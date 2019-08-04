A press and hold wrapper component that can trigger hold action multiple times while holding down.
Demo: https://cheton.github.io/react-repeatable
npm install --save react-repeatable
<Repeatable
repeatDelay={500}
repeatInterval={32}
onPress={(event) => {
// Callback fired when the mousedown or touchstart event is triggered.
}}
onHoldStart={() => {
// Callback fired once before the first hold action.
}}
onHold={() => {
// Callback fired mutiple times while holding down.
}}
onHoldEnd={() => {
// Callback fired once after the last hold action.
}}
onRelease={(event) => {
// Callback fired when the mouseup, touchcancel, or touchend event is triggered.
}}
>
Press Me
</Repeatable>
const RepeatableButton = ({ onClick, ...props }) => (
<Repeatable
tag="button"
type="button"
onHold={onClick}
onRelease={onClick}
{...props}
/>
);
<RepeatableButton onClick={handleClick} />
onPress -> onHoldStart -> onHold (once or more) -> onHoldEnd -> onRelease
onPress -> onRelease
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|tag
|element
|'div'
|A custom element for this component.
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|Set it to true to disable event actions.
|repeatDelay
|Number
|500
|The time (in milliseconds) to wait before the first hold action is being triggered.
|repeatInterval
|Number
|32
|The time interval (in milliseconds) on how often to trigger a hold action.
|repeatCount
|Number
|0
|The number of times the hold action will take place. A zero value will disable the repeat counter.
|onPress
|Function(event)
|Callback fired when the mousedown or touchstart event is triggered.
|onHoldStart
|Function()
|Callback fired once before the first hold action.
|onHold
|Function()
|Callback fired mutiple times while holding down.
|onHoldEnd
|Function()
|Callback fired once after the last hold action.
|onRelease
|Function(event)
|Callback fired when the mouseup, touchcancel, or touchend event is triggered.
MIT