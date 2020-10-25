Collection of utility types, complementing TypeScript built-in mapped types and aliases (think "lodash" for static types).
🎉 Now updated to support TypeScript v3.7 🎉
TypeScript.
dts-jest
# NPM
npm install utility-types
# YARN
yarn add utility-types
TypeScript support
v3.x.x - TypeScript v3.1+
v2.x.x - TypeScript v2.8.1+
v1.x.x - TypeScript v2.7.2+
We are open for contributions. If you're planning to contribute please make sure to read the contributing guide as it can save you from wasting your time: CONTRIBUTING.md
SetIntersection<A, B>
SetDifference<A, B>
SetComplement<A, A1>
SymmetricDifference<A, B>
Exclude<A, B> (built-in)
Extract<A, B> (built-in)
NonNullable<T> (built-in)
NonUndefined<T>
FunctionKeys<T>
NonFunctionKeys<T>
MutableKeys<T>
ReadonlyKeys<T>
RequiredKeys<T>
OptionalKeys<T>
Optional<T, K>
Partial<T> (built-in)
DeepPartial<T>
Required<T, K>
DeepRequired<T>
Readonly<T> (built-in)
DeepReadonly<T>
Mutable<T>
Pick<T, K> (built-in)
Omit<T, K> (built-in)
PickByValue<T, ValueType>
PickByValueExact<T, ValueType>
OmitByValue<T, ValueType>
OmitByValueExact<T, ValueType>
Intersection<T, U>
Diff<T, U>
Subtract<T, T1>
Overwrite<T, U>
Assign<T, U>
ValuesType<T>
ReturnType<T> (built-in)
InstanceType<T> (built-in)
PromiseType<T>
Unionize<T>
Brand<T, U>
UnionToIntersection<U>
$Keys<T>
$Values<T>
$ReadOnly<T>
$Diff<T, U>
$PropertyType<T, K>
$ElementType<T, K>
$Call<T>
$Shape<T>
$NonMaybeType<T>
Class<T>
mixed
getReturnOfExpression() - from TS v2.0 it's better to use type-level
ReturnType instead
Primitive
Type representing primitive types in JavaScript, and thus TypeScript:
string | number | bigint | boolean | symbol | null | undefined
You can test for singular of these types with
typeof
isPrimitive
This is a TypeScript Typeguard for the
Primitive type.
This can be useful to control the type of a parameter as the program flows. Example:
const consumer = (param: Primitive[] | Primitive): string => {
if (isPrimitive(param)) {
// typeof param === Primitive
return String(param) + ' was Primitive';
}
// typeof param === Primitive[]
const resultArray = param
.map(consumer)
.map(rootString => '\n\t' + rootString);
return resultArray.reduce((comm, newV) => comm + newV, 'this was nested:');
};
Falsy
Type representing falsy values in TypeScript:
false | "" | 0 | null | undefined
Except
NaNwhich cannot be represented as a type literal
isFalsy
const consumer = (param: Falsy | string): string => {
if (isFalsy(param)) {
// typeof param === Falsy
return String(param) + ' was Falsy';
}
// typeof param === string
return param.toString();
};
Nullish
Type representing nullish values in TypeScript:
null | undefined
isNullish
const consumer = (param: Nullish | string): string => {
if (isNullish(param)) {
// typeof param === Nullish
return String(param) + ' was Nullish';
}
// typeof param === string
return param.toString();
};
SetIntersection<A, B> (same as Extract)
Set intersection of given union types
A and
B
Usage:
import { SetIntersection } from 'utility-types';
// Expect: "2" | "3"
type ResultSet = SetIntersection<'1' | '2' | '3', '2' | '3' | '4'>;
// Expect: () => void
type ResultSetMixed = SetIntersection<string | number | (() => void), Function>;
SetDifference<A, B> (same as Exclude)
Set difference of given union types
A and
B
Usage:
import { SetDifference } from 'utility-types';
// Expect: "1"
type ResultSet = SetDifference<'1' | '2' | '3', '2' | '3' | '4'>;
// Expect: string | number
type ResultSetMixed = SetDifference<string | number | (() => void), Function>;
SetComplement<A, A1>
Set complement of given union types
A and (it's subset)
A1
Usage:
import { SetComplement } from 'utility-types';
// Expect: "1"
type ResultSet = SetComplement<'1' | '2' | '3', '2' | '3'>;
SymmetricDifference<A, B>
Set difference of union and intersection of given union types
A and
B
Usage:
import { SymmetricDifference } from 'utility-types';
// Expect: "1" | "4"
type ResultSet = SymmetricDifference<'1' | '2' | '3', '2' | '3' | '4'>;
NonNullable<A>
Exclude
null and
undefined from set
A
NonUndefined<A>
Exclude
undefined from set
A
Exclude<A, B>
Exclude subset
B from set
A
Extract<A, B>
Extract subset
B from set
A
FunctionKeys<T>
Get union type of keys that are functions in object type
T
Usage:
import { FunctionKeys } from 'utility-types';
type MixedProps = { name: string; setName: (name: string) => void };
// Expect: "setName"
type Keys = FunctionKeys<MixedProps>;
NonFunctionKeys<T>
Get union type of keys that are non-functions in object type
T
Usage:
import { NonFunctionKeys } from 'utility-types';
type MixedProps = { name: string; setName: (name: string) => void };
// Expect: "name"
type Keys = NonFunctionKeys<MixedProps>;
MutableKeys<T>
Get union type of keys that are mutable (not readonly) in object type
T
Alias:
WritableKeys<T>
Usage:
import { MutableKeys } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { readonly foo: string; bar: number };
// Expect: "bar"
type Keys = MutableKeys<Props>;
ReadonlyKeys<T>
Get union type of keys that are readonly in object type
T
Usage:
