React Reorder (v2)

Drag & drop, touch enabled, reorder / sortable list, React component

If you are using v3 alpha, please refer to this documentation.

About

React Reorder is a React component that allows the user to drag-and-drop items in a list (horizontal / vertical) or a grid.

It fully supports touch devices and auto-scrolls when a component is being dragged (check out the demo, link below).

It also allows the user to set a hold time (duration before drag begins) allowing additional events like clicking / tapping to be applied.

Although this project is very new, it has been thoroughly tested in all modern browsers (see supported browsers).

Demo

Installation

Using npm npm install react-reorder Add --save or -S to update your package.json

Using bower bower install react-reorder Add --save or -S to update your bower.json

Example

If using requirejs: add react-reorder to your require.config paths: 'react-reorder' : 'react-reorder/reorder' } If using a module loader (requirejs / browserfiy / commonjs): require react-reorder where it will be used in your project var Reorder = require ( 'react-reorder' ); If using requirejs you'll probably want to wrap your module e.g. define( function ( require ) { }); Configuration Note: If your array is an array of primitives (e.g. strings) then itemKey is not required as the string itself will be used as the key, however item keys must be unique in any case Using JSX <Reorder itemKey= 'name' lock= 'horizontal' holdTime= '500' list={[ { name : 'Item 1' }, { name : 'Item 2' }, { name : 'Item 3' } ]} template={ListItem} callback={ this .callback} listClass= 'my-list' itemClass= 'list-item' itemClicked={ this .itemClicked} selected={ this .state.selected} selectedKey= 'uuid' disableReorder={ false } /> Using standard Javascript React.createElement(Reorder, { itemKey : 'name' , lock : 'horizontal' , holdTime : '500' , list : [ { name : 'Item 1' }, { name : 'Item 2' }, { name : 'Item 3' } ], template : ListItem, callback : this .callback, listClass : 'my-list' , itemClass : 'list-item' , itemClicked : this .itemClicked, selected : this .state.selected, selectedKey : 'uuid' , disableReorder : false }) Callback functions The callback function that is called once a reorder has been performed function callback ( event, itemThatHasBeenMoved, itemsPreviousIndex, itemsNewIndex, reorderedArray ) { } The itemClicked function that is called when an item is clicked before any dragging begins function itemClicked ( event, itemThatHasBeenClicked, itemsIndex ) { } Note: event will be the synthetic React event for either mouseup or touchend , and both contain clientX & clientY values (for ease of use)

Compatibility / Requirements

Version 2.x tested and working with React 0.14

Versions 1.x tested and working with React 0.12 - 0.13

requirejs / commonjs / browserify (Optional, but recommended*)

* Has only been tested with requirejs & browserify

Supported Browsers

Desktop

Internet Explorer 9+ (may support IE8**)

Google Chrome (tested in version 39.0.2171.95(64-bit))

Mozilla Firefox (tested in version 33.0)

Opera (tested in version 26.0.1656.60)

Safari (tested in version 7.1.2 (9537.85.11.5))

** Have not had a chance to test in IE8, but IE8 is supported by React

Mobile

Chrome (tested in version 40.0.2214.89)

Safari (tested on iOS 8)

Untested Browsers

Internet Explorer 8*** (the lowest version that React supports)

*** If anyone could confirm that this works in IE8, that'd be awesome