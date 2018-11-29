Component for giving you
onResize.
Primarily based on this work by Marc J. Schmidt.
npm install --save react react-dom react-resize-observer
Add
ResizeObserver to the element whose size or position you want to measure. The only requirement is that your component must not have a
position of
static (see Caveats section.
import ResizeObserver from 'react-resize-observer';
const MyComponent = () => (
<div style={{position: 'relative'}}>
Hello World
<ResizeObserver
onResize={(rect) => {
console.log('Resized. New bounds:', rect.width, 'x', rect.height);
}}
onPosition={(rect) => {
console.log('Moved. New position:', rect.left, 'x', rect.top);
}}
/>
</div>
);
onResize: function
optional
Called with a single
DOMRect argument when a size change is detected.
onPosition: function
optional
Called with a single
DOMRect argument when a position change is detected.
onReflow: function
optional
Called with a single
DOMRect argument when either a position or size change is detected.
ResizeObserver will detect changes in the size or position of the closest containing block (an element with a position other than
static) - so use either
fixed,
absolute, or
relative on the element you are measuring.
The mechanism used to detect element size changes relies on the behavior of nested, absolutely positioned elements and their ability to trigger scroll events on their parent element. This is the reason this library is implemented as a rendered child element, and not as component enhancer.
The
onPosition (an
onReflow) callbacks will detect when the measured element's position in the viewport changes, but only when the change is caused by a scroll event of the window or an ancestor element with
overflow: scroll. Position changes caused by other factors (i.e.
transform,
margin,
top/
left etc.) will not be immediately detected - although these changes will be observed and returned the next time a scroll event is captured.
If absolutely you need to capture position changes caused by style updates, calling
document.body.dispatchEvent(new UIEvent('scroll')) will cause any mounted
ResizeObserver instances to update.
This component returns raw
DOMRect instances as the callback argument.
DOMRect instances return
{} when serialized to JSON (which will cause them to appear empty in Redux DevTools).
DOMRect instances may crash the React Developer Tools extension if you try to inspect them as part of component state.
If any of these quirks become an issue, the solution is to map the values you need onto a plain object: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/39417566.