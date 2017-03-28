React Render Debugger

A visual way to see what is (re)rendering and why.

Decorator/higher-order function version ported from https://github.com/redsunsoft/react-render-visualizer

Learn more about the experimental decorator syntax.

Features

Shows when component is being mounted or updated by highlighting (red for mount, yellow for update)

Shows render count for each component instance

Shows individual render log for each component instance

Installation

npm install react-render-debugger

Usage

Import and apply to any React component you want to start monitoring:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import debugRender from 'react-render-debugger' ; @debugRender class DecoratedComponent extends Component { render () { } } class PlainComponent extends Component { render () { } } const WrappedPlainComponent = debugRender(PlainCompoent);

Component will show up with a blue border box when being monitored.

Demo

See a demo page: http://react-render-visualizer-decorator.netlify.com/

Similar libraries