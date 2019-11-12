Render HTML as React element, possibly replacing dangerouslySetInnerHTML

Deprecation

This library is no more maintained. Please use other libraries instead.

How it works

It renders a provided HTML string into a React element.

import renderHTML from 'react-render-html' ; renderHTML( "<a class='github' href='https://github.com'><b>GitHub</b></a>" )

It may be used in the render method in a React component:

let App = React.createClass({ render() { return ( < div className = 'app' > {renderHTML(someHTML)} </ div > ); } });

Or just by itself

ReactDOM.render(renderHTML(someHTML), document .getElementById( 'app' ));

If a provided HTML contains several top-level nodes, the function will return an array of React elements.

renderHTML( '<li>hello</li><li>world</li>' );

Pros and cons

Pros

Can make use of React's reconciliation for plain HTML too

Fully compatible with JSX

Cons

It uses parse5 to parse HTML, which can result in large bundle size

Can result in slower rendering speed, mainly for parsing

Install

Install with NPM:

npm i --save react-render- html

Import with CommonJS or whatever:

const renderHTML = require ( 'react-render-html' ); import renderHTML from 'react-render-html' ;

A bug!

When a bug is found, please report them in Issues.

Also, any form of contribution(especially a PR) will absolutely be welcomed 🍻

License

MIT