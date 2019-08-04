openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rr

react-repeatable

by Cheton Wu
2.0.1 (see all)

A press and hold wrapper component that can trigger hold action multiple times while holding down.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-repeatable build status Coverage Status

NPM

A press and hold wrapper component that can trigger hold action multiple times while holding down.

Demo: https://cheton.github.io/react-repeatable

Installation

npm install --save react-repeatable

Usage

<Repeatable
    repeatDelay={500}
    repeatInterval={32}
    onPress={(event) => {
        // Callback fired when the mousedown or touchstart event is triggered.
    }}
    onHoldStart={() => {
        // Callback fired once before the first hold action.
    }}
    onHold={() => {
        // Callback fired mutiple times while holding down.
    }}
    onHoldEnd={() => {
        // Callback fired once after the last hold action.
    }}
    onRelease={(event) => {
        // Callback fired when the mouseup, touchcancel, or touchend event is triggered.
    }}
>
    Press Me
</Repeatable>

Repeatable Button

const RepeatableButton = ({ onClick, ...props }) => (
    <Repeatable
        tag="button"
        type="button"
        onHold={onClick}
        onRelease={onClick}
        {...props}
    />
);

<RepeatableButton onClick={handleClick} />

API

Sequence of Events

Hold action is occurred

onPress -> onHoldStart -> onHold (once or more) -> onHoldEnd -> onRelease

Hold action is not occurred

onPress -> onRelease

Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
tagelement'div'A custom element for this component.
disabledBooleanfalseSet it to true to disable event actions.
repeatDelayNumber500The time (in milliseconds) to wait before the first hold action is being triggered.
repeatIntervalNumber32The time interval (in milliseconds) on how often to trigger a hold action.
repeatCountNumber0The number of times the hold action will take place. A zero value will disable the repeat counter.
onPressFunction(event)Callback fired when the mousedown or touchstart event is triggered.
onHoldStartFunction()Callback fired once before the first hold action.
onHoldFunction()Callback fired mutiple times while holding down.
onHoldEndFunction()Callback fired once after the last hold action.
onReleaseFunction(event)Callback fired when the mouseup, touchcancel, or touchend event is triggered.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial