openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rr

react-remock

by Anton Korzunov
0.8.1 (see all)

Get any Component replaced. Anywhere. 🛠♻️

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

 react-              /$$      /$$                     /$$      
                    | $$$    /$$$                    | $$      
  /$$$$$$   /$$$$$$ | $$$$  /$$$$  /$$$$$$   /$$$$$$$| $$   /$$
 /$$__  $$ /$$__  $$| $$ $$/$$ $$ /$$__  $$ /$$_____/| $$  /$$/
| $$  \__/| $$$$$$$$| $$  $$$| $$| $$  \ $$| $$      | $$$$$$/ 
| $$      | $$_____/| $$\  $ | $$| $$  | $$| $$      | $$_  $$ 
| $$      |  $$$$$$$| $$ \/  | $$|  $$$$$$/|  $$$$$$$| $$ \  $$
|__/       \_______/|__/     |__/ \______/  \_______/|__/  \__/

Build Status Greenkeeper badge npm downloads

JFYI: You can mock any React Component, rendered anywhere, and for the any reason.

This is like proxyquire, or jest.mock. Not for node.js, but for React. Pure React Dependency Injection.

  • Every time you can NOT "storybook" something due to complexity.
  • Every time you can NOT "enzyme" something, cos something deeply inside is "too smart" (and you can't use shallow).
  • Every ^that^ time – mock the things you can NOT control.

Remock is based on the same technique, as React-Hot-Loader - intercepts React calls and do... whatever you want.

Use cases

This library was created for testing purposes only, while could be used to achive different tasks:

  • Using remock with enzyme testing allows you to perform more shallow mount testing. You can just mock out, complitely remove some (deep nested internal) Component which could make testing harder. For example - Redux Connect, always seeking proper Provider.

  • Using remock with storybooks testing allows you to hide some parts of "bigger", stories, leaving a holes in the story plot.

    • In case you are using BEM notation - it is really super easy to cat a hole, as long dimensions are propertly of a block, not element.
    • Yet again, in case of redux - you can replace connect by another component, to make it easier to provide mocked data for the story.

  • Remock created not only for testing, but (even more) for hacking into components, and making pretty things.

API

Play in codesandbox - https://codesandbox.io/s/xk7vp60o4

API is simple - it gets React.createElement as an input and returns React.createElement as an output. And it will be called when real React.createElement has been called.

If you will not return anything - element willbe completely mocked. In other cases - you could specify what to return.

 import {remock} from 'react-remock';

 remock.mock('ComponentName'); // you can mock by name
 remock.mock(/Connect\((.*)\)/); // you can mock by RegExp
 
 remock.mock(ComponentClass); // you can mock by class
 
 remock.mock({ propName:42 }); // you can mock by component props
 
 remock.transparent(Component); // replaces Component by () => children. Makes it "transparent"
 
 remock.renderProp(Component, ...arguments); // "unwraps" renderProp component, by calling function-as-children with provided arguments 
 
 remock.match((type, props, children) => true); // you can mock using user-defined function
 
 remock.mock(Component, (type, props, children) => ({type?, props?, children?})); // you can alter rendering
 
 // unmock any mock `like` this
 remock.unmock('ComponentName' | ComponentName);
 
 const unmock = remock.mock(ComponentClass);
 // remove mock this mock only
 unmock();
 
 // and dont forget to
 remock.clearMock();

 // "scoped" mocks for local cleanups 
 remock.push();
 remock.mock('anything')
 remock.pop();

 
 
 // You can also use "declarative" React API. (only with mount!)
 // mocking has a global effect, `Remocking` would only automate cleanup
 mount(
   <div>
       <Remocking component="Red" />
       <Red />
   </div>
 );

PS: preact support it yet untested

Additional API

import {createElement, enable, disable} from 'react-remock';

createElement() // is a "real" React.createElement;

disable() ;// you can always disable rewiremock as a whole
enable(); // and enable it back

Dev/Production

The best way - not to use remock, and not require it in production.

If that is undoable - use "dev" exports, which will return mocked API for production builds.

import {remock} from 'remock/dev';

// you still can run all the commands
// but remock core does not exists.
remock.mock(...);

More examples

// change prop on Hello
remock.mock(Hello, () => ({props:{name:"Remock"}}))

// change h2 to h3, change style, change children
remock.mock('h2', (type, props, children) => { 
  return ({
  type: 'h4',
  props: {
    ...props,
    style: {color:'#700'},   
  },
  children: `🧙️ ${children} 🛠`
})})

// wrap divs with a border
remock.mock('div', (type, props) => ({
  props: {
    ...props,
    style:{
      ...props.style,
      border:'1px solid #000'
    },
  }
}));

Why you may need it?

See also

Remock is a little brother of rewiremock

Licence

MIT

Happy mocking!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial