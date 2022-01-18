id: react-relay-offline
React Relay Offline is a extension of Relay for offline capabilities
Install react-relay and react-relay-offline using yarn or npm:
yarn add react-relay react-relay-offline
You then need to do some extra configurations to run netinfo package with React Native. Please check @react-native-community/netinfo official README.md to get the full step guide.
automatic persistence and rehydration of the store (AsyncStorage, localStorage, IndexedDB)
configuration of persistence
custom storage
different key prefix (multi user)
serialization: JSON or none
fetchPolicy network-only, store-and-network, store-or-network, store-only
management and utilities for network detection
automatic use of the policy store-only when the application is offline
optimization in store management and addition of TTL to queries in the store
offline mutation management
backup of mutation changes
update and publication of the mutation changes in the store
persistence of mutation information performed
automatic execution of mutations persisted when the application returns online
configurability of the offline mutation execution network
onComplete callback of the mutation performed successfully
onDiscard callback of the failed mutation
Give a star to the repository and share it, you will help the project and the people who will find it useful
Create issues, your questions are a valuable help
PRs are welcome, but it is always better to open the issue first so as to help me and other people evaluating it
Please sponsor me
The [offline-examples](https://github.com/morrys/offline-examples) repository contains example projects on how to use react-relay-offline:
nextjs-ssr-preload: using the render-as-you-fetch pattern with loadQuery in SSR contexts
nextjs: using the QueryRenderer in SSR contexts
react-native/todo-updater: using QueryRender in an RN application
todo-updater: using the QueryRender
suspense/cra: using useLazyLoadQuery in a CRA
suspense/nextjs-ssr-preload: using the render-as-you-fetch pattern with loadLazyQuery in react concurrent + SSR contexts
suspense/nextjs-ssr: using useLazyLoadQuery in SSR contexts
To try it out!
import { Network } from "relay-runtime";
import { RecordSource, Store, Environment } from "react-relay-offline";
const network = Network.create(fetchQuery);
const recordSource = new RecordSource();
const store = new Store(recordSource);
const environment = new Environment({ network, store });
environment.setOfflineOptions({
manualExecution, //optional
network: networkOffline, //optional
start: async mutations => {
//optional
console.log("start offline", mutations);
return mutations;
},
finish: async (mutations, error) => {
//optional
console.log("finish offline", error, mutations);
},
onExecute: async mutation => {
//optional
console.log("onExecute offline", mutation);
return mutation;
},
onComplete: async options => {
//optional
console.log("onComplete offline", options);
return true;
},
onDiscard: async options => {
//optional
console.log("onDiscard offline", options);
return true;
},
onPublish: async offlinePayload => {
//optional
console.log("offlinePayload", offlinePayload);
return offlinePayload;
}
});
manualExecution: if set to true, mutations in the queue are no longer performed automatically as soon as you go back online. invoke manually:
environment.getStoreOffline().execute();
network: it is possible to configure a different network for the execution of mutations in the queue; all the information of the mutation saved in the offline store are inserted into the "metadata" field of the CacheConfig so that they can be used during communication with the server.
start: function that is called once the request queue has been started.
finish: function that is called once the request queue has been processed.
onExecute: function that is called before the request is sent to the network.
onPublish: function that is called before saving the mutation in the store
onComplete: function that is called once the request has been successfully completed. Only if the function returns the value true, the request is deleted from the queue.
onDiscard: function that is called when the request returns an error. Only if the function returns the value true, the mutation is deleted from the queue
localStorage is used as the default react web persistence, while AsyncStorage is used for react-native.
To use persistence via IndexedDB:
import { Network } from "relay-runtime";
import EnvironmentIDB from "react-relay-offline/lib/runtime/EnvironmentIDB";
const network = Network.create(fetchQuery);
const environment = EnvironmentIDB.create({ network });
[CacheOptions](https://morrys.github.io/wora/docs/cache-persist.html#cache-options)
import { Store } from "react-relay-offline";
import { CacheOptions } from "@wora/cache-persist";
import { StoreOptions } from "@wora/relay-store";
const persistOptionsStore: CacheOptions = { };
const persistOptionsRecords: CacheOptions = {};
const relayStoreOptions: StoreOptions = { queryCacheExpirationTime: 10 * 60 * 1000 }; // default
const recordSource = new RecordSource(persistOptionsRecords);
const store = new Store(recordSource, persistOptionsStore, relayStoreOptions);
const environment = new Environment({ network, store });
useQuery does not take an environment as an argument. Instead, it reads the environment set in the context; this also implies that it does not set any React context.
