This react component resize the layout of HTML using a handle
npm install --save react-resize-layout react react-dom
or
yarn add react-resize-layout react react-dom
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { Resize, ResizeVertical, ResizeHorizon } from "react-resize-layout";
// horizon
render(
<Resize handleWidth="5px" handleColor="#777">
<ResizeHorizon width="100px">Horizon 1</ResizeHorizon>
<ResizeHorizon width="200px" minWidth="150px">
Horizon 2
</ResizeHorizon>
<ResizeHorizon minWidth="5px">Horizon 3</ResizeHorizon>
</Resize>,
document.getElementById("example")
);
// vertical
render(
<Resize handleWidth="5px" handleColor="#777">
<ResizeVertical height="100px" minHeight="10px">
Vertical 1
</ResizeVertical>
<ResizeVertical height="200px">Vertical 2</ResizeVertical>
<ResizeVertical minHeight="50px">Vertical 3</ResizeVertical>
</Resize>,
document.getElementById("example2")
);
// horizon and vertical
render(
<Resize handleWidth="2px" handleColor="#000">
<ResizeVertical height="120px" minHeight="50px">
Vertical 1
</ResizeVertical>
<ResizeVertical height="160px" minHeight="20px">
<Resize handleWidth="8px" handleColor="red">
<ResizeHorizon width="90px">Horizon 1</ResizeHorizon>
<ResizeHorizon width="120px">Horizon 2</ResizeHorizon>
<ResizeHorizon minWidth="50px">Horizon 3</ResizeHorizon>
</Resize>
</ResizeVertical>
<ResizeVertical>Vertical 2</ResizeVertical>
</Resize>,
document.getElementById("example3")
);
//
// When you use either <ResizeHorizon> or <ResizeVertical> component
//
// work
<Resize>
<ResizeHorizon>...</ResizeHorizon>
<ResizeHorizon>...</ResizeHorizon>
</Resize>
// not work
<Resize>
<ResizeHorizon>...</ResizeHorizon>
<ResizeVertical>...</ResizeVertical>
</Resize>
// not work
<Resize>
<ResizeHorizon>...</ResizeHorizon>
<ResizeHorizon>...</ResizeHorizon>
<div>...</div>
</Resize>
|options
|type
|default
|description
|handleWidth
|string
|"5px"
|handle width
|handleColor
|string
|"#999"
|handle color
|onResizeStart
|callback
|Calls when resize start
|onResizeStop
|callback
|Calls when resize stop
|onResizeMove
|callback
|Calls when resize move
|onResizeWindow
|callback
|Calls when window resize
|options
|type
|description
|id
|string
|Set the id of the ResizeHorizon component
|className
|string
|Set the className of the ResizeHorizon component
|width
|string
|Set the width of the ResizeHorizon component
|minWidth
|string
|Set the minimum width of the ResizeHorizon component
|overflow
|string
|Set the css overflow property. default value "hidden"
|options
|type
|description
|id
|string
|Set the id of the ResizeVertical component
|className
|string
|Set the className of the ResizeVertical component
|height
|string
|Set the height of the ResizeVertical component
|minHeight
|string
|Set the minimum height of the ResizeVertical component
|overflow
|string
|Set the css overflow property. default value "hidden"
MIT