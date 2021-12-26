Animate anything like a slot machine

Features

Fully themeable

Highly performant, runs at 60fps

Animates anything you want!

Install

$ npm install --save react-reel

or

$ yarn add react-reel

Basic Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import Reel from 'react-reel' const Example = () => < Reel text = "$34.42" /> ;

Props

static propTypes = { text : PropTypes.string.isRequired, duration : PropTypes.number, delay : PropTypes.number, theme : PropTypes.any, }; static defaultProps = { duration : 700 , delay : 85 , theme : defaultTheme, };

Theme

This uses react-themeable

react-reel comes with no styles.

It uses react-themeable that allows you to style your component using CSS Modules, Radium, Aphrodite, JSS, Inline styles, and global CSS.

For example, to style using CSS Modules, do:

.group { transition-delay : 0ms ; transition-timing-function : ease-in-out; transform : translate (0, 0); } .group .number { height : 1em ; } .reel { height : 1em ; display : flex; align-items : flex-end; overflow-y : hidden; font-size : 45px ; font-weight : 300 ; color : #E2AB5B ; border-bottom : 1px solid #0492BD ; line-height : 0.95em ; }

import theme from 'theme.css' ;

<Reel theme={theme} ... />

When not specified, theme defaults to:

{ reel : 'react-reel__reel' , group : 'react-reel__group' , number : 'react-reel__number' , }

License

MIT © eknowles