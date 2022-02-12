Disables scroll outside of
children node.
Just wrap content, which should be scrollable, and everything else would not.
import {RemoveScroll} from 'react-remove-scroll';
<RemoveScroll>
Only this content would be scrollable
</RemoveScroll>
RemoveScroll accept following props
children
[enabled] - activate or deactivate component behaviour without removing it.
[allowPinchZoom=false] - enabled "pinch-n-zoom" behavior. By default it might be prevented. However - pinch and zoom might break "scroll isolation", and disabled by default.
[noIsolation=false] - disables outer event capturing. Event capturing is React friendly and unlikely be a problem.
But if you are using shadowbox of some sort - you dont need it.
[inert=false] - ☠️(be careful) disables events the rest of page completely using
pointer-events except the Lock(+shards).
React portals not friendly, might lead to production issues. Enable only for rare cases, when you have to disable scrollbars somewhere on the page(except body, Lock and shards).
[forwardProps] - will forward all props to the
children
[className] - className for an internal div
[removeScrollBar] - to control scroll bar removal. Set to false, if you prefer to keep it (wheel and touch scroll is still disabled).
import {sidecar} from "react-remove-scroll";
import {RemoveScroll} from 'react-remove-scroll/UI';
const sidecar = sidecar(() => import('react-remove-scroll/sidecar'));
<RemoveScroll sideCar={sidecar}>
Will load logic from a sidecar when needed
</RemoveScroll>
Consider setting
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;on a document level for a proper mobile experience.
But default RemoveScroll will create a div to handle and capture events.
You may specify
className for it, if you need, or remove it.
The following code samples will produce the same output
<RemoveScroll className="scroll">
Only this content would be scrollable
</RemoveScroll>
<RemoveScroll forwardProps>
<div className="scroll"> //RemoveScroll will inject props to this div
Only this content would be scrollable
</div>
</RemoveScroll>
Pick the first one if you don't need a second.
To properly size these elements please add a special className to them.
import {RemoveScroll} from 'react-remove-scroll';
// to make "width: 100%"
<div className={cx(classWithPositionFixed, RemoveScroll.classNames.fullWidth)} />
// to make "right:0"
<div className={cx(classWithPositionFixed, RemoveScroll.classNames.zeroRight)} />
See react-remove-scroll-bar documentation for details.
When stacked more is active (default) only one (last) component would be active.
That could happen -
you disable scroll on the body,
you are suppressing all scroll and wheel events,
and you are ghosting the rest of the page by the
inert prop.
Only something inside Lock does exists for the browser, and that might be less than you expected.
Dont forget about
shard, dont forget -
inert is not portals friendly, dont forget - you dont need over isolation in most of the cases.
just be careful!
To do the job this library setup non passive event listener. Chrome dev tools would complain about it, as a performance no-op.
We have to use synchronous scroll/touch handler, and it may affect scrolling performance.
Consider using
noIsolation mode, if you have large scrollable areas.
This is a refactoring of another library - react-scroll-locky - to make package smaller and more react-portals friendly.
react-focus-on - Finite Modal creator (uses Scroll-Locky) underneath.
react-locky - React event canceler
react-scrolllock - React scroll lock
scroll-lock - DOM scroll lock
body-scroll-lock - DOM scroll lock
This package is relative smaller(1), more react friendly(2), works with non zero body margins(3), and has a better "overscroll" management.
MIT