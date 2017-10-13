openbase logo
react-remarkable

by Andrew Clark
1.1.3 (see all)

A React component for rendering Markdown with remarkable

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
8.5K

GitHub Stars

441

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Client Markdown Rendering

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-remarkable

A React component for rendering Markdown with remarkable.

npm install --save react-remarkable

Usage


var React = require('react');
var Markdown = require('react-remarkable');

var MyComponent = React.createClass({

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        {/* Pass Markdown source to the `source` prop */}
        <Markdown source="**Markdown is awesome!**" />

        {/* Or pass it as children */}
        {/* You can nest React components, too */}
        <Markdown>{`
          ## Reasons React is great

          1. Server-side rendering
          2. This totally works:

          <SomeOtherAmazingComponent />

          Pretty neat!
        `}</Markdown>
      </div>
    );
  }

});

Available props:

  • options - Hash of Remarkable options
  • source - Markdown source. You can also pass the source as children, which allows you to mix React components and Markdown.
  • container - Element to use as container. Defaults to div.

Syntax Highlighting

Atom

You can enable syntax highlighting in Atom using the following steps:

Go to Settings > Packages > language-babel Settings > Enter this for JavaScript Tagged Literal Grammar Extensions:

"(?<=<Markdown>{)":source.gfm

screen shot 2017-05-28 at 9 04 27 am

Shortly you'll see that markdown syntax highlighting is enabled.

screen shot 2017-05-28 at 9 06 31 am

License

MIT

Alternatives

rm
react-markdownMarkdown component for React
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
18
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable
rme
react-markdown-editor-litea light-weight Markdown editor based on React. 一款轻量的基于React的markdown编辑器
GitHub Stars
719
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
crr
commonmark-react-rendererReact renderer for CommonMark (rationalized Markdown)
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
21K
rmr
react-markdown-rendererSimple React component that renders Markdown
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
2K
react-markings**Markdown** in <Components/>, <Components/> in **Markdown**
GitHub Stars
890
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
