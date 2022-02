React Render Visualizer

A visual way to see what is (re)rendering and why.

Features

Shows when component is being mounted or updated by highlighting (red for mount, yellow for update)

Shows render count for each component instance

Shows individual render log for each component instance

Installation

npm install react-render-visualizer

Usage

This is a mixin so once you've included the source code, simply mix it in to any react component you want to start monitoring.

E.g.

var ReactRenderVisualizer = require ( "react-render-visualizer" ); app.TodoItem = React.createClass({ mixins : [ReactRenderVisualizer],

Component will show up with a blue border box when being monitored

Demo