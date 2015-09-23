RCTRefreshControl

A pull down to refresh control for react native.

Screen Shot

Installation

Run npm install react-refresh-control --save in your project directory. Drag RCTRefreshControl.xcodeproj to your project on Xcode. Click on your main project file (the one that represents the .xcodeproj) select Build Phases and drag libRCTRefreshControl.a from the Products folder inside the RCTRefreshControl.xcodeproj . Add var RCTRefreshControl = require('react-refresh-control'); to your code.

Usage

; var React = require ( 'react-native' ); var TimerMixin = require ( 'react-timer-mixin' ); var RCTRefreshControl = require ( 'react-refresh-control' ); var { AppRegistry, ListView, ScrollView, StyleSheet, Text, View } = React; var SCROLLVIEW = 'ScrollView' ; var LISTVIEW = 'ListView' ; var RCTRefreshControlDemo = React.createClass({ mixins : [TimerMixin], getInitialState : function ( ) { var ds = new ListView.DataSource({ rowHasChanged : ( r1, r2 ) => r1 !== r2}); return { dataSource : ds.cloneWithRows([ '#484848' , '#2F9C0A' , '#05A5D1' ]), }; }, componentDidMount : function ( ) { RCTRefreshControl.configure({ node : this .refs[SCROLLVIEW], tintColor : '#05A5D1' , activityIndicatorViewColor : '#05A5D1' }, () => { this .setTimeout( () => { RCTRefreshControl.endRefreshing( this .refs[SCROLLVIEW]); }, 2000 ); }); RCTRefreshControl.configure({ node : this .refs[LISTVIEW] }, () => { this .setTimeout( () => { RCTRefreshControl.endRefreshing( this .refs[LISTVIEW]); }, 2000 ); }); }, render : function ( ) { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <ScrollView ref={SCROLLVIEW} style={styles.scrollView}> <View style={{backgroundColor: '#05A5D1', height: 200}} /> <View style={{backgroundColor: '#FDF3E7', height: 200}} /> <View style={{backgroundColor: '#484848', height: 200}} /> </ScrollView> <ListView ref={LISTVIEW} style={styles.listView} dataSource={this.state.dataSource} renderRow={(rowData) => { var color = rowData; return ( <View style={{backgroundColor: color, height: 200}} /> ); }} /> </View> ); } }); var styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, flexDirection: 'row' } }); AppRegistry.registerComponent('RCTRefreshControlDemo', () => RCTRefreshControlDemo);

License

Available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more informatiion.