This react component resize the layout of HTML using a handle

Demo

View the demo page

Example

View the example demo page

npm install --save react-resize-layout react react-dom or yarn add react-resize-layout react react-dom

import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import { Resize, ResizeVertical, ResizeHorizon } from "react-resize-layout" ; render( < Resize handleWidth = "5px" handleColor = "#777" > < ResizeHorizon width = "100px" > Horizon 1 </ ResizeHorizon > < ResizeHorizon width = "200px" minWidth = "150px" > Horizon 2 </ ResizeHorizon > < ResizeHorizon minWidth = "5px" > Horizon 3 </ ResizeHorizon > </ Resize > , document .getElementById( "example" ) ); render( < Resize handleWidth = "5px" handleColor = "#777" > < ResizeVertical height = "100px" minHeight = "10px" > Vertical 1 </ ResizeVertical > < ResizeVertical height = "200px" > Vertical 2 </ ResizeVertical > < ResizeVertical minHeight = "50px" > Vertical 3 </ ResizeVertical > </ Resize > , document .getElementById( "example2" ) ); render( < Resize handleWidth = "2px" handleColor = "#000" > < ResizeVertical height = "120px" minHeight = "50px" > Vertical 1 </ ResizeVertical > < ResizeVertical height = "160px" minHeight = "20px" > < Resize handleWidth = "8px" handleColor = "red" > < ResizeHorizon width = "90px" > Horizon 1 </ ResizeHorizon > < ResizeHorizon width = "120px" > Horizon 2 </ ResizeHorizon > < ResizeHorizon minWidth = "50px" > Horizon 3 </ ResizeHorizon > </ Resize > </ ResizeVertical > < ResizeVertical > Vertical 2 </ ResizeVertical > </ Resize > , document .getElementById( "example3" ) );

Usage

<Resize> < ResizeHorizon > ... </ ResizeHorizon > < ResizeHorizon > ... </ ResizeHorizon > </ Resize > < Resize > < ResizeHorizon > ... </ ResizeHorizon > < ResizeVertical > ... </ ResizeVertical > </ Resize > < Resize > < ResizeHorizon > ... </ ResizeHorizon > < ResizeHorizon > ... </ ResizeHorizon > < div > ... </ div > </ Resize >

API

options type default description handleWidth string "5px" handle width handleColor string "#999" handle color onResizeStart callback Calls when resize start onResizeStop callback Calls when resize stop onResizeMove callback Calls when resize move onResizeWindow callback Calls when window resize

options type description id string Set the id of the ResizeHorizon component className string Set the className of the ResizeHorizon component width string Set the width of the ResizeHorizon component minWidth string Set the minimum width of the ResizeHorizon component overflow string Set the css overflow property. default value "hidden"

options type description id string Set the id of the ResizeVertical component className string Set the className of the ResizeVertical component height string Set the height of the ResizeVertical component minHeight string Set the minimum height of the ResizeVertical component overflow string Set the css overflow property. default value "hidden"

License

MIT