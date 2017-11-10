Drag & drop, touch enabled, reorder / sortable list, React component
If you are using v3 alpha, please refer to this documentation.
React Reorder is a React component that allows the user to drag-and-drop items in a list (horizontal / vertical) or a grid.
It fully supports touch devices and auto-scrolls when a component is being dragged (check out the demo, link below).
It also allows the user to set a hold time (duration before drag begins) allowing additional events like clicking / tapping to be applied.
Although this project is very new, it has been thoroughly tested in all modern browsers (see supported browsers).
Using npm
npm install react-reorder
Add
--save or
-S to update your package.json
Using bower
bower install react-reorder
Add
--save or
-S to update your bower.json
If using requirejs: add
react-reorder to your
require.config
paths:
// <name> : <path/to/module>
'react-reorder': 'react-reorder/reorder'
}
If using a module loader (requirejs / browserfiy / commonjs): require
react-reorder where it will be used in your project
var Reorder = require('react-reorder');
If using requirejs you'll probably want to wrap your module e.g.
define(function (require) {
// Require react-reorder here
});
Configuration
Note: If your array is an array of primitives (e.g. strings) then
itemKey is not required as the string itself will be used as the key, however item keys must be unique in any case
Using JSX
<Reorder
// The key of each object in your list to use as the element key
itemKey='name'
// Lock horizontal to have a vertical list
lock='horizontal'
// The milliseconds to hold an item for before dragging begins
holdTime='500'
// The list to display
list={[
{name: 'Item 1'},
{name: 'Item 2'},
{name: 'Item 3'}
]}
// A template to display for each list item
template={ListItem}
// Function that is called once a reorder has been performed
callback={this.callback}
// Class to be applied to the outer list element
listClass='my-list'
// Class to be applied to each list item's wrapper element
itemClass='list-item'
// A function to be called if a list item is clicked (before hold time is up)
itemClicked={this.itemClicked}
// The item to be selected (adds 'selected' class)
selected={this.state.selected}
// The key to compare from the selected item object with each item object
selectedKey='uuid'
// Allows reordering to be disabled
disableReorder={false}
/>
Using standard Javascript
React.createElement(Reorder, {
// The key of each object in your list to use as the element key
itemKey: 'name',
// Lock horizontal to have a vertical list
lock: 'horizontal',
// The milliseconds to hold an item for before dragging begins
holdTime: '500',
// The list to display
list: [
{name: 'Item 1'},
{name: 'Item 2'},
{name: 'Item 3'}
],
// A template to display for each list item
template: ListItem,
// Function that is called once a reorder has been performed
callback: this.callback,
// Class to be applied to the outer list element
listClass: 'my-list',
// Class to be applied to each list item's wrapper element
itemClass: 'list-item',
// A function to be called if a list item is clicked (before hold time is up)
itemClicked: this.itemClicked,
// The item to be selected (adds 'selected' class)
selected: this.state.selected,
// The key to compare from the selected item object with each item object
selectedKey: 'uuid',
// Allows reordering to be disabled
disableReorder: false
})
Callback functions
The
callback function that is called once a reorder has been performed
function callback(event, itemThatHasBeenMoved, itemsPreviousIndex, itemsNewIndex, reorderedArray) {
// ...
}
The
itemClicked function that is called when an item is clicked before any dragging begins
function itemClicked(event, itemThatHasBeenClicked, itemsIndex) {
// ...
}
Note:
event will be the synthetic React event for either
mouseup or
touchend, and both contain
clientX &
clientY values (for ease of use)
Version
2.x tested and working with React
0.14
Versions
1.x tested and working with React
0.12 -
0.13
requirejs / commonjs / browserify (Optional, but recommended*)
* Has only been tested with requirejs & browserify
Internet Explorer 9+ (may support IE8**)
Google Chrome (tested in version 39.0.2171.95(64-bit))
Mozilla Firefox (tested in version 33.0)
Opera (tested in version 26.0.1656.60)
Safari (tested in version 7.1.2 (9537.85.11.5))
** Have not had a chance to test in IE8, but IE8 is supported by React
Chrome (tested in version 40.0.2214.89)
Safari (tested on iOS 8)
*** If anyone could confirm that this works in IE8, that'd be awesome