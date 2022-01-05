Handle element resizes like it's 2022!

Nowadays browsers support element resize handling natively using ResizeObservers. The library uses these observers to help you handle element resizes in React.

🐥 Tiny ~3kb

🐼 Written in TypeScript

🦁 Supports Function and Class Components

🐠 Used by 20k+ repositories

🦄 Generating 35M+ downloads/year

No window.resize listeners! No timeouts! No 👑 viruses! :)

TypeScript-lovers notice: starting from v6.0.0 you may safely remove @types/react-resize-detector from you deps list.

Installation

npm i react-resize-detector // OR yarn add react-resize-detector

and

import ResizeObserver from 'react-resize-detector' ;

Examples

Starting from v6.0.0 there are 3 recommended ways to work with resize-detector library:

1. React hook (new in v6.0.0)

import { useResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector' ; const CustomComponent = () => { const { width, height, ref } = useResizeDetector(); return < div ref = {ref} > {`${width}x${height}`} </ div > ; };

With props import { useResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector' ; const CustomComponent = () => { const onResize = useCallback( () => { }, []); const { width, height, ref } = useResizeDetector({ handleHeight : false , refreshMode : 'debounce' , refreshRate : 1000 , onResize }); return < div ref = {ref} > {`${width}x${height}`} </ div > ; };

With custom ref import { useResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector' ; const CustomComponent = () => { const targetRef = useRef(); const { width, height } = useResizeDetector({ targetRef }); return < div ref = {targetRef} > {`${width}x${height}`} </ div > ; };

2. HOC pattern

import { withResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector' ; const CustomComponent = ( { width, height } ) => < div > {`${width}x${height}`} </ div > ; export default withResizeDetector(CustomComponent);

3. Child Function Pattern

import ReactResizeDetector from 'react-resize-detector' ; < ReactResizeDetector handleWidth handleHeight > {({ width, height }) => < div > {`${width}x${height}`} </ div > } </ ReactResizeDetector > ;

Full example (Class Component) import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { withResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector' ; const containerStyles = { height : '100vh' , display : 'flex' , alignItems : 'center' , justifyContent : 'center' }; class AdaptiveComponent extends Component { state = { color : 'red' }; componentDidUpdate(prevProps) { const { width } = this .props; if (width !== prevProps.width) { this .setState({ color : width > 500 ? 'coral' : 'aqua' }); } } render() { const { width, height } = this .props; const { color } = this .state; return < div style = {{ backgroundColor: color , ...containerStyles }}> {`${width}x${height}`} </ div > ; } } const AdaptiveWithDetector = withResizeDetector(AdaptiveComponent); const App = () => { return ( < div > < p > The rectangle changes color based on its width </ p > < AdaptiveWithDetector /> </ div > ); }; export default App;

Full example (Functional Component) import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react' ; import { withResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector' ; const containerStyles = { height : '100vh' , display : 'flex' , alignItems : 'center' , justifyContent : 'center' }; const AdaptiveComponent = ( { width, height } ) => { const [color, setColor] = useState( 'red' ); useEffect( () => { setColor(width > 500 ? 'coral' : 'aqua' ); }, [width]); return < div style = {{ backgroundColor: color , ...containerStyles }}> {`${width}x${height}`} </ div > ; }; const AdaptiveWithDetector = withResizeDetector(AdaptiveComponent); const App = () => { return ( < div > < p > The rectangle changes color based on its width </ p > < AdaptiveWithDetector /> </ div > ); }; export default App;

We still support other ways to work with this library, but in the future consider using the ones described above. Please let me know if the examples above don't fit your needs.

Performance optimization

This library uses the native ResizeObserver API.

DOM nodes get attached to ResizeObserver.observe every time the component mounts and every time any property gets changed.

It means you should try to avoid passing anonymous functions to ResizeDetector , because they will trigger the whole initialization process every time the component rerenders. Use useCallback whenever it's possible.

const { ref, width, height } = useResizeDetector({ onResize : () => { } }); const onResize = useCallback( () => { }, []); const { ref, width, height } = useResizeDetector({ onResize });

Refs

The below explanation doesn't apply to useResizeDetector

The library is trying to be smart and does not add any extra DOM elements to not break your layouts. That's why we use findDOMNode method to find and attach listeners to the existing DOM elements. Unfortunately, this method has been deprecated and throws a warning in StrictMode.

For those who want to avoid this warning, we are introducing an additional property - targetRef . You have to set this prop as a ref of your target DOM element and the library will use this reference instead of searching the DOM element with help of findDOMNode

HOC pattern example import { withResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector' ; const CustomComponent = ( { width, height, targetRef } ) => < div ref = {targetRef} > {`${width}x${height}`} </ div > ; export default withResizeDetector(CustomComponent);

Child Function Pattern example import ReactResizeDetector from 'react-resize-detector' ; < ReactResizeDetector handleWidth handleHeight > {({ width, height, targetRef }) => < div ref = {targetRef} > {`${width}x${height}`} </ div > } </ ReactResizeDetector > ;

API

Prop Type Description Default onResize Func Function that will be invoked with width and height arguments undefined handleWidth Bool Trigger onResize on width change true handleHeight Bool Trigger onResize on height change true skipOnMount Bool Do not trigger onResize when a component mounts false refreshMode String Possible values: throttle and debounce See lodash docs for more information. undefined - callback will be fired for every frame undefined refreshRate Number Use this in conjunction with refreshMode . Important! It's a numeric prop so set it accordingly, e.g. refreshRate={500} 1000 refreshOptions Object Use this in conjunction with refreshMode . An object in shape of { leading: bool, trailing: bool } . Please refer to lodash's docs for more info undefined observerOptions Object These options will be used as a second parameter of resizeObserver.observe method. undefined targetRef Ref Use this prop to pass a reference to the element you want to attach resize handlers to. It must be an instance of React.useRef or React.createRef functions undefined

Testing with Enzyme and Jest

Thanks to @Primajin for posting this snippet

const { ResizeObserver } = window ; beforeEach( () => { delete window .ResizeObserver; window .ResizeObserver = jest.fn().mockImplementation( () => ({ observe : jest.fn(), unobserve : jest.fn(), disconnect : jest.fn() })); wrapper = mount( < MyComponent /> ); }); afterEach(() => { window.ResizeObserver = ResizeObserver; jest.restoreAllMocks(); }); it('should do my test', () => { // [...] });

License

MIT

Show us some love and STAR ⭐ the project if you find it useful