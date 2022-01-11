This library enables Regl shader WebGL draw commands to be rendered directly as React components.
There is a React Storybook included in the
/docs directory with usage examples. The source for the Storybook is in the
/stories directory and demonstrates how to create the examples.
Visit the Regl gallery page for more ideas on usage.
npm install --save react-regl
import React from 'react'
import regl, { ReglFrame } from 'react-regl';
// Define a draw call for rendering a 2D triangle
const Triangle = regl({
// Shaders in regl are just strings. You can use glslify or whatever you want
// to define them. No need to manually create shader objects.
vert: `
precision mediump float;
attribute vec2 position;
void main () {
gl_Position = vec4(position, 0, 1);
}`,
frag:`
precision mediump float;
uniform vec4 color;
void main () {
gl_FragColor = color;
}`,
// Here we define the vertex attributes for the above shader
attributes:{
position: [
[-1, 0],
[0, -1],
[1, 1]
]
// regl automatically infers sane defaults for the vertex attribute pointers
},
uniforms:{
// This defines a dynamic regl value that can bethat can be passed as a react prop
color: regl.prop('color')
},
// This tells regl the number of vertices to draw in this command
count: 3
});
// Create an 'App' component that renders a regl frame and
// renders the triangle draw call
const App = () => {
return (
<ReglFrame>
<Triangle color={[1, 0, 0, 1]} />
</ReglFrame>
);
};
// Mount React and render the App component
ReactDOM.render(
<React.StrictMode>
<App />
</React.StrictMode>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
This repo,
react-regl brings a JSX interface to
regl, enabling easy integration of Regl UI into existing
react projects.
react-regl Allows you to render regl draw commands as react components. You can define the regl draw command as you would with raw
regl but with
react-regl you can pass arnd render it as react component.
regl is a stateless functional abstraction for WebGl. Regl makes working with WebGL a more productive experience. Its stateless nature makes it easier to reason about WebGL programs. Regl's design was influenced by React. It follows React's unidirectional data flow to stateless component model. This module wraps Regl with a React reconciler for a fuller React experience
Regl follows the unix philosophy of "small sharp tools" or "do one thing and do it well". Regl has full test coverage and aims for stable non-breaking updates. Other popular WebGL frameworks encompass much more responsiblity, usually including heavy abstractions for: scene graphs, animation systems, input systems, and cross device compatibility. The large amount of responsiblity in these other libraries leads to unstable, breaking releases, and lacking documentation and support.
npm link and local installs
npm i -S react-regl@file:../react-regl
should link to consuming project.
npm run build should be run in the
react-regl module directory
If default
npm link or local install fails with od errors about duplicate react versions you need to ensure the module is loading react from the consuming host project
cd my-app
npm link ../react-regl
cd ../react-regl
npm link ../my-app/node_modules/react
publish to npm with the version command and
patch
minor
major or explicit tag
4.0.0-beta.2
npm version
npm version will create a git tag that needs to be pushed..
git push --tags