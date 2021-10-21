React Responsive Carousel

Powerful, lightweight and fully customizable carousel component for React apps.

Important

I don't have any time available to keep maintaining this package. If you have any request, try to sort it within the community. I'm able to merge pull requests that look safe from time to time but no commitment on timelines here. Feel free to fork it and publish under other name if you are in a hurry or to use another component.

Features

Responsive

Mobile friendly

Swipe to slide

Mouse emulating touch

Server side rendering compatible

Keyboard navigation

Custom animation duration

Auto play w/ custom interval

Infinite loop

Horizontal or Vertical directions

Supports images, videos, text content or anything you want. Each direct child represents one slide!

Supports external controls

Highly customizable: Custom thumbs Custom arrows Custom indicators Custom status Custom animation handlers



Demo

http://leandrowd.github.io/react-responsive-carousel/

Check it out these cool demos created using storybook. The source code for each example is available here

Customize it yourself:

Installing as a package

yarn add react-responsive-carousel

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import "react-responsive-carousel/lib/styles/carousel.min.css" ; import { Carousel } from 'react-responsive-carousel' ; class DemoCarousel extends Component { render() { return ( <Carousel> <div> <img src="assets/1.jpeg" /> <p className="legend">Legend 1</p> </div> <div> <img src="assets/2.jpeg" /> <p className="legend">Legend 2</p> </div> <div> <img src="assets/3.jpeg" /> <p className="legend">Legend 3</p> </div> </Carousel> ); } }); ReactDOM.render(<DemoCarousel />, document.querySelector('.demo-carousel')); // Don't forget to include the css in your page // Using webpack or parcel with a style loader // import styles from 'react-responsive-carousel/lib/styles/carousel.min.css'; // Using html tag: // <link rel="stylesheet" href="<NODE_MODULES_FOLDER>/react-responsive-carousel/lib/styles/carousel.min.css"/>

Props

Name Value Description ariaLabel string Define the aria-label attribute for the root carousel element. The default is undefined , skipping the attribute from markup. axis 'horizontal' , 'vertical' Define the direction of the slider, defaults to 'horizontal' . autoFocus boolean Force focus on the carousel when it renders. autoPlay boolean Change the slide automatically based on interval prop. centerMode boolean Center the current item and set the slide width based on centerSlidePercentage . centerSlidePercentage number Define the width percentage relative to the carousel width when centerMode is true . dynamicHeight boolean The height of the items will not be fixed. emulateTouch boolean Enable swipe on non-touch screens when swipeable is true . infiniteLoop boolean Going after the last item will move back to the first slide. interval number Interval in milliseconds to automatically go to the next item when autoPlay is true, defaults to 3000 . labels object Apply aria-label on carousel with an object with the properties leftArrow , rightArrow and item . The default is {leftArrow: 'previous slide / item', rightArrow: 'next slide / item', item: 'slide item'} . onClickItem function Callback to handle a click event on a slide, receives the current index and item as arguments. onClickThumb function Callback to handle a click event on a thumb, receives the current index and item as arguments. onChange function Callback to handle every time the selected item changes, receives the current index and item as arguments. onSwipeStart function Callback to handle when the swipe starts, receives a touch event as argument. onSwipeEnd function Callback to handle when the swipe ends, receives a touch event as argument. onSwipeMove function Callback triggered on every movement while swiping, receives a touch event as argument. preventMovementUntilSwipeScrollTolerance boolean Don't let the carousel scroll until the user swipe to the value specified on swipeScrollTolerance . renderArrowPrev function Render custom previous arrow. Receives a click handler, a boolean that shows if there's a previous item, and the accessibility label as arguments. renderArrowNext function Render custom previous arrow. Receives a click handler, a boolean that shows if there's a next item, and the accessibility label as arguments. renderIndicator function Render custom indicator. Receives a click handler, a boolean that shows if the item is selected, the item index, and the accessibility label as arguments. renderItem function Render a custom item. Receives an item of the carousel, and an object with the isSelected property as arguments. renderThumbs function Render prop to show the thumbs, receives the carousel items as argument. Get the img tag of each item of the slider, and render it by default. selectedItem number Set the selected item, defaults to 0 . showArrows boolean Enable previous and next arrow, defaults to true . showStatus boolean Enable status of the current item to the total, defaults to true . showIndicators boolean Enable indicators to select items, defaults to true . showThumbs boolean Enable thumbs, defaults to true . statusFormatter function Formatter that returns the status as a string , receives the current item and the total count as arguments. Defaults to {currentItem} of {total} format. stopOnHover boolean The slide will not change by autoPlay on hover, defaults to true . swipeable boolean Enable the user to swipe the carousel, defaults to true . swipeScrollTolerance number How many pixels it's needed to change the slide when swiping, defaults to 5 . thumbWidth number Width of the thumb, defaults to 80 . transitionTime number Duration of the animation of changing slides. useKeyboardArrows boolean Enable the arrows to move the slider when focused. verticalSwipe 'natural' , 'standard' Set the mode of swipe when the axis is 'vertical' . The default is 'standard' . width number or string The width of the carousel, defaults to 100% .

