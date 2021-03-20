A react widget that can be resized and rotated via a handler.
npm install --save react-resizable-rotatable-draggable
Then you will need to install peer dependency
npm install --save styled-components
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import ResizableRect from 'react-resizable-rotatable-draggable'
class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super()
this.state = {
width: 100,
height: 100,
top: 100,
left: 100,
rotateAngle: 0
}
}
handleResize = (style, isShiftKey, type) => {
// type is a string and it shows which resize-handler you clicked
// e.g. if you clicked top-right handler, then type is 'tr'
let { top, left, width, height } = style
top = Math.round(top)
left = Math.round(left)
width = Math.round(width)
height = Math.round(height)
this.setState({
top,
left,
width,
height
})
}
handleRotate = (rotateAngle) => {
this.setState({
rotateAngle
})
}
handleDrag = (deltaX, deltaY) => {
this.setState({
left: this.state.left + deltaX,
top: this.state.top + deltaY
})
}
render() {
const {width, top, left, height, rotateAngle} = this.state
return (
<div className="App">
<ResizableRect
left={left}
top={top}
width={width}
height={height}
rotateAngle={rotateAngle}
// aspectRatio={false}
// minWidth={10}
// minHeight={10}
zoomable='n, w, s, e, nw, ne, se, sw'
// rotatable={true}
// onRotateStart={this.handleRotateStart}
onRotate={this.handleRotate}
// onRotateEnd={this.handleRotateEnd}
// onResizeStart={this.handleResizeStart}
onResize={this.handleResize}
// onResizeEnd={this.handleUp}
// onDragStart={this.handleDragStart}
onDrag={this.handleDrag}
// onDragEnd={this.handleDragEnd}
/>
</div>
)
}
}
export default App
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Example
|left
|number.isRequired
|10
|top
|number.isRequired
|10
|width
|number.isRequired
|100
|height
|number.isRequired
|100
|rotateAngle
|number
|0
|0
|rotatable
|bool
|true
|true
|zoomable
|string
|''
|'n, w, s, e, nw, ne, se, sw'
|minWidth
|number
|10
|0
|minHeight
|number
|10
|0
|aspectRatio
|number (width / height)
|1(which makes the rectangle a square)
|onRotateStart
|func
|onRotate
|func
|(rotateAngle)
|onRotateEnd
|func
|onResizeStart
|func
|onResize
|func
|(style, isShiftKey, type)
|onResizeEnd
|func
|onDragStart
|func
|onDrag
|func
|(deltaX, deltaY)
|onDragEnd
|func
MIT © MockingBot