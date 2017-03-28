A visual way to see what is (re)rendering and why.
Decorator/higher-order function version ported from https://github.com/redsunsoft/react-render-visualizer
Learn more about the experimental decorator syntax.
npm install react-render-debugger
Import and apply to any React component you want to start monitoring:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import debugRender from 'react-render-debugger';
// Use with the decorator syntax (experimental)
@debugRender
class DecoratedComponent extends Component {
render () {
// ...
}
}
// Or simply passing the component to the function
class PlainComponent extends Component {
render () {
// ...
}
}
const WrappedPlainComponent = debugRender(PlainCompoent);
Component will show up with a blue border box when being monitored.
See a demo page: http://react-render-visualizer-decorator.netlify.com/