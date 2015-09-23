openbase logo
rrc

react-refresh-control

by Shuangzuan He
2.0.5 (see all)

A pull down to refresh control for react native.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

RCTRefreshControl

A pull down to refresh control for react native.

Screen Shot

Screen Shot

Installation

  1. Run npm install react-refresh-control --save in your project directory.
  2. Drag RCTRefreshControl.xcodeproj to your project on Xcode.
  3. Click on your main project file (the one that represents the .xcodeproj) select Build Phases and drag libRCTRefreshControl.a from the Products folder inside the RCTRefreshControl.xcodeproj.
  4. Add var RCTRefreshControl = require('react-refresh-control'); to your code.

Usage

'use strict';

var React = require('react-native');
var TimerMixin = require('react-timer-mixin');
var RCTRefreshControl = require('react-refresh-control');
var {
  AppRegistry,
  ListView,
  ScrollView,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View
} = React;

var SCROLLVIEW = 'ScrollView';
var LISTVIEW = 'ListView';

var RCTRefreshControlDemo = React.createClass({
  mixins: [TimerMixin],
  getInitialState: function() {
    var ds = new ListView.DataSource({rowHasChanged: (r1, r2) => r1 !== r2});
    return {
      dataSource: ds.cloneWithRows(['#484848', '#2F9C0A', '#05A5D1']),
    };
  },
  componentDidMount: function() {
    // ScrollView
    RCTRefreshControl.configure({
      node: this.refs[SCROLLVIEW],
      tintColor: '#05A5D1',
      activityIndicatorViewColor: '#05A5D1'
    }, () => {
      this.setTimeout(() => {
        RCTRefreshControl.endRefreshing(this.refs[SCROLLVIEW]);
      }, 2000);
    });

    // ListView
    RCTRefreshControl.configure({
      node: this.refs[LISTVIEW]
    }, () => {
      this.setTimeout(() => {
        RCTRefreshControl.endRefreshing(this.refs[LISTVIEW]);
      }, 2000);
    });
  },
  render: function() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <ScrollView ref={SCROLLVIEW} style={styles.scrollView}>
          <View style={{backgroundColor: '#05A5D1', height: 200}} />
          <View style={{backgroundColor: '#FDF3E7', height: 200}} />
          <View style={{backgroundColor: '#484848', height: 200}} />
        </ScrollView>

        <ListView
          ref={LISTVIEW}
          style={styles.listView}
          dataSource={this.state.dataSource}
          renderRow={(rowData) => {
            var color = rowData;
            return (
              <View style={{backgroundColor: color, height: 200}} />
            );
          }}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
});

var styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    flexDirection: 'row'
  }
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('RCTRefreshControlDemo', () => RCTRefreshControlDemo);

License

Available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more informatiion.

