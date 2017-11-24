module to figure out what is passed to this.props.children in react

install

npm install react-render- to - json

usage example

import React from 'react' ; import renderToJson from 'react-render-to-json' ; class Heart extends React . Component { render() { return ( < svg width = "24" fill = "#00ea00" height = "24" viewBox = "0 0 24 24" > < g > < path d = "M12 10.375c0-2.416-1.959-4.375-4.375-4.375s-4.375 1.959-4.375 4.375c0 1.127.159 2.784 1.75 4.375l7 5.25s5.409-3.659 7-5.25 1.75-3.248 1.75-4.375c0-2.416-1.959-4.375-4.375-4.375s-4.375 1.959-4.375 4.375" /> </ g > </ svg > ); } } console.log(renderToJSon( < Heart /> ));

{ "name" : "Heart" , "attributes" : {}, "children" : [{ "name" : "svg" , "attributes" : { "width" : "24" , "fill" : "#00ea00" , "height" : "24" , "viewBox" : "0 0 24 24" }, "children" : [{ "name" : "g" , "attributes" : {}, "children" : [{ "name" : "path" , "attributes" : { "d" : "M12 10.375c0-2.416-1.959-4.375-4.375-4.375s-4.375 1.959-4.375 4.375c0 1.127.159 2.784 1.75 4.375l7 5.25s5.409-3.659 7-5.25 1.75-3.248 1.75-4.375c0-2.416-1.959-4.375-4.375-4.375s-4.375 1.959-4.375 4.375" } }] }] }] }

Used by react-svg-morph

Licence

MIT