React-remove-📜

dont even scroll



dont even scroll

Disables scroll outside of children node.

🖱 mouse and touch devices friendly

📈 vertical and horizontal

📜 removes document scroll bar maintaining it space

✅ support nested scrollable elements

🕳 supports react-portals (uses React Event system)

☠️ it could block literally any scroll anywhere

Usage

Just wrap content, which should be scrollable, and everything else would not.

import {RemoveScroll} from 'react-remove-scroll' ; < RemoveScroll > Only this content would be scrollable </ RemoveScroll >

RemoveScroll accept following props

children

[enabled] - activate or deactivate component behaviour without removing it.

- activate or deactivate component behaviour without removing it. [allowPinchZoom=false] - enabled "pinch-n-zoom" behavior. By default it might be prevented. However - pinch and zoom might break "scroll isolation", and disabled by default .

- enabled "pinch-n-zoom" behavior. By default it might be prevented. However - pinch and zoom might break "scroll isolation", and . [noIsolation=false] - disables outer event capturing. Event capturing is React friendly and unlikely be a problem. But if you are using shadowbox of some sort - you dont need it.

- disables outer event capturing. Event capturing is React friendly and unlikely be a problem. But if you are using shadowbox of some sort - you dont need it. [inert=false] - ☠️(be careful) disables events the rest of page completely using pointer-events except the Lock(+shards). React portals not friendly, might lead to production issues. Enable only for rare cases, when you have to disable scrollbars somewhere on the page(except body, Lock and shards).

- ☠️(be careful) disables events the rest of page completely using except the Lock(+shards). React portals not friendly, might lead to production issues. Enable only for cases, when you have to disable scrollbars somewhere on the page(except body, Lock and shards). [forwardProps] - will forward all props to the children

- will forward all props to the [className] - className for an internal div

- className for an internal div [removeScrollBar] - to control scroll bar removal. Set to false, if you prefer to keep it (wheel and touch scroll is still disabled).

Size

(🧩 full) 1.7kb after compression (excluding tslib).

(👁 UI) 400b , visual elements only

, visual elements only (🚗 sidecar) 1.5kb, side effects

import {sidecar} from "react-remove-scroll" ; import {RemoveScroll} from 'react-remove-scroll/UI' ; const sidecar = sidecar( () => import ( 'react-remove-scroll/sidecar' )); < RemoveScroll sideCar = {sidecar} > Will load logic from a sidecar when needed </ RemoveScroll >

Consider setting -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch; on a document level for a proper mobile experience.

Internal div

But default RemoveScroll will create a div to handle and capture events. You may specify className for it, if you need, or remove it.

The following code samples will produce the same output

<RemoveScroll className= "scroll" > Only this content would be scrollable < /RemoveScroll>

<RemoveScroll forwardProps> < div className = "scroll" > //RemoveScroll will inject props to this div Only this content would be scrollable </ div > </ RemoveScroll >

Pick the first one if you don't need a second.

Position:fixed elements

To properly size these elements please add a special className to them.

import {RemoveScroll} from 'react-remove-scroll' ; <div className={cx(classWithPositionFixed, RemoveScroll.classNames.fullWidth)} /> // to make "right:0" <div className={cx(classWithPositionFixed, RemoveScroll.classNames.zeroRight)} />

See react-remove-scroll-bar documentation for details.

More than one lock

When stacked more is active (default) only one (last) component would be active.

Over isolation

That could happen - you disable scroll on the body, you are suppressing all scroll and wheel events, and you are ghosting the rest of the page by the inert prop.

Only something inside Lock does exists for the browser, and that might be less than you expected.

Dont forget about shard , dont forget - inert is not portals friendly, dont forget - you dont need over isolation in most of the cases.

just be careful!

Performance

To do the job this library setup non passive event listener. Chrome dev tools would complain about it, as a performance no-op.

We have to use synchronous scroll/touch handler, and it may affect scrolling performance.

Consider using noIsolation mode, if you have large scrollable areas.

Supported React versions

v1 supports React 15/16

v2 requires 16.8.0+ (hooks)

This is a refactoring of another library - react-scroll-locky - to make package smaller and more react-portals friendly.

See also

react-focus-on - Finite Modal creator (uses Scroll-Locky) underneath.

react-locky - React event canceler

react-scrolllock - React scroll lock

scroll-lock - DOM scroll lock

body-scroll-lock - DOM scroll lock This package is relative smaller(1), more react friendly(2), works with non zero body margins(3), and has a better "overscroll" management.

License

MIT