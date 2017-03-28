openbase logo
rrd

react-render-debugger

by Marcin Mazurek
1.0.2 (see all)

🔧 Render debugger for React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Debugging

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Render Debugger

A visual way to see what is (re)rendering and why.

Decorator/higher-order function version ported from https://github.com/redsunsoft/react-render-visualizer

Learn more about the experimental decorator syntax.

Features

  • Shows when component is being mounted or updated by highlighting (red for mount, yellow for update)
  • Shows render count for each component instance
  • Shows individual render log for each component instance

Installation

npm install react-render-debugger

Usage

Import and apply to any React component you want to start monitoring:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import debugRender from 'react-render-debugger';

// Use with the decorator syntax (experimental)
@debugRender
class DecoratedComponent extends Component {
    render () {
        // ...
    }
}

// Or simply passing the component to the function
class PlainComponent extends Component {
    render () {
        // ...
    }
}

const WrappedPlainComponent = debugRender(PlainCompoent);

Component will show up with a blue border box when being monitored.

Demo

See a demo page: http://react-render-visualizer-decorator.netlify.com/

Similar libraries

Alternatives

