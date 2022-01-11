openbase logo
react-regl

by kev zettler
4.3.2 (see all)

React Fiber Reconciler Renderer for Regl WebGL

Readme

react-regl

This library enables Regl shader WebGL draw commands to be rendered directly as React components.

Demos

View demos in the Storybook

There is a React Storybook included in the /docs directory with usage examples. The source for the Storybook is in the /stories directory and demonstrates how to create the examples.

Visit the Regl gallery page for more ideas on usage.

Install

npm install --save react-regl

Example Usage

import React from 'react'
import regl, { ReglFrame } from 'react-regl';

// Define a draw call for rendering a 2D triangle
const Triangle = regl({
  // Shaders in regl are just strings.  You can use glslify or whatever you want
  // to define them.  No need to manually create shader objects.

  vert: `
          precision mediump float;
          attribute vec2 position;
          void main () {
            gl_Position = vec4(position, 0, 1);
          }`,

  frag:`
          precision mediump float;
          uniform vec4 color;
          void main () {
            gl_FragColor = color;
          }`,

  // Here we define the vertex attributes for the above shader
  attributes:{
    position: [
      [-1, 0],
      [0, -1],
      [1, 1]
    ]
    // regl automatically infers sane defaults for the vertex attribute pointers
  },

  uniforms:{
    // This defines a dynamic regl value that can bethat can be passed as a react prop
    color: regl.prop('color')
  },

  // This tells regl the number of vertices to draw in this command
  count: 3
});

// Create an 'App' component that renders a regl frame and
// renders the triangle draw call
const App = () => {
  return (
    <ReglFrame>
      <Triangle color={[1, 0, 0, 1]} />
    </ReglFrame>
  );
};

// Mount React and render the App component
ReactDOM.render(
  <React.StrictMode>
    <App />
  </React.StrictMode>,
  document.getElementById('root')
);

Motivation and Goals

This repo, react-regl brings a JSX interface to regl, enabling easy integration of Regl UI into existing react projects. react-regl Allows you to render regl draw commands as react components. You can define the regl draw command as you would with raw regl but with react-regl you can pass arnd render it as react component.

regl is a stateless functional abstraction for WebGl. Regl makes working with WebGL a more productive experience. Its stateless nature makes it easier to reason about WebGL programs. Regl's design was influenced by React. It follows React's unidirectional data flow to stateless component model. This module wraps Regl with a React reconciler for a fuller React experience

Regl vs Other WebGL frameworks

Regl follows the unix philosophy of "small sharp tools" or "do one thing and do it well". Regl has full test coverage and aims for stable non-breaking updates. Other popular WebGL frameworks encompass much more responsiblity, usually including heavy abstractions for: scene graphs, animation systems, input systems, and cross device compatibility. The large amount of responsiblity in these other libraries leads to unstable, breaking releases, and lacking documentation and support.

Development

npm link and local installs npm i -S react-regl@file:../react-regl should link to consuming project. npm run build should be run in the react-regl module directory

React peer dependency error

If default npm link or local install fails with od errors about duplicate react versions you need to ensure the module is loading react from the consuming host project

cd my-app
npm link ../react-regl

cd ../react-regl
npm link ../my-app/node_modules/react

Publishing

publish to npm with the version command and patch minor major or explicit tag 4.0.0-beta.2

npm version

npm version will create a git tag that needs to be pushed..

git push --tags