Customizing

Items (Slides)

By default, each slide will be rendered as passed as children. If you need to customize them, use the prop renderItem .

renderItem: ( item: React.ReactNode, options?: { isSelected: boolean } ) => React.ReactNode;

Thumbs

By default, thumbs are generated extracting the images in each slide. If you don't have images on your slides or if you prefer a different thumbnail, use the method renderThumbs to return a new list of images to be used as thumbs.

renderThumbs: ( children: React.ReactChild[] ) => React.ReactChild[]

Arrows

By default, simple arrows are rendered on each side. If you need to customize them and the css is not enough, use the renderArrowPrev and renderArrowNext . The click handler is passed as argument to the prop and needs to be added as click handler in the custom arrow.

renderArrowPrev: ( clickHandler: ( ) => void , hasPrev: boolean , label: string ) => React.ReactNode; renderArrowNext: ( clickHandler: ( ) => void , hasNext: boolean , label: string ) => React.ReactNode;

Indicators

By default, indicators will be rendered as those small little dots in the bottom part of the carousel. To customize them, use the renderIndicator prop.

renderIndicator: ( clickHandler: ( e: React.MouseEvent | React.KeyboardEvent ) => void , isSelected: boolean , index: number , label: string ) => React.ReactNode;

Take full control of the carousel

If none of the previous options are enough, you can build your own controls for the carousel. Check an example at http://react-responsive-carousel.js.org/storybook/?path=/story/02-advanced--with-external-controls

Custom Animations

By default, the carousel uses the traditional 'slide' style animation. There is also a built in fade animation, which can be used by passing 'fade' to the animationHandler prop. *note: the 'fade' animation does not support swiping animations, so you may want to set swipeable to false

If you would like something completely custom, you can pass custom animation handler functions to animationHandler , swipeAnimationHandler , and stopSwipingHandler . The animation handler functions accept props and state, and return styles for the contain list, default slide style, selected slide style, and previous slide style. Take a look at the fade animation handler for an idea of how they work:

const fadeAnimationHandler: AnimationHandler = (props, state): AnimationHandlerResponse => { const transitionTime = props.transitionTime + 'ms' ; const transitionTimingFunction = 'ease-in-out' ; let slideStyle: React.CSSProperties = { position : 'absolute' , display : 'block' , zIndex : -2 , minHeight : '100%' , opacity : 0 , top : 0 , right : 0 , left : 0 , bottom : 0 , transitionTimingFunction : transitionTimingFunction, msTransitionTimingFunction : transitionTimingFunction, MozTransitionTimingFunction : transitionTimingFunction, WebkitTransitionTimingFunction : transitionTimingFunction, OTransitionTimingFunction : transitionTimingFunction, }; if (!state.swiping) { slideStyle = { ...slideStyle, WebkitTransitionDuration : transitionTime, MozTransitionDuration : transitionTime, OTransitionDuration : transitionTime, transitionDuration : transitionTime, msTransitionDuration : transitionTime, }; } return { slideStyle, selectedStyle : { ...slideStyle, opacity : 1 , position : 'relative' }, prevStyle : { ...slideStyle }, }; };

Videos

If your carousel is about videos, keep in mind that it's up to you to control which videos will play. Using the renderItem prop, you will get information saying if the slide is selected or not and can use that to change the video state. Only play videos on selected slides to avoid issues. Check an example at http://react-responsive-carousel.js.org/storybook/?path=/story/02-advanced--youtube-autoplay-with-custom-thumbs

=======================

Contributing

The contributing guide contains details on how to create pull requests and setup your dev environment. Please read it before contributing!

=======================

Raising issues

When raising an issue, please add as much details as possible. Screenshots, video recordings, or anything else that can make it easier to reproduce the bug you are reporting.

A new option is to create an example with the code that causes the bug. Fork this example from codesandbox and add your code there. Don't forget to fork, save and add the link for the example to the issue.

=======================

License