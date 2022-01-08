A resizable and draggable component for React.
https://codesandbox.io/s/xpm699v4lp
CodeSandbox(with default)
CodeSandbox(with size and position)
CodeSandbox(with typescript)
npm i -S react-rnd
yarn add react-rnd
default
<Rnd
default={{
x: 0,
y: 0,
width: 320,
height: 200,
}}
>
Rnd
</Rnd>
position and
size
<Rnd
size={{ width: this.state.width, height: this.state.height }}
position={{ x: this.state.x, y: this.state.y }}
onDragStop={(e, d) => { this.setState({ x: d.x, y: d.y }) }}
onResizeStop={(e, direction, ref, delta, position) => {
this.setState({
width: ref.style.width,
height: ref.style.height,
...position,
});
}}
>
001
</Rnd>
default: { x: number; y: number; width?: number | string; height?: number | string; };
The
width and
height property is used to set the default size of the component.
For example, you can set
300,
'300px',
50%.
If omitted, set
'auto'.
The
x and
y property is used to set the default position of the component.
size?: { width: (number | string), height: (number | string) };
The
size property is used to set size of the component.
For example, you can set 300, '300px', 50%.
Use
size if you need to control size state by yourself.
position?: { x: number, y: number };
The
position property is used to set position of the component.
Use
position if you need to control size state by yourself.
see, following example.
<Rnd
size={{ width: this.state.width, height: this.state.height }}
position={{ x: this.state.x, y: this.state.y }}
onDragStop={(e, d) => { this.setState({ x: d.x, y: d.y }) }}
onResize={(e, direction, ref, delta, position) => {
this.setState({
width: ref.offsetWidth,
height: ref.offsetHeight,
...position,
});
}}
>
001
</Rnd>
className?: string;
The
className property is used to set the custom
className of the component.
style?: { [key: string]: string };
The
style property is used to set the custom
style of the component.
minWidth?: number | string;
The
minWidth property is used to set the minimum width of the component.
For example, you can set
300,
'300px',
50%.
minHeight?: number | string;
The
minHeight property is used to set the minimum height of the component.
For example, you can set
300,
'300px',
50%.
maxWidth?: number | string;
The
maxWidth property is used to set the maximum width of the component.
For example, you can set
300,
'300px',
50%.
maxHeight?: number | string;
The
maxHeight property is used to set the maximum height of the component.
For example, you can set
300,
'300px',
50%.
resizeGrid?: [number, number];
The
resizeGrid property is used to specify the increments that resizing should snap to. Defaults to
[1, 1].
dragGrid?: [number, number];
The
dragGrid property is used to specify the increments that moving should snap to. Defaults to
[1, 1].
lockAspectRatio?: boolean | number;
The
lockAspectRatio property is used to lock aspect ratio.
Set to
true to lock the aspect ratio based on the initial size.
Set to a numeric value to lock a specific aspect ratio (such as
16/9).
If set to numeric, make sure to set initial height/width to values with correct aspect ratio.
If omitted, set
false.
lockAspectRatioExtraWidth?: number;
The
lockAspectRatioExtraWidth property enables a resizable component to maintain an aspect ratio plus extra width.
For instance, a video could be displayed 16:9 with a 50px side bar.
If omitted, set
0.
scale?: number;
Specifies the scale of the canvas you are dragging or resizing this element on. This allows
you to, for example, get the correct drag / resize deltas while you are zoomed in or out via
a transform or matrix in the parent of this element.
If omitted, set
1.
lockAspectRatioExtraHeight?: number;
The
lockAspectRatioExtraHeight property enables a resizable component to maintain an aspect ratio plus extra height.
For instance, a video could be displayed 16:9 with a 50px header bar.
If omitted, set
0.
dragHandleClassName?: string;
Specifies a selector to be used as the handle that initiates drag.
Example:
handle.
resizeHandleStyles?: HandleStyles;
The
resizeHandleStyles property is used to override the style of one or more resize handles.
Only the axis you specify will have its handle style replaced.
