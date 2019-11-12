Render HTML as React element, possibly replacing dangerouslySetInnerHTML
This library is no more maintained. Please use other libraries instead.
It renders a provided HTML string into a React element.
import renderHTML from 'react-render-html';
renderHTML("<a class='github' href='https://github.com'><b>GitHub</b></a>")
// => React Element
// <a className="github" href="https://github.com"><b>GitHub</b></a>
It may be used in the
render method in a React component:
let App = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<div className='app'>
{renderHTML(someHTML)}
</div>
);
}
});
Or just by itself
ReactDOM.render(renderHTML(someHTML), document.getElementById('app'));
If a provided HTML contains several top-level nodes, the function will return an array of React elements.
renderHTML('<li>hello</li><li>world</li>');
// => [React Element <li>hello</li>, React Element <li>world</li>]
Install with NPM:
npm i --save react-render-html
Import with CommonJS or whatever:
const renderHTML = require('react-render-html');
import renderHTML from 'react-render-html';
When a bug is found, please report them in Issues.
Also, any form of contribution(especially a PR) will absolutely be welcomed 🍻