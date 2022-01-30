React Relay Mutation

Higher-level React mutation API for Relay.

Usage

This package provides a useMutation Hook and a <Mutation> component. These wrap up committing Relay mutations and keeping track of the mutation state.

import React from 'react' ; import { Mutation, useMutation } from 'react-relay-mutation' ; function MyComponentWithHook ( { myValue } ) { const [mutate, { loading }] = useMutation( graphql ` mutation ExampleWithHookMutation($input: MyMutationInput) { myMutation(input: $input) { value } } ` , { onCompleted : ( { myMutation } ) => { window .alert( `received ${myMutation.value} ` ); }, }, ); return loading ? ( < LoadingIndicator /> ) : ( < button onClick = {() => { mutate({ variables: { input: { value: myValue }, }, }); }} > Run Mutation </ button > ); } function MyComponentWithComponent({ myValue }) { return ( < Mutation mutation = {graphql ` mutation ExampleWithComponentMutation ($ input: MyMutationInput ) { myMutation ( input: $ input ) { value } } `} onCompleted = {({ myMutation }) => { window.alert(`received ${myMutation.value}`); }} > {([mutate, { loading }]) => loading ? ( < LoadingIndicator /> ) : ( < button onClick = {() => { mutate({ variables: { input: { value: myValue }, }, }); }} > Run Mutation </ button > ) } </ Mutation > ); }

The useMutation hook and the <Mutation> component take a mutation node and optionally any mutation options valid for commitMutation in Relay, except that onCompleted only takes a single argument for the response, as errors there will be handled identically to request errors. The useMutation hook takes the mutation as its first argument, and the optional configuration object as its second argument. The <Mutation> component takes the mutation node as the mutation prop, and any other options as props by name. In both cases, variables is optional.

Both useMutation and <Mutation> provide a tuple of a mutate callback and a mutationState object. This is the return value for useMutation and the argument passed into the function child for <Mutation> .

The mutate callback optionally takes a configuration object as above. Any options specified here will override the options specified to useMutation or to <Mutation> . Additionally, if variables was not specified above, it must be specified here. The mutate callback returns a promise. This will resolve with the mutation response or reject with any error (except when an onError callback is specified, in which case it will resolve with no value on errors).

The mutationState object has the following properties:

loading : a boolean indicating whether the mutation is currently pending

: a boolean indicating whether the mutation is currently pending data : the response data for the mutation

: the response data for the mutation error : any errors returned by the mutation

Specifying the Relay environment

By default, useMutation and <Mutation> take the Relay environment from React context. This context is automatically provided by <QueryRenderer> and by many integrations that replace <QueryRenderer> , such as Found Relay.

If you do not already have the Relay environment in context, you can provide the environment manually:

import { ReactRelayContext } from 'react-relay' ; function MyAppWithRelayEnvironment ( ) { return ( < ReactRelayContext.Provider value = {{ environment , variables: {}, }} > < MyApp /> </ ReactRelayContext.Provider > ); }

You can also pass in the environment in the configuration object:

const [mutate] = useMutation(mutation, { environment });

Acknowledgements

This library closely follows the mutation API in React Apollo.