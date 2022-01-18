Information

Package react-responsive Description Media queries in react for responsive design Browser Version >= IE6* Demo

The best supported, easiest to use react media query module.

Install

npm install react-responsive --save

Example Usage

With Hooks

Hooks is a new feature available in 8.0.0!

import React from 'react' import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive' const Example = () => { const isDesktopOrLaptop = useMediaQuery({ query : '(min-width: 1224px)' }) const isBigScreen = useMediaQuery({ query : '(min-width: 1824px)' }) const isTabletOrMobile = useMediaQuery({ query : '(max-width: 1224px)' }) const isPortrait = useMediaQuery({ query : '(orientation: portrait)' }) const isRetina = useMediaQuery({ query : '(min-resolution: 2dppx)' }) return < div > < h1 > Device Test! </ h1 > {isDesktopOrLaptop && < p > You are a desktop or laptop </ p > } {isBigScreen && < p > You have a huge screen </ p > } {isTabletOrMobile && < p > You are a tablet or mobile phone </ p > } < p > Your are in {isPortrait ? 'portrait' : 'landscape'} orientation </ p > {isRetina && < p > You are retina </ p > } </ div > }

With Components

import MediaQuery from 'react-responsive' const Example = () => ( < div > < h1 > Device Test! </ h1 > < MediaQuery minWidth = {1224} > < p > You are a desktop or laptop </ p > < MediaQuery minWidth = {1824} > < p > You also have a huge screen </ p > </ MediaQuery > </ MediaQuery > < MediaQuery minResolution = "2dppx" > {/* You can also use a function (render prop) as a child */} {(matches) => matches ? < p > You are retina </ p > : < p > You are not retina </ p > } </ MediaQuery > </ div > )

API

Using Properties

To make things more idiomatic to react, you can use camel-cased shorthands to construct media queries.

For a list of all possible shorthands and value types see https://github.com/contra/react-responsive/blob/master/src/mediaQuery.ts#L9.

Any numbers given as shorthand will be expanded to px ( 1234 will become '1234px' ).

The CSS media queries in the example above could be constructed like this:

import React from 'react' import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive' const Example = () => { const isDesktopOrLaptop = useMediaQuery({ minWidth : 1224 }) const isBigScreen = useMediaQuery({ minWidth : 1824 }) const isTabletOrMobile = useMediaQuery({ maxWidth : 1224 }) const isPortrait = useMediaQuery({ orientation : 'portrait' }) const isRetina = useMediaQuery({ minResolution : '2dppx' }) return ( < div > ... </ div > ) }

Forcing a device with the device prop

At times you may need to render components with different device settings than what gets automatically detected. This is especially useful in a Node environment where these settings can't be detected (SSR) or for testing.

Possible Keys

orientation , scan , aspectRatio , deviceAspectRatio , height , deviceHeight , width , deviceWidth , color , colorIndex , monochrome , resolution and type

Possible Types

type can be one of: all , grid , aural , braille , handheld , print , projection , screen , tty , tv or embossed

Note: The device property always applies, even when it can be detected (where window.matchMedia exists).

import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive' const Example = () => { const isDesktopOrLaptop = useMediaQuery( { minDeviceWidth : 1224 }, { deviceWidth : 1600 } ) return ( < div > {isDesktopOrLaptop && < p > this will always get rendered even if device is shorter than 1224px, that's because we overrode device settings with 'deviceWidth: 1600'. </ p > } </ div > ) }

Supplying through Context

You can also pass device to every useMediaQuery hook in the components tree through a React Context. This should ease up server-side-rendering and testing in a Node environment, e.g:

Server-Side Rendering

import { Context as ResponsiveContext } from 'react-responsive' import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server' import App from './App' ... const mobileApp = renderToString( < ResponsiveContext.Provider value = {{ width: 500 }}> < App /> </ ResponsiveContext.Provider > ) ...

Testing

import { Context as ResponsiveContext } from 'react-responsive' import { render } from '@testing-library/react' import ProductsListing from './ProductsListing' describe( 'ProductsListing' , () => { test( 'matches the snapshot' , () => { const { container : mobile } = render( < ResponsiveContext.Provider value = {{ width: 300 }}> < ProductsListing /> </ ResponsiveContext.Provider > ) expect(mobile).toMatchSnapshot() const { container : desktop } = render( < ResponsiveContext.Provider value = {{ width: 1000 }}> < ProductsListing /> </ ResponsiveContext.Provider > ) expect(desktop).toMatchSnapshot() }) })

Note that if anything has a device prop passed in it will take precedence over the one from context.

onChange

You can use the onChange callback to specify a change handler that will be called when the media query's value changes.

import React from 'react' import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive' const Example = () => { const handleMediaQueryChange = ( matches ) => { } const isDesktopOrLaptop = useMediaQuery( { minWidth : 1224 }, undefined , handleMediaQueryChange ); return ( < div > ... </ div > ) }

import React from 'react' import MediaQuery from 'react-responsive' const Example = () => { const handleMediaQueryChange = ( matches ) => { } return ( < MediaQuery minWidth = {1224} onChange = {handleMediaQueryChange} > ... </ MediaQuery > ) }

Easy Mode

That's it! Now you can create your application specific breakpoints and reuse them easily. Here is an example:

import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive' const Desktop = ( { children } ) => { const isDesktop = useMediaQuery({ minWidth : 992 }) return isDesktop ? children : null } const Tablet = ( { children } ) => { const isTablet = useMediaQuery({ minWidth : 768 , maxWidth : 991 }) return isTablet ? children : null } const Mobile = ( { children } ) => { const isMobile = useMediaQuery({ maxWidth : 767 }) return isMobile ? children : null } const Default = ( { children } ) => { const isNotMobile = useMediaQuery({ minWidth : 768 }) return isNotMobile ? children : null } const Example = () => ( < div > < Desktop > Desktop or laptop </ Desktop > < Tablet > Tablet </ Tablet > < Mobile > Mobile </ Mobile > < Default > Not mobile (desktop or laptop or tablet) </ Default > </ div > ) export default Example

And if you want a combo (the DRY way):

import { useMediaQuery } from "react-responsive" const useDesktopMediaQuery = () => useMediaQuery({ query : "(min-width: 1280px)" }) const useTabletAndBelowMediaQuery = () => useMediaQuery({ query : "(max-width: 1279px)" }) const Desktop = ( { children } ) => { const isDesktop = useDesktopMediaQuery() return isDesktop ? children : null } const TabletAndBelow = ( { children } ) => { const isTabletAndBelow = useTabletAndBelowMediaQuery() return isTabletAndBelow ? children : null }

Browser Support

Out of the box

Chrome 9 Firefox (Gecko) 6 MS Edge All Internet Explorer 10 Opera 12.1 Safari 5.1

With Polyfills

Pretty much everything. Check out these polyfills: