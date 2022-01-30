Higher-level React mutation API for Relay.
This package provides a
useMutation Hook and a
<Mutation> component. These wrap up committing Relay mutations and keeping track of the mutation state.
import React from 'react';
import { Mutation, useMutation } from 'react-relay-mutation';
/* ... */
function MyComponentWithHook({ myValue }) {
const [mutate, { loading }] = useMutation(
graphql`
mutation ExampleWithHookMutation($input: MyMutationInput) {
myMutation(input: $input) {
value
}
}
`,
{
onCompleted: ({ myMutation }) => {
window.alert(`received ${myMutation.value}`);
},
},
);
return loading ? (
<LoadingIndicator />
) : (
<button
onClick={() => {
mutate({
variables: {
input: { value: myValue },
},
});
}}
>
Run Mutation
</button>
);
}
function MyComponentWithComponent({ myValue }) {
return (
<Mutation
mutation={graphql`
mutation ExampleWithComponentMutation($input: MyMutationInput) {
myMutation(input: $input) {
value
}
}
`}
onCompleted={({ myMutation }) => {
window.alert(`received ${myMutation.value}`);
}}
>
{([mutate, { loading }]) =>
loading ? (
<LoadingIndicator />
) : (
<button
onClick={() => {
mutate({
variables: {
input: { value: myValue },
},
});
}}
>
Run Mutation
</button>
)
}
</Mutation>
);
}
The
useMutation hook and the
<Mutation> component take a mutation node and optionally any mutation options valid for
commitMutation in Relay, except that
onCompleted only takes a single argument for the response, as errors there will be handled identically to request errors. The
useMutation hook takes the mutation as its first argument, and the optional configuration object as its second argument. The
<Mutation> component takes the mutation node as the
mutation prop, and any other options as props by name. In both cases,
variables is optional.
Both
useMutation and
<Mutation> provide a tuple of a
mutate callback and a
mutationState object. This is the return value for
useMutation and the argument passed into the function child for
<Mutation>.
The
mutate callback optionally takes a configuration object as above. Any options specified here will override the options specified to
useMutation or to
<Mutation>. Additionally, if
variables was not specified above, it must be specified here. The
mutate callback returns a promise. This will resolve with the mutation response or reject with any error (except when an
onError callback is specified, in which case it will resolve with no value on errors).
The
mutationState object has the following properties:
loading: a boolean indicating whether the mutation is currently pending
data: the response data for the mutation
error: any errors returned by the mutation
By default,
useMutation and
<Mutation> take the Relay environment from React context. This context is automatically provided by
<QueryRenderer> and by many integrations that replace
<QueryRenderer>, such as Found Relay.
If you do not already have the Relay environment in context, you can provide the environment manually:
import { ReactRelayContext } from 'react-relay';
/* ... */
function MyAppWithRelayEnvironment() {
return (
<ReactRelayContext.Provider
value={{
environment,
variables: {},
}}
>
<MyApp />
</ReactRelayContext.Provider>
);
}
You can also pass in the environment in the configuration object:
const [mutate] = useMutation(mutation, { environment });
This library closely follows the mutation API in React Apollo.