tag element 'div' A custom element for this component.

disabled Boolean false Set it to true to disable event actions.

repeatDelay Number 500 The time (in milliseconds) to wait before the first hold action is being triggered.

repeatInterval Number 32 The time interval (in milliseconds) on how often to trigger a hold action.

repeatCount Number 0 The number of times the hold action will take place. A zero value will disable the repeat counter.

onPress Function(event) Callback fired when the mousedown or touchstart event is triggered.

onHoldStart Function() Callback fired once before the first hold action.

onHold Function() Callback fired mutiple times while holding down.

onHoldEnd Function() Callback fired once after the last hold action.