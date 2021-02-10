v1+ for React 15, v2+ requires React 16.8+

Removes scroll bar (by setting overflow: hidden on body), and preserves the scroll bar "gap".

Read - it just makes scroll bar invisible.

Does nothing if scroll bar does not consume any space.

Usage

import {RemoveScrollBar} from 'react-remove-scroll-bar' ; < RemoveScrollBar /> -> no scroll bar

The Right Border

To prevent content jumps position:fixed elements with right:0 should have additional classname applied. It will just provide a non-zero right, when it needed, to maintain the right "gap".

import {zeroRightClassName,fullWidthClassName, noScrollbarsClassName} from 'react-remove-scroll-bar' ; <div className={zeroRightClassName} /> // to set `width:100%` on an element <div className={fullWidthClassName} /> // to remove scrollbar from an element <div className={noScrollbarsClassName} />

Size

500b after compression (excluding tslib).

All code is a result of a react-scroll-locky refactoring.

Article

There is a medium article about preventing the body scroll - How to fight the scroll

License

MIT