react-resizable-rotatable-draggable

by mockingbot
0.2.0 (see all)

A rectangle react component which can be resized and rotated

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

210

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

React-resizable-rotatable-draggable-rectangle

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

A react widget that can be resized and rotated via a handler.

Installation

npm install --save react-resizable-rotatable-draggable

Then you will need to install peer dependency

npm install --save styled-components

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import ResizableRect from 'react-resizable-rotatable-draggable'

class App extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super()
    this.state = {
      width: 100,
      height: 100,
      top: 100,
      left: 100,
      rotateAngle: 0
    }
  }

  handleResize = (style, isShiftKey, type) => {
    // type is a string and it shows which resize-handler you clicked
    // e.g. if you clicked top-right handler, then type is 'tr'
    let { top, left, width, height } = style
    top = Math.round(top)
    left = Math.round(left)
    width = Math.round(width)
    height = Math.round(height)
    this.setState({
      top,
      left,
      width,
      height
    })
  }

  handleRotate = (rotateAngle) => {
    this.setState({
      rotateAngle
    })
  }

  handleDrag = (deltaX, deltaY) => {
    this.setState({
      left: this.state.left + deltaX,
      top: this.state.top + deltaY
    })
  }

  render() {
    const {width, top, left, height, rotateAngle} = this.state
    return (
      <div className="App">
        <ResizableRect
          left={left}
          top={top}
          width={width}
          height={height}
          rotateAngle={rotateAngle}
          // aspectRatio={false}
          // minWidth={10}
          // minHeight={10}
          zoomable='n, w, s, e, nw, ne, se, sw'
          // rotatable={true}
          // onRotateStart={this.handleRotateStart}
          onRotate={this.handleRotate}
          // onRotateEnd={this.handleRotateEnd}
          // onResizeStart={this.handleResizeStart}
          onResize={this.handleResize}
          // onResizeEnd={this.handleUp}
          // onDragStart={this.handleDragStart}
          onDrag={this.handleDrag}
          // onDragEnd={this.handleDragEnd}
        />
      </div>
    )
  }
}

export default App

Props

PropsTypeDefaultExample
leftnumber.isRequired10
topnumber.isRequired10
widthnumber.isRequired100
heightnumber.isRequired100
rotateAnglenumber00
rotatablebooltruetrue
zoomablestring'''n, w, s, e, nw, ne, se, sw'
minWidthnumber100
minHeightnumber100
aspectRationumber (width / height)1(which makes the rectangle a square)
onRotateStartfunc
onRotatefunc(rotateAngle)
onRotateEndfunc
onResizeStartfunc
onResizefunc(style, isShiftKey, type)
onResizeEndfunc
onDragStartfunc
onDragfunc(deltaX, deltaY)
onDragEndfunc

License

MIT © MockingBot

