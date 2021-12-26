Animate anything like a slot machine
$ npm install --save react-reel
or
$ yarn add react-reel
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Reel from 'react-reel'
const Example = () => <Reel text="$34.42" />;
static propTypes = {
/** @type {string} text */
text: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
/** @type {number} [1000] duration - animation duration in milliseconds */
duration: PropTypes.number,
/** @type {number} DELAY - delay between each sibling animation */
delay: PropTypes.number,
/** @type {{reel: string, group: string, number: string}} theme - react-themeable */
theme: PropTypes.any,
};
static defaultProps = {
duration: 700,
delay: 85,
theme: defaultTheme,
};
This uses react-themeable
react-reel comes with no styles.
It uses react-themeable that allows you to style your component using CSS Modules, Radium, Aphrodite, JSS, Inline styles, and global CSS.
For example, to style using CSS Modules, do:
.group {
transition-delay: 0ms;
transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
transform: translate(0, 0);
}
.group .number {
height: 1em;
}
.reel {
height: 1em;
display: flex;
align-items: flex-end;
overflow-y: hidden;
/** CUSTOMISE BELOW */
font-size: 45px;
font-weight: 300;
color: #E2AB5B;
border-bottom: 1px solid #0492BD;
line-height: 0.95em; /* adjusted for Lato font */
}
import theme from 'theme.css';
<Reel theme={theme} ... />
When not specified, theme defaults to:
{
reel: 'react-reel__reel',
group: 'react-reel__group',
number: 'react-reel__number',
}
MIT © eknowles
Library is easy to customize and modify to your own needs. You can increase the reel speed and add your own styling. Current documentation needs some work as I had to find a code sandbox example to understand how to implement thos.