In addition to
query (first argument) and
variables (second argument),
useQuery accepts a third argument
options.
options
fetchPolicy: determine whether it should use data cached in the Relay store and whether to send a network request. The options are:
store-or-network (default): Reuse data cached in the store; if the whole query is cached, skip the network request
store-and-network: Reuse data cached in the store; always send a network request.
network-only: Don't reuse data cached in the store; always send a network request. (This is the default behavior of Relay's existing
QueryRenderer.)
store-only: Reuse data cached in the store; never send a network request.
fetchKey: [Optional] A fetchKey can be passed to force a refetch of the current query and variables when the component re-renders, even if the variables didn't change, or even if the component isn't remounted (similarly to how passing a different key to a React component will cause it to remount). If the fetchKey is different from the one used in the previous render, the current query and variables will be refetched.
networkCacheConfig: [Optional] Object containing cache config options for the network layer. Note the the network layer may contain an additional query response cache which will reuse network responses for identical queries. If you want to bypass this cache completely, pass {force: true} as the value for this option. Added the TTL property to configure a specific ttl for the query.
skip: [Optional] If skip is true, the query will be skipped entirely.
onComplete: [Optional] Function that will be called whenever the fetch request has completed
import { useQuery } from "react-relay-offline";
const networkCacheConfig = {
ttl: 1000
}
const hooksProps = useQuery(query, variables, {
networkCacheConfig,
fetchPolicy,
});
the useRestore hook allows you to manage the hydratation of persistent data in memory and to initialize the environment.
It must always be used before using environement in web applications without SSR & react legacy & react-native.
Otherwise, for SSR and react concurrent applications the restore is natively managed by QueryRenderer & useQueryLazyLoad & useQuery.
const isRehydrated = useRestore(environment);
if (!isRehydrated) {
return <Loading />;
}
import { fetchQuery_DEPRECATED } from "react-relay-offline";
import { useIsConnected } from "react-relay-offline";
import { useNetInfo } from "react-relay-offline";
import { NetInfo } from "react-relay-offline";
Now you can use hooks (useFragment, usePagination, useRefetch) from [relay-hooks](https://github.com/relay-tools/relay-hooks)
same as useQuery + environment
next: <TOperationType extends OperationType>( environment: Environment, gqlQuery: GraphQLTaggedNode, variables?: TOperationType['variables'], options?: QueryOptions, ) => Promise<void>: fetches data. A promise returns to allow the await in case of SSR
dispose: () => void: cancel the subscription and dispose of the fetch
subscribe: (callback: (value: any) => any) => () => void: used by the usePreloadedQuery
getValue <TOperationType>(environment?: Environment,) => OfflineRenderProps<TOperationType> | Promise<any>: used by the usePreloadedQuery
import {graphql, loadQuery} from 'react-relay-offline';
import {environment} from ''./environment';
const query = graphql`
query AppQuery($id: ID!) {
user(id: $id) {
name
}
}
`;
const prefetch = loadQuery();
prefetch.next(
environment,
query,
{id: '4'},
{fetchPolicy: 'store-or-network'},
);
// pass prefetch to usePreloadedQuery()
is the same as loadQuery but must be used with suspense
In SSR contexts, not using the useRestore hook it is necessary to manually invoke the hydrate but without using the await.
This will allow the usePreloadedQuery hook to correctly retrieve the data from the store and once the hydration is done it will be react-relay-offline
to notify any updated data in the store.
if (!environment.isRehydrated() && ssr) {
environment.hydrate().then(() => {}).catch((error) => {});
}
prefetch.next(environment, QUERY_APP, variables, {
fetchPolicy: NETWORK_ONLY,
});
React Relay Offline is [MIT licensed](./LICENSE).