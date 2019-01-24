A React responsive image component.

Displays different image sizes based on the user's window width. Can support an unlimited number of image sizes.

To install

npm i react-responsive-image

To run demo

npm install

then

npm start

Then navigate to http://localhost:3000/demo.html

To run tests

npm test

To build

npm run build

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { ResponsiveImage, ResponsiveImageSize } from 'react-responsive-image' ; <ResponsiveImage> <ResponsiveImageSize default minWidth={0} path={'path-to-small-image.jpg'} /> <ResponsiveImageSize minWidth={768} path={'path-to-medium-image.jpg'} /> <ResponsiveImageSize minWidth={1100} path={'path-to-large-image.jpg'} /> </ResponsiveImage>

props for ResponsiveImage component

alt { String }

background { Boolean }

className { String }

lazy { Boolean }

loadImage { Boolean }

onLoad { Function }

style { Object }

props for ResponsiveImageSize component

default { Boolean }

minWidth { Number }