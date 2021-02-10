v1+ for React 15, v2+ requires React 16.8+
Removes scroll bar (by setting
overflow: hidden on body), and preserves the scroll bar "gap".
Read - it just makes scroll bar invisible.
Does nothing if scroll bar does not consume any space.
import {RemoveScrollBar} from 'react-remove-scroll-bar';
<RemoveScrollBar /> -> no scroll bar
To prevent content jumps position:fixed elements with
right:0 should have additional classname applied.
It will just provide a non-zero right, when it needed, to maintain the right "gap".
import {zeroRightClassName,fullWidthClassName, noScrollbarsClassName} from 'react-remove-scroll-bar';
// to set `right:0` on an element
<div className={zeroRightClassName} />
// to set `width:100%` on an element
<div className={fullWidthClassName} />
// to remove scrollbar from an element
<div className={noScrollbarsClassName} />
500b after compression (excluding tslib).
All code is a result of a react-scroll-locky refactoring.
There is a medium article about preventing the body scroll - How to fight the scroll
MIT