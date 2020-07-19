Handles the simple use case of importing a component and rendering it to markup.
npm install react-render
const reactRender = require('react-render');
reactRender({
// An absolute path to a module exporting your component
path: '/abs/path/to/component.js',
// Optional
// --------
// A string containing a JSON-serialized object which will be used
// during rendering
serialisedProps: '...',
// An object which will be used during rendering
props: {},
// A flag indicating if you wish to render the component to static
// markup. Defaults to false.
toStaticMarkup: true,
// A flag indicating if you wish to disable caching for components. This is
// especially useful in development. Defaults to false.
noCache: false
}, function(err, markup) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(markup);
});