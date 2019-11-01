openbase logo
rrt

react-redux-typescript-scripts

by Piotrek Witek
1.6.2 (see all)

Shared dev-tools configuration files based on "react-redux-typescript-guide"

Popularity

Downloads/wk

605

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-redux-typescript-scripts 🛠

Shared dev-tools configuration files based on react-redux-typescript-guide

For now you can find eslint, tslint and tsconfig configurations, but I'm willing to add more tools and scripts in the future e.g. jest, babel, npm scripts etc.

I'm open to suggestion on improvements like adding or changing default rules so please feel free to open an issue.

Table of Contents

Installation

This package is distributed via npm and should be installed as devDependencies:

npm i -D react-redux-typescript-scripts

NOTE: You should also install optional dependencies listed for each tool in their Usage section.

Usage

You can find usage instructions for each tool in its own section below.

tsconfig.json

{
  "include": ["./src"],
  "extends": "./node_modules/react-redux-typescript-scripts/tsconfig.json",
  "compilerOptions": {
    // you can further customize options here
  }
}

TSLint

WARNING: When using this config you'll need to install the additional dependencies listed below.

npm i -D tslint tslint-react

There are a few configs available (you can use one or all by declaring an array in extends config property):

  • react-redux-typescript-scripts/tslint.json - mandatory base config - based on recommended rules.
  • react-redux-typescript-scripts/tslint-react.json- additional react specific rules - based on tslint-react.

tslint.json

{
  "extends": [
    "react-redux-typescript-scripts/tslint.json", 
    "react-redux-typescript-scripts/tslint-react.json" // optional
  ],
  "rules": {
    // you can further customize options here
  }
}

ESLint

WARNING: When using this config you'll need to install the additional dependencies listed below.

npm i -D eslint @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin eslint-config-prettier

There are a few configs available (you can use one or all by declaring an array in extends config property):

  • ./node_modules/react-redux-typescript-scripts/eslint.json - mandatory base config - based on recommended rules.
  • ./node_modules/react-redux-typescript-scripts/eslint-prettier.json- disable eslint formatting related rules conflicting with prettier - based on eslint-config-prettier (WARNING: Should be the last one in extends array).

.eslintrc

{
  "extends": [
    "./node_modules/react-redux-typescript-scripts/eslint.js",
    "./node_modules/react-redux-typescript-scripts/eslint-prettier.js" // optional
  ],
  "rules": {
    // you can further customize options here
  }
}

create-react-app

To fully integrate @typescript-eslint with your create-react-app add the below snippet to your .eslintrc or package.json under the eslintConfig key:

{
  "extends": [
    "react-app",
    "./node_modules/react-redux-typescript-scripts/eslint.js",
    "./node_modules/react-redux-typescript-scripts/eslint-prettier.js" // optional
  ],
}

LICENSE

MIT

