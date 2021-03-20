A react widget that can be resized and rotated via a handler.

Installation

npm install --save react-resizable-rotatable-draggable

Then you will need to install peer dependency

npm install --save styled-components

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import ResizableRect from 'react-resizable-rotatable-draggable' class App extends Component { constructor () { super () this .state = { width : 100 , height : 100 , top : 100 , left : 100 , rotateAngle : 0 } } handleResize = ( style, isShiftKey, type ) => { let { top, left, width, height } = style top = Math .round(top) left = Math .round(left) width = Math .round(width) height = Math .round(height) this .setState({ top, left, width, height }) } handleRotate = ( rotateAngle ) => { this .setState({ rotateAngle }) } handleDrag = ( deltaX, deltaY ) => { this .setState({ left : this .state.left + deltaX, top : this .state.top + deltaY }) } render() { const {width, top, left, height, rotateAngle} = this .state return ( < div className = "App" > < ResizableRect left = {left} top = {top} width = {width} height = {height} rotateAngle = {rotateAngle} // aspectRatio = {false} // minWidth = {10} // minHeight = {10} zoomable = 'n, w, s, e, nw, ne, se, sw' // rotatable = {true} // onRotateStart = {this.handleRotateStart} onRotate = {this.handleRotate} // onRotateEnd = {this.handleRotateEnd} // onResizeStart = {this.handleResizeStart} onResize = {this.handleResize} // onResizeEnd = {this.handleUp} // onDragStart = {this.handleDragStart} onDrag = {this.handleDrag} // onDragEnd = {this.handleDragEnd} /> </ div > ) } } export default App

Props

Props Type Default Example left number.isRequired 10 top number.isRequired 10 width number.isRequired 100 height number.isRequired 100 rotateAngle number 0 0 rotatable bool true true zoomable string '' 'n, w, s, e, nw, ne, se, sw' minWidth number 10 0 minHeight number 10 0 aspectRatio number (width / height) 1(which makes the rectangle a square) onRotateStart func onRotate func (rotateAngle) onRotateEnd func onResizeStart func onResize func (style, isShiftKey, type) onResizeEnd func onDragStart func onDrag func (deltaX, deltaY) onDragEnd func

License

MIT © MockingBot