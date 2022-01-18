openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rr

react-responsive

by Contra
9.0.0-beta.5 (see all)

CSS media queries in react - for responsive design, and more.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

492K

GitHub Stars

6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

59

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React CSS-in-JS

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/56
Read All Reviews
riccardogiorato
Jorge0521
halkim44

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use

Readme

react-responsive NPM version Downloads

Information

Packagereact-responsive
Description Media queries in react for responsive design
Browser Version >= IE6*
Demo

The best supported, easiest to use react media query module.

Install

$ npm install react-responsive --save

Example Usage

With Hooks

Hooks is a new feature available in 8.0.0!

import React from 'react'
import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive'

const Example = () => {
  const isDesktopOrLaptop = useMediaQuery({
    query: '(min-width: 1224px)'
  })
  const isBigScreen = useMediaQuery({ query: '(min-width: 1824px)' })
  const isTabletOrMobile = useMediaQuery({ query: '(max-width: 1224px)' })
  const isPortrait = useMediaQuery({ query: '(orientation: portrait)' })
  const isRetina = useMediaQuery({ query: '(min-resolution: 2dppx)' })

  return <div>
    <h1>Device Test!</h1>
    {isDesktopOrLaptop && <p>You are a desktop or laptop</p>}
    {isBigScreen && <p>You  have a huge screen</p>}
    {isTabletOrMobile && <p>You are a tablet or mobile phone</p>}
    <p>Your are in {isPortrait ? 'portrait' : 'landscape'} orientation</p>
    {isRetina && <p>You are retina</p>}
  </div>
}

With Components

import MediaQuery from 'react-responsive'

const Example = () => (
  <div>
    <h1>Device Test!</h1>
    <MediaQuery minWidth={1224}>
      <p>You are a desktop or laptop</p>
      <MediaQuery minWidth={1824}>
        <p>You also have a huge screen</p>
      </MediaQuery>
    </MediaQuery>
    <MediaQuery minResolution="2dppx">
      {/* You can also use a function (render prop) as a child */}
      {(matches) =>
        matches
          ? <p>You are retina</p>
          : <p>You are not retina</p>
      }
    </MediaQuery>
  </div>
)

API

Using Properties

To make things more idiomatic to react, you can use camel-cased shorthands to construct media queries.

For a list of all possible shorthands and value types see https://github.com/contra/react-responsive/blob/master/src/mediaQuery.ts#L9.

Any numbers given as shorthand will be expanded to px (1234 will become '1234px').

The CSS media queries in the example above could be constructed like this:

import React from 'react'
import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive'

const Example = () => {
  const isDesktopOrLaptop = useMediaQuery({ minWidth: 1224 })
  const isBigScreen = useMediaQuery({ minWidth: 1824 })
  const isTabletOrMobile = useMediaQuery({ maxWidth: 1224 })
  const isPortrait = useMediaQuery({ orientation: 'portrait' })
  const isRetina = useMediaQuery({ minResolution: '2dppx' })

  return (
    <div>
      ...
    </div>
  )
}

Forcing a device with the device prop

At times you may need to render components with different device settings than what gets automatically detected. This is especially useful in a Node environment where these settings can't be detected (SSR) or for testing.

Possible Keys

orientation, scan, aspectRatio, deviceAspectRatio, height, deviceHeight, width, deviceWidth, color, colorIndex, monochrome, resolution and type

Possible Types

type can be one of: all, grid, aural, braille, handheld, print, projection, screen, tty, tv or embossed

Note: The device property always applies, even when it can be detected (where window.matchMedia exists).

import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive'

const Example = () => {
  const isDesktopOrLaptop = useMediaQuery(
     { minDeviceWidth: 1224 },
     { deviceWidth: 1600 } // `device` prop
  )

  return (
    <div>
      {isDesktopOrLaptop &&
        <p>
          this will always get rendered even if device is shorter than 1224px,
          that's because we overrode device settings with 'deviceWidth: 1600'.
        </p>
      }
    </div>
  )
}

Supplying through Context

You can also pass device to every useMediaQuery hook in the components tree through a React Context. This should ease up server-side-rendering and testing in a Node environment, e.g:

Server-Side Rendering
import { Context as ResponsiveContext } from 'react-responsive'
import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server'
import App from './App'

...
  // Context is just a regular React Context component, it accepts a `value` prop to be passed to consuming components
  const mobileApp = renderToString(
    <ResponsiveContext.Provider value={{ width: 500 }}>
      <App />
    </ResponsiveContext.Provider>
  )
...
Testing
import { Context as ResponsiveContext } from 'react-responsive'
import { render } from '@testing-library/react'
import ProductsListing from './ProductsListing'

describe('ProductsListing', () => {
  test('matches the snapshot', () => {
    const { container: mobile } = render(
      <ResponsiveContext.Provider value={{ width: 300 }}>
        <ProductsListing />
      </ResponsiveContext.Provider>
    )
    expect(mobile).toMatchSnapshot()

    const { container: desktop } = render(
      <ResponsiveContext.Provider value={{ width: 1000 }}>
        <ProductsListing />
      </ResponsiveContext.Provider>
    )
    expect(desktop).toMatchSnapshot()
  })
})

