true, the component will render a background image
className {String} // An additional className to add to the component
lazy {Boolean} // If the component should lazy-load the image
loadImage {Boolean} // Set to `true` to load an image, if the `lazy` prop is set to `true`
onLoad {Function} // A callback to fire when the image is loaded
style {Object} // A style object to add to the component
default {Boolean} // If this is the default size to be loaded, before the window width is available. Mainly used for rendering from the server.
minWidth {Number} // The minimum width the window should be to load this image
path {Object} // The image path