React Resource Router (RRR) is a configuration driven routing solution for React that manages single page application route matching, data fetching and progressive rendering.
React Resource Router was developed by Atlassian for Jira primarily to improve performance and prepare for compatibility with React's forthcoming Concurrent Mode on both client and server. You can read more about its development and impact here.
path - the path to match
component - the component to render
resources - an array of objects containing fetch functions that request the route component's data
Resources describe and provide the data required for your route. This data is safely stored and accessed via the
useResource hook or
ResourceSubscriber component.
import { createResource } from 'react-resource-router';
import { fetch } from '../common/utils';
export const homeResource = createResource({
type: 'HOME',
getKey: () => 'home-resource-key',
getData: () => fetch('https://my-api.com/home'),
});
export const aboutResource = createResource({
type: 'ABOUT',
getKey: () => 'about-resource-key',
getData: () => fetch('https://my-api.com/about'),
});
These are the React components that get rendered for your routes. As mentioned, they can be wired into the state of your resources via the
useResource hook or
ResourceSubscriber component.
import { useResource } from 'react-resource-router';
import { aboutResource, homeResource } from '../routes/resources';
import { Loading, Error } from './common';
export const Home = () => {
const { data, loading, error } = useResource(homeResource);
if (error) {
return <Error error={error} />;
}
if (loading) {
return <Loading />;
}
return <div>{data.home.content}</div>;
};
export const About = () => {
const { data, loading, error } = useResource(aboutResource);
if (error) {
return <Error error={error} />;
}
if (loading) {
return <Loading />;
}
return <div>{data.about.content}</div>;
};
Your route configuration is the single source of truth for your application's routing concerns.
import { Home, About } from '../components';
import { homeResource, aboutResource } from './resources';
export const appRoutes = [
{
name: 'home',
path: '/',
exact: true,
component: Home,
resources: [homeResource],
},
{
name: 'about',
path: '/about',
exact: true,
component: About,
resources: [aboutResource],
},
];
Now that you've set up your resources, components and configuration correctly, all you need to do is mount the Router in your react tree with a
RouteComponent as a child. It will do the rest!
import {
Router,
RouteComponent,
createBrowserHistory,
} from 'react-resource-router';
import { appRoutes } from './routing/routes';
const App = () => (
<Router routes={appRoutes} history={createBrowserHistory()}>
<RouteComponent />
</Router>
);
npm install react-resource-router
# or
yarn add react-resource-router
Check the docs website or the docs folder.
You can checkout the repo and play around with the examples we have setup to demonstrate how the API can be used for various use cases.
npm start
Big thanks to Thinkmill for their involvement in this project.
Copyright (c) 2020 Atlassian and others. Apache 2.0 licensed, see LICENSE file.