Note that if anything has a device prop passed in it will take precedence over the one from context.

onChange

You can use the onChange callback to specify a change handler that will be called when the media query's value changes.

import React from 'react'
import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive'

const Example = () => {

  const handleMediaQueryChange = (matches) => {
    // matches will be true or false based on the value for the media query
  }
  const isDesktopOrLaptop = useMediaQuery(
    { minWidth: 1224 }, undefined,  handleMediaQueryChange
  );

  return (
    <div>
      ...
    </div>
  )
}

import React from 'react'
import MediaQuery from 'react-responsive'

const Example = () => {

  const handleMediaQueryChange = (matches) => {
    // matches will be true or false based on the value for the media query
  }

  return (
    <MediaQuery minWidth={1224} onChange={handleMediaQueryChange}>
      ...
    </MediaQuery>
  )
}

Easy Mode

That's it! Now you can create your application specific breakpoints and reuse them easily. Here is an example:

import { useMediaQuery } from 'react-responsive'

const Desktop = ({ children }) => {
  const isDesktop = useMediaQuery({ minWidth: 992 })
  return isDesktop ? children : null
}
const Tablet = ({ children }) => {
  const isTablet = useMediaQuery({ minWidth: 768, maxWidth: 991 })
  return isTablet ? children : null
}
const Mobile = ({ children }) => {
  const isMobile = useMediaQuery({ maxWidth: 767 })
  return isMobile ? children : null
}
const Default = ({ children }) => {
  const isNotMobile = useMediaQuery({ minWidth: 768 })
  return isNotMobile ? children : null
}

const Example = () => (
  <div>
    <Desktop>Desktop or laptop</Desktop>
    <Tablet>Tablet</Tablet>
    <Mobile>Mobile</Mobile>
    <Default>Not mobile (desktop or laptop or tablet)</Default>
  </div>
)

export default Example

And if you want a combo (the DRY way):

import { useMediaQuery } from "react-responsive"

const useDesktopMediaQuery = () =>
  useMediaQuery({ query: "(min-width: 1280px)" })

const useTabletAndBelowMediaQuery = () =>
  useMediaQuery({ query: "(max-width: 1279px)" })

const Desktop = ({ children }) => {
  const isDesktop = useDesktopMediaQuery()

  return isDesktop ? children : null
}

const TabletAndBelow = ({ children }) => {
  const isTabletAndBelow = useTabletAndBelowMediaQuery()

  return isTabletAndBelow ? children : null
}

Browser Support

Out of the box

Chrome 9
Firefox (Gecko) 6
MS Edge All
Internet Explorer 10
Opera 12.1
Safari 5.1

With Polyfills

Pretty much everything. Check out these polyfills:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Riccardo GioratoPadua32 Ratings30 Reviews
Fullstack - Developer on JAMStack, React and more web stuff every day!
7 months ago

Great module to get the status of media queries in react, the only problem in my opinion is the bundle size increase, around 8kb gzipped. The best thing is that you have 2 great features: 1. full Typescript support 2. the media query can be defined in a super specific way, you have types and props for each possible thing done in css, devices, width, printer! Other react media queries libraries only support input as string! But react-responsive won't do that and will let you specify super correct queries with full types support making it less possible to make errors with declarations.

0
Jorge Carlos12 Ratings23 Reviews
Front-end engineer @ Acorns.com
August 19, 2020

I needed to add responsiveness to one of my projects and react-responsive made it easy to do this. Not only that, they also support react hooks which is a plus

0
halkim441 Rating1 Review
September 27, 2020

easy to use, not too complicated, support hooks. i would port this into any of my react project in a heartbeat.

0
Aranganathan RathinaveluNetherlands2 Ratings0 Reviews
Nestling computer scientist 🍃
8 months ago
Highly Customizable
Abraham Cepeda OsegueraMonterrey, Mexico3 Ratings0 Reviews
Computer Science student at Tecnologico de Monterrey, Campus Monterrey
10 months ago

Alternatives

styled-componentsVisual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress 💅
GitHub Stars
36K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
290
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
31Highly Customizable
theme-uiBuild consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
112K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
jssJSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
styled-jsxFull CSS support for JSX without compromises
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
emotion👩‍🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
663K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
18
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable
polishedA lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript ✨
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
See 63 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial