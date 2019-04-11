React Parallax component using Rellax.js.
npm i --save react-rellax
speed and
percentage to suit your design requirements.
className,
style, etc.) are passed down as usual.
as (str) : Tag to use as a wrapper. Default:
div
centered (bool) : Centers the component on the viewport
horizontal (bool) : Horizontal scrolling
onMove (func) : Callback function which accepts an object
{x: int, y: int}
percentage (num) : Initial scroll percentage
speed (int) : Integer >= -10 && <=10 determines scroll speed. Default:
-2
zIndex (int) : Orders component on the z-axis
wrapper (str) : Selector to use as a wrapper from which to calculate parallax position.