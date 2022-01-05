Nowadays browsers support element resize handling natively using ResizeObservers. The library uses these observers to help you handle element resizes in React.
🐥 Tiny ~3kb
🐼 Written in TypeScript
🦁 Supports Function and Class Components
🐠 Used by 20k+ repositories
🦄 Generating 35M+ downloads/year
No
window.resize listeners! No timeouts! No 👑 viruses! :)
TypeScript-lovers notice: starting from v6.0.0 you may safely remove
@types/react-resize-detector from you deps list.
npm i react-resize-detector
// OR
yarn add react-resize-detector
and
import ResizeObserver from 'react-resize-detector';
Starting from v6.0.0 there are 3 recommended ways to work with
resize-detector library:
import { useResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector';
const CustomComponent = () => {
const { width, height, ref } = useResizeDetector();
return <div ref={ref}>{`${width}x${height}`}</div>;
};
import { useResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector';
const CustomComponent = () => {
const onResize = useCallback(() => {
// on resize logic
}, []);
const { width, height, ref } = useResizeDetector({
handleHeight: false,
refreshMode: 'debounce',
refreshRate: 1000,
onResize
});
return <div ref={ref}>{`${width}x${height}`}</div>;
};
import { useResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector';
const CustomComponent = () => {
const targetRef = useRef();
const { width, height } = useResizeDetector({ targetRef });
return <div ref={targetRef}>{`${width}x${height}`}</div>;
};
import { withResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector';
const CustomComponent = ({ width, height }) => <div>{`${width}x${height}`}</div>;
export default withResizeDetector(CustomComponent);
import ReactResizeDetector from 'react-resize-detector';
// ...
<ReactResizeDetector handleWidth handleHeight>
{({ width, height }) => <div>{`${width}x${height}`}</div>}
</ReactResizeDetector>;
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { withResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector';
const containerStyles = {
height: '100vh',
display: 'flex',
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center'
};
class AdaptiveComponent extends Component {
state = {
color: 'red'
};
componentDidUpdate(prevProps) {
const { width } = this.props;
if (width !== prevProps.width) {
this.setState({
color: width > 500 ? 'coral' : 'aqua'
});
}
}
render() {
const { width, height } = this.props;
const { color } = this.state;
return <div style={{ backgroundColor: color, ...containerStyles }}>{`${width}x${height}`}</div>;
}
}
const AdaptiveWithDetector = withResizeDetector(AdaptiveComponent);
const App = () => {
return (
<div>
<p>The rectangle changes color based on its width</p>
<AdaptiveWithDetector />
</div>
);
};
export default App;
import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
import { withResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector';
const containerStyles = {
height: '100vh',
display: 'flex',
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center'
};
const AdaptiveComponent = ({ width, height }) => {
const [color, setColor] = useState('red');
useEffect(() => {
setColor(width > 500 ? 'coral' : 'aqua');
}, [width]);
return <div style={{ backgroundColor: color, ...containerStyles }}>{`${width}x${height}`}</div>;
};
const AdaptiveWithDetector = withResizeDetector(AdaptiveComponent);
const App = () => {
return (
<div>
<p>The rectangle changes color based on its width</p>
<AdaptiveWithDetector />
</div>
);
};
export default App;
We still support other ways to work with this library, but in the future consider using the ones described above. Please let me know if the examples above don't fit your needs.
This library uses the native ResizeObserver API.
DOM nodes get attached to
ResizeObserver.observe every time the component mounts and every time any property gets changed.
It means you should try to avoid passing anonymous functions to
ResizeDetector, because they will trigger the whole initialization process every time the component rerenders. Use
useCallback whenever it's possible.
// WRONG - anonymous function
const { ref, width, height } = useResizeDetector({
onResize: () => {
// on resize logic
}
});
// CORRECT - `useCallback` approach
const onResize = useCallback(() => {
// on resize logic
}, []);
const { ref, width, height } = useResizeDetector({ onResize });
The below explanation doesn't apply to
useResizeDetector
The library is trying to be smart and does not add any extra DOM elements to not break your layouts. That's why we use
findDOMNode method to find and attach listeners to the existing DOM elements. Unfortunately, this method has been deprecated and throws a warning in StrictMode.
For those who want to avoid this warning, we are introducing an additional property -
targetRef. You have to set this prop as a
ref of your target DOM element and the library will use this reference instead of searching the DOM element with help of
findDOMNode
import { withResizeDetector } from 'react-resize-detector';
const CustomComponent = ({ width, height, targetRef }) => <div ref={targetRef}>{`${width}x${height}`}</div>;
export default withResizeDetector(CustomComponent);
import ReactResizeDetector from 'react-resize-detector';
// ...
<ReactResizeDetector handleWidth handleHeight>
{({ width, height, targetRef }) => <div ref={targetRef}>{`${width}x${height}`}</div>}
</ReactResizeDetector>;
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|onResize
|Func
|Function that will be invoked with
width and
height arguments
undefined
|handleWidth
|Bool
|Trigger
onResize on width change
true
|handleHeight
|Bool
|Trigger
onResize on height change
true
|skipOnMount
|Bool
|Do not trigger onResize when a component mounts
false
|refreshMode
|String
|Possible values:
throttle and
debounce See lodash docs for more information.
undefined - callback will be fired for every frame
undefined
|refreshRate
|Number
|Use this in conjunction with
refreshMode. Important! It's a numeric prop so set it accordingly, e.g.
refreshRate={500}
1000
|refreshOptions
|Object
|Use this in conjunction with
refreshMode. An object in shape of
{ leading: bool, trailing: bool }. Please refer to lodash's docs for more info
undefined
|observerOptions
|Object
|These options will be used as a second parameter of
resizeObserver.observe method.
undefined
|targetRef
|Ref
|Use this prop to pass a reference to the element you want to attach resize handlers to. It must be an instance of
React.useRef or
React.createRef functions
undefined
Thanks to @Primajin for posting this snippet
const { ResizeObserver } = window;
beforeEach(() => {
delete window.ResizeObserver;
window.ResizeObserver = jest.fn().mockImplementation(() => ({
observe: jest.fn(),
unobserve: jest.fn(),
disconnect: jest.fn()
}));
wrapper = mount(<MyComponent />);
});
afterEach(() => {
window.ResizeObserver = ResizeObserver;
jest.restoreAllMocks();
});
it('should do my test', () => {
// [...]
});
MIT
