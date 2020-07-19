openbase logo
react-render

by Mark Finger
4.0.0

React rendering wrapper

1.1K

GitHub Stars

20

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-render

Handles the simple use case of importing a component and rendering it to markup.

Installation

npm install react-render

Usage

const reactRender = require('react-render');

reactRender({

  // An absolute path to a module exporting your component
  path: '/abs/path/to/component.js',

  // Optional
  // --------

  // A string containing a JSON-serialized object which will be used
  // during rendering
  serialisedProps: '...',

  // An object which will be used during rendering
  props: {},

  // A flag indicating if you wish to render the component to static
  // markup. Defaults to false.
  toStaticMarkup: true,

  // A flag indicating if you wish to disable caching for components. This is
  // especially useful in development. Defaults to false.
  noCache: false

}, function(err, markup) {
  if (err) throw err;

  console.log(markup);
});