If you specify a value for
right it will completely replace the styles for the
right resize handle,
but other handle will still use the default styles.
export type HandleStyles = {
bottom?: React.CSSProperties,
bottomLeft?: React.CSSProperties,
bottomRight?: React.CSSProperties,
left?: React.CSSProperties,
right?: React.CSSProperties,
top?: React.CSSProperties,
topLeft?: React.CSSProperties,
topRight?: React.CSSProperties
}
resizeHandleClasses?: HandleClasses;
The
resizeHandleClasses property is used to set the className of one or more resize handles.
type HandleClasses = {
bottom?: string;
bottomLeft?: string;
bottomRight?: string;
left?: string;
right?: string;
top?: string;
topLeft?: string;
topRight?: string;
}
resizeHandleComponent?: HandleCompoent;`
The
resizeHandleComponent allows you to pass a custom React component as the resize handle.
type HandleComponent = {
top?: React.ReactElement<any>;
right?: React.ReactElement<any>;
bottom?: React.ReactElement<any>;
left?: React.ReactElement<any>;
topRight?: React.ReactElement<any>;
bottomRight?: React.ReactElement<any>;
bottomLeft?: React.ReactElement<any>;
topLeft?: React.ReactElement<any>;
}
resizeHandleWrapperClass?: string;
The
resizeHandleWrapperClass property is used to set css class name of resize handle wrapper(
span) element.
resizeHandleWrapperStyle?: Style;
The
resizeHandleWrapperStyle property is used to set css class name of resize handle wrapper(
span) element.
enableResizing?: ?Enable;
The
enableResizing property is used to set the resizable permission of the component.
The permission of
top,
right,
bottom,
left,
topRight,
bottomRight,
bottomLeft,
topLeft direction resizing.
If omitted, all resizer are enabled.
If you want to permit only right direction resizing, set
{ top:false, right:true, bottom:false, left:false, topRight:false, bottomRight:false, bottomLeft:false, topLeft:false }.
export type Enable = {
bottom?: boolean;
bottomLeft?: boolean;
bottomRight?: boolean;
left?: boolean;
right?: boolean;
top?: boolean;
topLeft?: boolean;
topRight?: boolean;
} | boolean
disableDragging?: boolean;
The
disableDragging property disables dragging completely.
cancel?: string;
The
cancel property disables specifies a selector to be used to prevent drag initialization (e.g.
.body).
dragAxis?: 'x' | 'y' | 'both' | 'none'
The direction of allowed movement (dragging) allowed ('x','y','both','none').
bounds?: string;
Specifies movement boundaries. Accepted values:
parent restricts movement within the node's offsetParent
(nearest node with position relative or absolute)
window,
body, or
.fooClassName.
enableUserSelectHack?: boolean;
By default, we add 'user-select:none' attributes to the document body
to prevent ugly text selection during drag. If this is causing problems
for your app, set this to
false.
scale?: number;
Specifies the scale of the canvas your are resizing and dragging this element on. This allows
you to, for example, get the correct resize and drag deltas while you are zoomed in or out via
a transform or matrix in the parent of this element.
If omitted, set
1.
onResizeStart?: RndResizeStartCallback;
RndResizeStartCallback type is below.
export type RndResizeStartCallback = (
e: SyntheticMouseEvent<HTMLDivElement> | SyntheticTouchEvent<HTMLDivElement>,
dir: ResizeDirection,
refToElement: React.ElementRef<'div'>,
) => void;
Calls when resizable component resize start.
onResize?: RndResizeCallback;
RndResizeCallback type is below.
export type RndResizeCallback = (
e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent,
dir: ResizeDirection,
refToElement: React.ElementRef<'div'>,
delta: ResizableDelta,
position: Position,
) => void;
Calls when resizable component resizing.
onResizeStop?: RndResizeCallback;
RndResizeCallback type is below.
export type RndResizeCallback = (
e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent,
dir: ResizeDirection,
refToElement: React.ElementRef<'div'>,
delta: ResizableDelta,
position: Position,
) => void;
Calls when resizable component resize stop.
onDragStart: DraggableEventHandler;
Callback called on dragging start.
