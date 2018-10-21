openbase logo
rrl

react-resize-layout

by bytefunc
0.2.3

This react component resize the layout of HTML using a handle

Overview

Readme

react-resize-layout

This react component resize the layout of HTML using a handle

Demo

Example

View the example demo page

npm install --save react-resize-layout react react-dom

or

yarn add react-resize-layout react react-dom

import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { Resize, ResizeVertical, ResizeHorizon } from "react-resize-layout";

// horizon
render(
    <Resize handleWidth="5px" handleColor="#777">
        <ResizeHorizon width="100px">Horizon 1</ResizeHorizon>
        <ResizeHorizon width="200px" minWidth="150px">
            Horizon 2
        </ResizeHorizon>
        <ResizeHorizon minWidth="5px">Horizon 3</ResizeHorizon>
    </Resize>,
    document.getElementById("example")
);

// vertical
render(
    <Resize handleWidth="5px" handleColor="#777">
        <ResizeVertical height="100px" minHeight="10px">
            Vertical 1
        </ResizeVertical>
        <ResizeVertical height="200px">Vertical 2</ResizeVertical>
        <ResizeVertical minHeight="50px">Vertical 3</ResizeVertical>
    </Resize>,
    document.getElementById("example2")
);

// horizon and vertical
render(
    <Resize handleWidth="2px" handleColor="#000">
        <ResizeVertical height="120px" minHeight="50px">
            Vertical 1
        </ResizeVertical>
        <ResizeVertical height="160px" minHeight="20px">
            <Resize handleWidth="8px" handleColor="red">
                <ResizeHorizon width="90px">Horizon 1</ResizeHorizon>
                <ResizeHorizon width="120px">Horizon 2</ResizeHorizon>
                <ResizeHorizon minWidth="50px">Horizon 3</ResizeHorizon>
            </Resize>
        </ResizeVertical>
        <ResizeVertical>Vertical 2</ResizeVertical>
    </Resize>,
    document.getElementById("example3")
);

Usage

//
// When you use either <ResizeHorizon> or <ResizeVertical> component
//

// work
<Resize>
   <ResizeHorizon>...</ResizeHorizon>
   <ResizeHorizon>...</ResizeHorizon>
</Resize>

// not work
<Resize>
   <ResizeHorizon>...</ResizeHorizon>
   <ResizeVertical>...</ResizeVertical>
</Resize>

// not work
<Resize>
   <ResizeHorizon>...</ResizeHorizon>
   <ResizeHorizon>...</ResizeHorizon>
   <div>...</div>
</Resize>

API

\<Resize>

optionstypedefaultdescription
handleWidthstring"5px"handle width
handleColorstring"#999"handle color
onResizeStartcallbackCalls when resize start
onResizeStopcallbackCalls when resize stop
onResizeMovecallbackCalls when resize move
onResizeWindowcallbackCalls when window resize

\<ResizeHorizon>

optionstypedescription
idstringSet the id of the ResizeHorizon component
classNamestringSet the className of the ResizeHorizon component
widthstringSet the width of the ResizeHorizon component
minWidthstringSet the minimum width of the ResizeHorizon component
overflowstringSet the css overflow property. default value "hidden"

\<ResizeVertical>

optionstypedescription
idstringSet the id of the ResizeVertical component
classNamestringSet the className of the ResizeVertical component
heightstringSet the height of the ResizeVertical component
minHeightstringSet the minimum height of the ResizeVertical component
overflowstringSet the css overflow property. default value "hidden"

License

MIT

