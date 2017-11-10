openbase logo
Readme

React Reorder (v2)

Drag & drop, touch enabled, reorder / sortable list, React component

If you are using v3 alpha, please refer to this documentation.

About

React Reorder is a React component that allows the user to drag-and-drop items in a list (horizontal / vertical) or a grid.

It fully supports touch devices and auto-scrolls when a component is being dragged (check out the demo, link below).

It also allows the user to set a hold time (duration before drag begins) allowing additional events like clicking / tapping to be applied.

Although this project is very new, it has been thoroughly tested in all modern browsers (see supported browsers).

Demo

Installation

  • Using npm

    npm install react-reorder

    Add --save or -S to update your package.json

  • Using bower

    bower install react-reorder

    Add --save or -S to update your bower.json

Example

  1. If using requirejs: add react-reorder to your require.config

    paths:
  // <name> : <path/to/module>
  'react-reorder': 'react-reorder/reorder'
}

  2. If using a module loader (requirejs / browserfiy / commonjs): require react-reorder where it will be used in your project

    var Reorder = require('react-reorder');

    If using requirejs you'll probably want to wrap your module e.g.

    define(function (require) {
  // Require react-reorder here
});

  3. Configuration

    Note: If your array is an array of primitives (e.g. strings) then itemKey is not required as the string itself will be used as the key, however item keys must be unique in any case

    1. Using JSX

      <Reorder
  // The key of each object in your list to use as the element key
  itemKey='name'
  // Lock horizontal to have a vertical list
  lock='horizontal'
  // The milliseconds to hold an item for before dragging begins
  holdTime='500'
  // The list to display
  list={[
    {name: 'Item 1'},
    {name: 'Item 2'},
    {name: 'Item 3'}
  ]}
  // A template to display for each list item
  template={ListItem}
  // Function that is called once a reorder has been performed
  callback={this.callback}
  // Class to be applied to the outer list element
  listClass='my-list'
  // Class to be applied to each list item's wrapper element
  itemClass='list-item'
  // A function to be called if a list item is clicked (before hold time is up)
  itemClicked={this.itemClicked}
  // The item to be selected (adds 'selected' class)
  selected={this.state.selected}
  // The key to compare from the selected item object with each item object
  selectedKey='uuid'
  // Allows reordering to be disabled
  disableReorder={false}
/>

    2. Using standard Javascript

      React.createElement(Reorder, {
  // The key of each object in your list to use as the element key
  itemKey: 'name',
  // Lock horizontal to have a vertical list
  lock: 'horizontal',
  // The milliseconds to hold an item for before dragging begins
  holdTime: '500',
  // The list to display
  list: [
    {name: 'Item 1'},
    {name: 'Item 2'},
    {name: 'Item 3'}
  ],
  // A template to display for each list item
  template: ListItem,
  // Function that is called once a reorder has been performed
  callback: this.callback,
  // Class to be applied to the outer list element
  listClass: 'my-list',
  // Class to be applied to each list item's wrapper element
  itemClass: 'list-item',
  // A function to be called if a list item is clicked (before hold time is up)
  itemClicked: this.itemClicked,
  // The item to be selected (adds 'selected' class)
  selected: this.state.selected,
  // The key to compare from the selected item object with each item object
  selectedKey: 'uuid',
  // Allows reordering to be disabled
  disableReorder: false
})

  4. Callback functions

    1. The callback function that is called once a reorder has been performed

      function callback(event, itemThatHasBeenMoved, itemsPreviousIndex, itemsNewIndex, reorderedArray) {
  // ...
}

    2. The itemClicked function that is called when an item is clicked before any dragging begins

      function itemClicked(event, itemThatHasBeenClicked, itemsIndex) {
  // ...
}

      Note: event will be the synthetic React event for either mouseup or touchend, and both contain clientX & clientY values (for ease of use)

Compatibility / Requirements

  • Version 2.x tested and working with React 0.14

  • Versions 1.x tested and working with React 0.12 - 0.13

  • requirejs / commonjs / browserify (Optional, but recommended*)

* Has only been tested with requirejs & browserify

Supported Browsers

Desktop

  • Internet Explorer 9+ (may support IE8**)

  • Google Chrome (tested in version 39.0.2171.95(64-bit))

  • Mozilla Firefox (tested in version 33.0)

  • Opera (tested in version 26.0.1656.60)

  • Safari (tested in version 7.1.2 (9537.85.11.5))

** Have not had a chance to test in IE8, but IE8 is supported by React

Mobile

  • Chrome (tested in version 40.0.2214.89)

  • Safari (tested on iOS 8)

Untested Browsers

  • Internet Explorer 8*** (the lowest version that React supports)

*** If anyone could confirm that this works in IE8, that'd be awesome