type DraggableData = {
node: HTMLElement,
x: number,
y: number,
deltaX: number, deltaY: number,
lastX: number, lastY: number
};
type DraggableEventHandler = (
e: SyntheticMouseEvent | SyntheticTouchEvent, data: DraggableData,
) => void | false;
onDrag: DraggableEventHandler;
onDrag called with the following parameters:
type DraggableData = {
node: HTMLElement,
x: number,
y: number,
deltaX: number, deltaY: number,
lastX: number, lastY: number
};
type DraggableEventHandler = (
e: SyntheticMouseEvent | SyntheticTouchEvent, data: DraggableData,
) => void | false;
onDragStop: DraggableEventHandler;
onDragStop called on dragging stop.
type DraggableData = {
node: HTMLElement,
x: number,
y: number,
deltaX: number, deltaY: number,
lastX: number, lastY: number
};
type DraggableEventHandler = (
e: SyntheticMouseEvent | SyntheticTouchEvent, data: DraggableData,
) => void | false;
updateSize(size: { width: string | number, height: string | number })
Update component size.
For example, you can set
300,
'300px',
50%.
class YourComponent extends Component {
...
update() {
this.rnd.updateSize({ width: 200, height: 300 });
}
render() {
return (
<Rnd ref={c => { this.rnd = c; }} ...rest >
example
</Rnd>
);
}
...
}
updatePosition({ x: number, y: number }): void
Update component position.
grid
bounds props is ignored, when this method called.
class YourComponent extends Component {
...
update() {
this.rnd.updatePosition({ x: 200, y: 300 });
}
render() {
return (
<Rnd ref={c => { this.rnd = c; }} ...rest >
example
</Rnd>
);
}
...
}
allowAnyClick?: boolean
If set to
true, will allow dragging on non left-button clicks.
npm t
If you have a feature request, please add it as an issue or make a pull request.
If you have a bug to report, please reproduce the bug in CodeSandbox to help us easily isolate it.
re-resizable to
6.9.1
px, reize dowes not work. #739
react-draggable to v4.4.3
allowAnyClick props.
nodeRef props.
react-draggable to v4.2.0 #690
react-draggable to v4.3.1
re-resizable to v6.3.2
onMouseUp callback.
React.pureComponent
re-resizablev5
scale props to index.js.flow.
scale props. #482
default export to
export #405
bounds is ignored when lock aspect ratio set.
body to bounds props.
window. you can check here.
<Rnd onMouseDown={...} />
dragHandleClassName automatically, Please pass string (i.e
handle.
extendsProps. Please add extends props directly. i.e)
<Rnd data-foo="42" />
z props. Please add
zIndex via
style props. i.e)
<Rnd style={{ zIndex: 9 }} />
re-resizable to fix percentage size and bare behavior.
typescript instead of
flowype.
<div />,
isMounted state and
setParentPosition().
props,children to dummy
<div> to render children in first.
fix:
isMounted and
(!this.state.isMounted) return <div /> line #356
enableUserSelectHack?: boolean;.
extendProps is not passed correctly.
bounds is not work correctly. (#162)
size.
position.
default instead of
x,
y,
width,
height.
resizeHandleWrapperClass and
resizeHandleWrapperStyle.
default and add
x,
y,
width,
height.
dragHandlersXXXX and
resizeHandlersXXXX props to
dragHandleXXXX and
resizeHandleXXXX.
normal to cursor style when
dragHandlerClassName is not empty.
relative when component will update.
top: 0,
left: 0.
relative when parent position equals
static.
react-draggable v3,
flow-bin v0.53, and other...)
z props is not applied to state.
extendsProps. #129
disableDragging props.
updateZIndex.
updateSize.
react-draggable.
updateZIndex, method to updated component
zIndex state.
react-rnd.
canUpdatePositionByParent property.
canUpdateSizeByParent property.
initiAsResizing property.
x,
y,
width and
height property to
initial.
updateSize,
updatePosition, method to updated conponent state.
lockAspectRatio property to lock aspect ratio when resizing.
canUpdatePositionByParent property.
grid props to snap grid. (thanks @paulyoung)
canUpdateSizeByParent props #38
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2018 bokuweb
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.