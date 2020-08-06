react- /$$ /$$ /$$
JFYI: You can mock any React Component, rendered anywhere, and for the any reason.
This is like proxyquire, or jest.mock. Not for node.js, but for React. Pure React Dependency Injection.
Remock is based on the same technique, as React-Hot-Loader - intercepts React calls and do... whatever you want.
This library was created for testing purposes only, while could be used to achive different tasks:
Using remock with enzyme testing allows you to perform more shallow mount testing. You can just mock out, complitely remove some (deep nested internal) Component which could make testing harder. For example - Redux Connect, always seeking proper Provider.
Using remock with storybooks testing allows you to hide some parts of "bigger", stories, leaving a holes in the story plot.
Remock created not only for testing, but (even more) for hacking into components, and making pretty things.
Play in codesandbox - https://codesandbox.io/s/xk7vp60o4
API is simple - it gets
React.createElement as an input and returns
React.createElement as an output.
And it will be called when real
React.createElement has been called.
If you will not return anything - element willbe completely mocked. In other cases - you could specify what to return.
import {remock} from 'react-remock';
remock.mock('ComponentName'); // you can mock by name
remock.mock(/Connect\((.*)\)/); // you can mock by RegExp
remock.mock(ComponentClass); // you can mock by class
remock.mock({ propName:42 }); // you can mock by component props
remock.transparent(Component); // replaces Component by () => children. Makes it "transparent"
remock.renderProp(Component, ...arguments); // "unwraps" renderProp component, by calling function-as-children with provided arguments
remock.match((type, props, children) => true); // you can mock using user-defined function
remock.mock(Component, (type, props, children) => ({type?, props?, children?})); // you can alter rendering
// unmock any mock `like` this
remock.unmock('ComponentName' | ComponentName);
const unmock = remock.mock(ComponentClass);
// remove mock this mock only
unmock();
// and dont forget to
remock.clearMock();
// "scoped" mocks for local cleanups
remock.push();
remock.mock('anything')
remock.pop();
// You can also use "declarative" React API. (only with mount!)
// mocking has a global effect, `Remocking` would only automate cleanup
mount(
<div>
<Remocking component="Red" />
<Red />
</div>
);
PS: preact support it yet untested
import {createElement, enable, disable} from 'react-remock';
createElement() // is a "real" React.createElement;
disable() ;// you can always disable rewiremock as a whole
enable(); // and enable it back
The best way - not to use remock, and not require it in production.
If that is undoable - use "dev" exports, which will return mocked API for production builds.
import {remock} from 'remock/dev';
// you still can run all the commands
// but remock core does not exists.
remock.mock(...);
// change prop on Hello
remock.mock(Hello, () => ({props:{name:"Remock"}}))
// change h2 to h3, change style, change children
remock.mock('h2', (type, props, children) => {
return ({
type: 'h4',
props: {
...props,
style: {color:'#700'},
},
children: `🧙️ ${children} 🛠`
})})
// wrap divs with a border
remock.mock('div', (type, props) => ({
props: {
...props,
style:{
...props.style,
border:'1px solid #000'
},
}
}));
Remock is a little brother of rewiremock
MIT
Happy mocking!