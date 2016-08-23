Power tools for building responsive layouts with React.
WIP, porting best ideas from Susy to a React-friendly and CSS-independent format.
Susy porting progress
Container
Basic fluid container
static
non-centered layouts
container positions (left, center (default), right, length (left
and right))
Breakpoint
Basic component width breakpoints (note this is different than a
media query breakpoint)
Media query breakpoints
Columns
set number of columns
list — create asymmetrical grids. List the size of each column
relative to other columns where 1 is a single column-unit. (1,2) would
create a 2-column grid where the second column being twice the width of
the first.
Gutter options
margin-based
padding-based
explicit gutter width
Gutter positions
before
after
inside
inside-static
split
Span
Set # of columns
Set arbitrary width
Remove last gutter by "last" prop
Remove first gutter by "first" prop
Support nested spans
Set location of span using "at" prop
Span external gutters (in addition to internal gutters)
"break" prop — start new row by clearing previous spans
No gutters option
"full" prop — shortcut for a span to fill its entire context
"pre" prop — add margin before a span
"post" prop — add margin after a span
"squish" prop — shortcut for adding pre and post margins to the
same span
"pull" prop — add negative margin before a span pulling it against
the direction of flow
"prefix" prop — add padding before a span
"suffix" prop — add padding after a span
"pad" prop — add padding before and after a span
"bleed" prop — Apply negative margins and equal positive padding
so that span borders and backgrounds "bleed" outside of their
containers
"bleed-x" prop — a shortcut for applying only left and right
(horixontal) bleed
"bleed-y" prop — a shortcut for applying only top and bottom
(vertical) bleed