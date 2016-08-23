Power tools for building responsive layouts with React.

WIP, porting best ideas from Susy to a React-friendly and CSS-independent format.

Susy porting progress

Container

Basic fluid container

Basic fluid container static

static non-centered layouts

non-centered layouts container positions (left, center (default), right, length (left and right))

Breakpoint

Basic component width breakpoints (note this is different than a media query breakpoint)

Basic component width breakpoints (note this is different than a media query breakpoint) Media query breakpoints

Columns

set number of columns

set number of columns list — create asymmetrical grids. List the size of each column relative to other columns where 1 is a single column-unit. (1,2) would create a 2-column grid where the second column being twice the width of the first.

Gutter options

margin-based

margin-based padding-based

padding-based explicit gutter width

Gutter positions

before

before after

after inside

inside inside-static

inside-static split

Span

Set # of columns

Set # of columns Set arbitrary width

Set arbitrary width Remove last gutter by "last" prop

Remove last gutter by "last" prop Remove first gutter by "first" prop

Remove first gutter by "first" prop Support nested spans

Support nested spans Set location of span using "at" prop

Set location of span using "at" prop Span external gutters (in addition to internal gutters)

Span external gutters (in addition to internal gutters) "break" prop — start new row by clearing previous spans

"break" prop — start new row by clearing previous spans No gutters option

No gutters option "full" prop — shortcut for a span to fill its entire context

"full" prop — shortcut for a span to fill its entire context "pre" prop — add margin before a span

"pre" prop — add margin before a span "post" prop — add margin after a span

"post" prop — add margin after a span "squish" prop — shortcut for adding pre and post margins to the same span

"squish" prop — shortcut for adding pre and post margins to the same span "pull" prop — add negative margin before a span pulling it against the direction of flow

"pull" prop — add negative margin before a span pulling it against the direction of flow "prefix" prop — add padding before a span

"prefix" prop — add padding before a span "suffix" prop — add padding after a span

"suffix" prop — add padding after a span "pad" prop — add padding before and after a span

"pad" prop — add padding before and after a span "bleed" prop — Apply negative margins and equal positive padding so that span borders and backgrounds "bleed" outside of their containers

"bleed" prop — Apply negative margins and equal positive padding so that span borders and backgrounds "bleed" outside of their containers "bleed-x" prop — a shortcut for applying only left and right (horixontal) bleed

"bleed-x" prop — a shortcut for applying only left and right (horixontal) bleed "bleed-y" prop — a shortcut for applying only top and bottom (vertical) bleed

Debuggin