A React component for rendering Markdown with remarkable.

npm install --save react-remarkable

Usage

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Markdown = require ( 'react-remarkable' ); var MyComponent = React.createClass({ render() { return ( < div > {/* Pass Markdown source to the `source` prop */} < Markdown source = "**Markdown is awesome!**" /> {/* Or pass it as children */} {/* You can nest React components, too */} < Markdown > {` ## Reasons React is great 1. Server-side rendering 2. This totally works: < SomeOtherAmazingComponent /> Pretty neat! `} </ Markdown > </ div > ); } });

Available props:

options - Hash of Remarkable options

- Hash of Remarkable options source - Markdown source. You can also pass the source as children, which allows you to mix React components and Markdown.

- Markdown source. You can also pass the source as children, which allows you to mix React components and Markdown. container - Element to use as container. Defaults to div .

Syntax Highlighting

Atom

You can enable syntax highlighting in Atom using the following steps:

Go to Settings > Packages > language-babel Settings > Enter this for JavaScript Tagged Literal Grammar Extensions:

"(?<=<Markdown>{)":source.gfm

Shortly you'll see that markdown syntax highlighting is enabled.

License

MIT