rr

react-reel

by Ed Knowles
1.2.3 (see all)

Animate any number like a slot machine. *Update* As used on Reddit! Add some flare to your metrics.

Overview

Readme

react-reel

Animate anything like a slot machine

Example

Example

Features

  • Fully themeable
  • Highly performant, runs at 60fps
  • Animates anything you want!

Install

$ npm install --save react-reel

or

$ yarn add react-reel

Basic Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react'

import Reel from 'react-reel'

const Example = () => <Reel text="$34.42" />;

Props

  static propTypes = {
    /** @type {string} text */
    text: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
    /** @type {number} [1000] duration - animation duration in milliseconds */
    duration: PropTypes.number,
    /** @type {number} DELAY - delay between each sibling animation */
    delay: PropTypes.number,
    /** @type {{reel: string, group: string, number: string}} theme - react-themeable */
    theme: PropTypes.any,
  };

  static defaultProps = {
    duration: 700,
    delay: 85,
    theme: defaultTheme,
  };

Theme

This uses react-themeable

react-reel comes with no styles.

It uses react-themeable that allows you to style your component using CSS Modules, Radium, Aphrodite, JSS, Inline styles, and global CSS.

For example, to style using CSS Modules, do:

.group {
  transition-delay: 0ms;
  transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
  transform: translate(0, 0);
}

.group .number {
  height: 1em;
}

.reel {
  height: 1em;
  display: flex;
  align-items: flex-end;
  overflow-y: hidden;

  /** CUSTOMISE BELOW */
  font-size: 45px;
  font-weight: 300;
  color: #E2AB5B;
  border-bottom: 1px solid #0492BD;
  line-height: 0.95em; /* adjusted for Lato font */
}

import theme from 'theme.css';

<Reel theme={theme} ... />

When not specified, theme defaults to:

{
  reel:   'react-reel__reel',
  group:  'react-reel__group',
  number: 'react-reel__number',
}

License

MIT © eknowles

100
Jorge Carlos12 Ratings0 Reviews
Front-end engineer @ Acorns.com
August 20, 2020
Easy to Use

Library is easy to customize and modify to your own needs. You can increase the reel speed and add your own styling. Current documentation needs some work as I had to find a code sandbox example to understand how to implement thos.

0