import { ReadonlyKeys } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { readonly foo: string; bar: number };
// Expect: "foo"
type Keys = ReadonlyKeys<Props>;
RequiredKeys<T>
Get union type of keys that are required in object type
T
Usage:
import { RequiredKeys } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { req: number; reqUndef: number | undefined; opt?: string; optUndef?: number | undefined; };
// Expect: "req" | "reqUndef"
type Keys = RequiredKeys<Props>;
OptionalKeys<T>
Get union type of keys that are optional in object type
T
Usage:
import { OptionalKeys } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { req: number; reqUndef: number | undefined; opt?: string; optUndef?: number | undefined; };
// Expect: "opt" | "optUndef"
type Keys = OptionalKeys<Props>;
Optional<T, K>
From
T make a set of properties by key
K become optional
Usage:
import { Optional } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean; };
// Expect: { name?: string; age?: number; visible?: boolean; }
type Props = Optional<Props>
// Expect: { name: string; age?: number; visible?: boolean; }
type Props = Optional<Props, 'age' | 'visible'>;
Pick<T, K> (built-in)
From
T pick a set of properties by key
K
Usage:
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
// Expect: { age: number; }
type Props = Pick<Props, 'age'>;
PickByValue<T, ValueType>
From
T pick a set of properties by value matching
ValueType.
(Credit: Piotr Lewandowski)
Usage:
import { PickByValue } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { req: number; reqUndef: number | undefined; opt?: string; };
// Expect: { req: number }
type Props = PickByValue<Props, number>;
// Expect: { req: number; reqUndef: number | undefined; }
type Props = PickByValue<Props, number | undefined>;
PickByValueExact<T, ValueType>
From
T pick a set of properties by value matching exact
ValueType.
Usage:
import { PickByValueExact } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { req: number; reqUndef: number | undefined; opt?: string; };
// Expect: { req: number }
type Props = PickByValueExact<Props, number>;
// Expect: { reqUndef: number | undefined; }
type Props = PickByValueExact<Props, number | undefined>;
Omit<T, K>
From
T remove a set of properties by key
K
Usage:
import { Omit } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
// Expect: { name: string; visible: boolean; }
type Props = Omit<Props, 'age'>;
OmitByValue<T, ValueType>
From
T remove a set of properties by value matching
ValueType.
(Credit: Piotr Lewandowski)
Usage:
import { OmitByValue } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { req: number; reqUndef: number | undefined; opt?: string; };
// Expect: { reqUndef: number | undefined; opt?: string; }
type Props = OmitByValue<Props, number>;
// Expect: { opt?: string; }
type Props = OmitByValue<Props, number | undefined>;
OmitByValueExact<T, ValueType>
From
T remove a set of properties by value matching exact
ValueType.
Usage:
import { OmitByValueExact } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { req: number; reqUndef: number | undefined; opt?: string; };
// Expect: { reqUndef: number | undefined; opt?: string; }
type Props = OmitByValueExact<Props, number>;
// Expect: { req: number; opt?: string }
type Props = OmitByValueExact<Props, number | undefined>;
Intersection<T, U>
From
T pick properties that exist in
U
Usage:
import { Intersection } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
type DefaultProps = { age: number };
// Expect: { age: number; }
type DuplicatedProps = Intersection<Props, DefaultProps>;
Diff<T, U>
From
T remove properties that exist in
U
Usage:
import { Diff } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
type DefaultProps = { age: number };
// Expect: { name: string; visible: boolean; }
type RequiredProps = Diff<Props, DefaultProps>;
Subtract<T, T1>
From
T remove properties that exist in
T1 (
T1 has a subset of the properties of
T)
Usage:
import { Subtract } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
type DefaultProps = { age: number };
// Expect: { name: string; visible: boolean; }
type RequiredProps = Subtract<Props, DefaultProps>;
Overwrite<T, U>
From
U overwrite properties to
T
Usage:
import { Overwrite } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
type NewProps = { age: string; other: string };
// Expect: { name: string; age: string; visible: boolean; }
type ReplacedProps = Overwrite<Props, NewProps>;
Assign<T, U>
From
U assign properties to
T (just like object assign)
Usage:
import { Assign } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
type NewProps = { age: string; other: string };
// Expect: { name: string; age: string; visible: boolean; other: string; }
type ExtendedProps = Assign<Props, NewProps>;
ValuesType<T>
Get the union type of all the values in an object, tuple, array or array-like type
T.
Usage:
import { ValuesType } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
// Expect: string | number | boolean
type PropsValues = ValuesType<Props>;
type NumberArray = number[];
// Expect: number
type NumberItems = ValuesType<NumberArray>;
type ReadonlyNumberTuple = readonly [1, 2];
// Expect: 1 | 2
type AnotherNumberUnion = ValuesType<NumberTuple>;
type BinaryArray = Uint8Array;
// