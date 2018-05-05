This is a starter boilerplate app I've put together using the following technologies:
I cobbled this together from a wide variety of similar "starter" repositories. As I post this in June 2015, all of these libraries are right at the bleeding edge of web development. They may fall out of fashion as quickly as they have come into it, but I personally believe that this stack is the future of web development and will survive for several years. I'm building my new projects like this, and I recommend that you do, too.
npm install
npm run dev
The first time it may take a little while to generate the first
webpack-assets.json and complain with a few dozen
[webpack-isomorphic-tools] (waiting for the first Webpack build to finish) printouts, but be patient. Give it 30 seconds.
Redux Devtools are enabled by default in development.
If you have the Redux DevTools chrome extension installed it will automatically be used on the client-side instead.
If you want to disable the dev tools during development, set
__DEVTOOLS__ to
false in
/webpack/dev.config.js.
DevTools are not enabled during production.
npm run build
npm run start
A demonstration of this app can be seen running on heroku, which is a deployment of the heroku branch.
What initially gets run is
bin/server.js, which does little more than enable ES6 and ES7 awesomeness in the
server-side node code. It then initiates
server.js. In
server.js we proxy any requests to
/api/* to the
API server, running at
localhost:3030. All the data fetching calls from the client go to
/api/*.
Aside from serving the favicon and static content from
/static, the only thing
server.js does is initiate delegate
rendering to
react-router. At the bottom of
server.js, we listen to port
3000 and initiate the API server.
The primary section of
server.js generates an HTML page with the contents returned by
react-router. First we instantiate an
ApiClient, a facade that both server and client code use to talk to the API server. On the server side,
ApiClient is given the request object so that it can pass along the session cookie to the API server to maintain session state. We pass this API client facade to the
redux middleware so that the action creators have access to it.
Then we perform server-side data fetching, wait for the data to be loaded, and render the page with the now-fully-loaded
redux state.
The last interesting bit of the main routing section of
server.js is that we swap in the hashed script and css from the
webpack-assets.json that the Webpack Dev Server – or the Webpack build process on production – has spit out on its last run. You won't have to deal with
webpack-assets.json manually because webpack-isomorphic-tools take care of that.
We also spit out the
redux state into a global
window.__data variable in the webpage to be loaded by the client-side
redux code.
The redux-async-connect package exposes an API to return promises that need to be fulfilled before a route is rendered. It exposes a
<ReduxAsyncConnect /> container, which wraps our render tree on both server and client. More documentation is available on the redux-async-connect page.
The client side entry point is reasonably named
client.js. All it does is load the routes, initiate
react-router, rehydrate the redux state from the
window.__data passed in from the server, and render the page over top of the server-rendered DOM. This makes React enable all its event listeners without having to re-render the DOM.
The middleware,
clientMiddleware.js, serves two functions:
imported because it holds the cookie needed to maintain session on server-to-server requests.
REQUEST action that initiates the data loading, and a
SUCCESS and
FAILURE action that will be fired depending on the result of the promise. There are other ways to accomplish this, some discussed here, which you may prefer, but to the author of this example, the middleware way feels cleanest.
The
src/redux/modules folder contains "modules" to help
isolate concerns within a Redux application (aka Ducks, a Redux Style Proposal that I came up with). I encourage you to read the
Ducks Docs and provide feedback.
This is where the meat of your server-side application goes. It doesn't have to be implemented in Node or Express at all. This is where you connect to your database and provide authentication and session management. In this example, it's just spitting out some json with the current time stamp.
To understand how the data and action bindings get into the components – there's only one,
InfoBar, in this example – I'm going to refer to you to the Redux library. The only innovation I've made is to package the component and its wrapper in the same js file. This is to encapsulate the fact that the component is bound to the
redux actions and state. The component using
InfoBar needn't know or care if
InfoBar uses the
redux data or not.
Now it's possible to render the image both on client and server. Please refer to issue #39 for more detail discussion, the usage would be like below (super easy):
let logoImage = require('./logo.png');
This project uses local styles using css-loader. The way it works is that you import your stylesheet at the top of the
render() function in your React Component, and then you use the classnames returned from that import. Like so:
render() {
const styles = require('./App.scss');
...
Then you set the
className of your element to match one of the CSS classes in your SCSS file, and you're good to go!
<div className={styles.mySection}> ... </div>
If you'd like to use plain inline styles this is possible with a few modifications to your webpack configuration.
1. Configure Isomorphic Tools to Accept CSS
In
webpack-isomorphic-tools.js add css to the list of style module extensions
style_modules: {
extensions: ['less','scss','css'],
2. Add a CSS loader to webpack dev config
In
dev.config.js modify module loaders to include a test and loader for css
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.css$/, loader: 'style-loader!css-loader'},
3. Add a CSS loader to the webpack prod config
You must use the ExtractTextPlugin in this loader. In
prod.config.js modify module loaders to include a test and loader for css
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.css$/, loader: ExtractTextPlugin.extract('style-loader', 'css-loader')},
Now you may simply omit assigning the
required stylesheet to a variable and keep it at the top of your
render() function.
render() {
require('./App.css');
require('aModule/dist/style.css');
...
NOTE In order to use this method with scss or less files one more modification must be made. In both
dev.config.js and
prod.config.js in the loaders for less and scss files remove
modules
localIdentName...
Before:
{ test: /\.less$/, loader: 'style!css?modules&importLoaders=2&sourceMap&localIdentName=[local]___[hash:base64:5]!autoprefixer?browsers=last 2 version!less?outputStyle=expanded&sourceMap' },
After:
{ test: /\.less$/, loader: 'style!css?importLoaders=2&sourceMap!autoprefixer?browsers=last 2 version!less?outputStyle=expanded&sourceMap' },
After this modification to both loaders you will be able to use scss and less files in the same way as css files.
The project uses Mocha to run your unit tests, it uses Karma as the test runner, it enables the feature that you are able to render your tests to the browser (e.g: Firefox, Chrome etc.), which means you are able to use the Test Utilities from Facebook api like
renderIntoDocument().
To run the tests in the project, just simply run
npm test if you have
Chrome installed, it will be automatically launched as a test service for you.
To keep watching your test suites that you are working on, just set
singleRun: false in the
karma.conf.js file. Please be sure set it to
true if you are running
npm test on a continuous integration server (travis-ci, etc).
To get this project to work on Heroku, you need to:
"PORT": 8080 line from the
betterScripts /
start-prod section of
package.json.
heroku config:set NODE_ENV=production
heroku config:set NODE_PATH=./src
heroku config:set NPM_CONFIG_PRODUCTION=false
The first deploy might take a while, but after that your
node_modules dir should be cached.
This project moves fast and has an active community, so if you have a question that is not answered below please visit our Discord channel or file an issue.
Although this isn't a library, we recently started versioning to make it easier to track breaking changes and emerging best practices.
I am more than happy to accept external contributions to the project in the form of feedback, bug reports and even better - pull requests :)
If you would like to submit a pull request, please make an effort to follow the guide in CONTRIBUTING.md.
Thanks for checking this out.
– Erik Rasmussen, @erikras