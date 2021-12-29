react-remark offers a React hook and React component based way of rendering markdown into React using remark

Installation

npm

npm install --save react-remark

yarn

yarn add react-remark

Usage

As a hook

Render static content

import React from 'react'; import { useRemark } from 'react-remark'; const ExampleComponent = () => { const [reactContent, setMarkdownSource] = useRemark(); setMarkdownSource('# markdown header'); return reactContent; }; export default ExampleComponent;

import React from 'react'; import { useRemark } from 'react-remark'; const ExampleComponent = () => { const [reactContent, setMarkdownSource] = useRemark(); return ( <> <input type="text" onChange={({ currentTarget }) => setMarkdownSource(currentTarget.value)} /> {reactContent} </> ); }; export default ExampleComponent;

More examples of usage as hook in storybook.

As a component

Render static content

import React, { useState } from 'react'; import { Remark } from 'react-remark'; const ExampleComponent = () => ( <Remark>{` # header 1. ordered 2. list `}</Remark> ); export default ExampleComponent;

import React, { useState } from 'react'; import { Remark } from 'react-remark'; const ExampleComponent = () => { const [markdownSource, setMarkdownSource] = useState(''); return ( <> <input type="text" onChange={({ currentTarget }) => setMarkdownSource(currentTarget.value)} /> <Remark>{markdownSource}</Remark> </> ); }; export default ExampleComponent;

More examples of usage as component in storybook.

Examples

A set of runnable examples are provided through storybook at https://remarkjs.github.io/react-remark. The source for the story files can be found in /stories.

Architecture

react-remark +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | +----------+ +----------------+ +---------------+ +----------------+ +--------------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | -markdown-> + remark + -mdast-> + remark plugins + -mdast-> + remark-rehype + -hast-> + rehype plugins + -hast-> + rehype-react + -react elements-> | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +----------+ +----------------+ +---------------+ +----------------+ +--------------+ | | | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

relevant links: markdown, remark, mdast, remark plugins, remark-rehype, hast, rehype plugins, rehype-react

Options

remarkParseOptions (Object) - configure how Markdown is parsed, same as remark-parse options

(Object) - configure how Markdown is parsed, same as options remarkPlugins (Array) - remark plugins or custom plugins to transform markdown content before it is translated to HTML (hast)

(Array) - remark plugins or custom plugins to transform markdown content before it is translated to HTML (hast) remarkToRehypeOptions (Object) - configure how Markdown (mdast) is translated into HTML (hast), same as remark-rehype options

(Object) - configure how Markdown (mdast) is translated into HTML (hast), same as options rehypePlugins (Array) - rehype plugins or custom plugins to transform HTML (hast) before it is translated to React elements.

(Array) - rehype plugins or custom plugins to transform HTML (hast) before it is translated to React elements. rehypeReactOptions (Object) - configure how HTML (hast) is translated into React elements, same as rehype-react options

Pass options to hook

import React, { Fragment } from 'react'; import { useRemark } from 'react-remark'; import remarkGemoji from 'remark-gemoji'; import rehypeSlug from 'rehype-slug'; import rehypeAutoLinkHeadings from 'rehype-autolink-headings'; // ... const [reactContent, setMarkdownSource] = useRemark({ remarkParseOptions: { commonmark: true }, remarkPlugins: [remarkGemoji], remarkToRehypeOptions: { commonmark: true }, rehypePlugins: [rehypeSlug, rehypeAutoLinkHeadings], rehypeReactOptions: { components: { p: props => <p className="custom-paragraph" {...props} />, }, }, });

Pass options to component