|Package
|react-responsive
|Description
|Media queries in react for responsive design
|Browser Version
|>= IE6*
|Demo
The best supported, easiest to use react media query module.
$ npm install react-responsive --save
Hooks is a new feature available in 8.0.0!
import React from 'react'
import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive'
const Example = () => {
const isDesktopOrLaptop = useMediaQuery({
query: '(min-width: 1224px)'
})
const isBigScreen = useMediaQuery({ query: '(min-width: 1824px)' })
const isTabletOrMobile = useMediaQuery({ query: '(max-width: 1224px)' })
const isPortrait = useMediaQuery({ query: '(orientation: portrait)' })
const isRetina = useMediaQuery({ query: '(min-resolution: 2dppx)' })
return <div>
<h1>Device Test!</h1>
{isDesktopOrLaptop && <p>You are a desktop or laptop</p>}
{isBigScreen && <p>You have a huge screen</p>}
{isTabletOrMobile && <p>You are a tablet or mobile phone</p>}
<p>Your are in {isPortrait ? 'portrait' : 'landscape'} orientation</p>
{isRetina && <p>You are retina</p>}
</div>
}
import MediaQuery from 'react-responsive'
const Example = () => (
<div>
<h1>Device Test!</h1>
<MediaQuery minWidth={1224}>
<p>You are a desktop or laptop</p>
<MediaQuery minWidth={1824}>
<p>You also have a huge screen</p>
</MediaQuery>
</MediaQuery>
<MediaQuery minResolution="2dppx">
{/* You can also use a function (render prop) as a child */}
{(matches) =>
matches
? <p>You are retina</p>
: <p>You are not retina</p>
}
</MediaQuery>
</div>
)
To make things more idiomatic to react, you can use camel-cased shorthands to construct media queries.
For a list of all possible shorthands and value types see https://github.com/contra/react-responsive/blob/master/src/mediaQuery.ts#L9.
Any numbers given as shorthand will be expanded to px (
1234 will become
'1234px').
The CSS media queries in the example above could be constructed like this:
import React from 'react'
import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive'
const Example = () => {
const isDesktopOrLaptop = useMediaQuery({ minWidth: 1224 })
const isBigScreen = useMediaQuery({ minWidth: 1824 })
const isTabletOrMobile = useMediaQuery({ maxWidth: 1224 })
const isPortrait = useMediaQuery({ orientation: 'portrait' })
const isRetina = useMediaQuery({ minResolution: '2dppx' })
return (
<div>
...
</div>
)
}
device prop
At times you may need to render components with different device settings than what gets automatically detected. This is especially useful in a Node environment where these settings can't be detected (SSR) or for testing.
orientation,
scan,
aspectRatio,
deviceAspectRatio,
height,
deviceHeight,
width,
deviceWidth,
color,
colorIndex,
monochrome,
resolution and
type
type can be one of:
all,
grid,
aural,
braille,
handheld,
projection,
screen,
tty,
tv or
embossed
Note: The
device property always applies, even when it can be detected (where window.matchMedia exists).
import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive'
const Example = () => {
const isDesktopOrLaptop = useMediaQuery(
{ minDeviceWidth: 1224 },
{ deviceWidth: 1600 } // `device` prop
)
return (
<div>
{isDesktopOrLaptop &&
<p>
this will always get rendered even if device is shorter than 1224px,
that's because we overrode device settings with 'deviceWidth: 1600'.
</p>
}
</div>
)
}
You can also pass
device to every
useMediaQuery hook in the components tree through a React Context.
This should ease up server-side-rendering and testing in a Node environment, e.g:
import { Context as ResponsiveContext } from 'react-responsive'
import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server'
import App from './App'
...
// Context is just a regular React Context component, it accepts a `value` prop to be passed to consuming components
const mobileApp = renderToString(
<ResponsiveContext.Provider value={{ width: 500 }}>
<App />
</ResponsiveContext.Provider>
)
...
import { Context as ResponsiveContext } from 'react-responsive'
import { render } from '@testing-library/react'
import ProductsListing from './ProductsListing'
describe('ProductsListing', () => {
test('matches the snapshot', () => {
const { container: mobile } = render(
<ResponsiveContext.Provider value={{ width: 300 }}>
<ProductsListing />
</ResponsiveContext.Provider>
)
expect(mobile).toMatchSnapshot()
const { container: desktop } = render(
<ResponsiveContext.Provider value={{ width: 1000 }}>
<ProductsListing />
</ResponsiveContext.Provider>
)
expect(desktop).toMatchSnapshot()
})
})
Note that if anything has a
device prop passed in it will take precedence over the one from context.
onChange
You can use the
onChange callback to specify a change handler that will be called when the media query's value changes.
import React from 'react'
import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive'
const Example = () => {
const handleMediaQueryChange = (matches) => {
// matches will be true or false based on the value for the media query
}
const isDesktopOrLaptop = useMediaQuery(
{ minWidth: 1224 }, undefined, handleMediaQueryChange
);
return (
<div>
...
</div>
)
}
import React from 'react'
import MediaQuery from 'react-responsive'
const Example = () => {
const handleMediaQueryChange = (matches) => {
// matches will be true or false based on the value for the media query
}
return (
<MediaQuery minWidth={1224} onChange={handleMediaQueryChange}>
...
</MediaQuery>
)
}
That's it! Now you can create your application specific breakpoints and reuse them easily. Here is an example:
import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive'
const Desktop = ({ children }) => {
const isDesktop = useMediaQuery({ minWidth: 992 })
return isDesktop ? children : null
}
const Tablet = ({ children }) => {
const isTablet = useMediaQuery({ minWidth: 768, maxWidth: 991 })
return isTablet ? children : null
}
const Mobile = ({ children }) => {
const isMobile = useMediaQuery({ maxWidth: 767 })
return isMobile ? children : null
}
const Default = ({ children }) => {
const isNotMobile = useMediaQuery({ minWidth: 768 })
return isNotMobile ? children : null
}
const Example = () => (
<div>
<Desktop>Desktop or laptop</Desktop>
<Tablet>Tablet</Tablet>
<Mobile>Mobile</Mobile>
<Default>Not mobile (desktop or laptop or tablet)</Default>
</div>
)
export default Example
And if you want a combo (the DRY way):
import { useMediaQuery } from "react-responsive"
const useDesktopMediaQuery = () =>
useMediaQuery({ query: "(min-width: 1280px)" })
const useTabletAndBelowMediaQuery = () =>
useMediaQuery({ query: "(max-width: 1279px)" })
const Desktop = ({ children }) => {
const isDesktop = useDesktopMediaQuery()
return isDesktop ? children : null
}
const TabletAndBelow = ({ children }) => {
const isTabletAndBelow = useTabletAndBelowMediaQuery()
return isTabletAndBelow ? children : null
}
|Chrome
|9
|Firefox (Gecko)
|6
|MS Edge
|All
|Internet Explorer
|10
|Opera
|12.1
|Safari
|5.1
Pretty much everything. Check out these polyfills:
Great module to get the status of media queries in react, the only problem in my opinion is the bundle size increase, around 8kb gzipped. The best thing is that you have 2 great features: 1. full Typescript support 2. the media query can be defined in a super specific way, you have types and props for each possible thing done in css, devices, width, printer! Other react media queries libraries only support input as string! But react-responsive won't do that and will let you specify super correct queries with full types support making it less possible to make errors with declarations.
I needed to add responsiveness to one of my projects and react-responsive made it easy to do this. Not only that, they also support react hooks which is a plus
easy to use, not too complicated, support hooks. i would port this into any of my react project in a heartbeat.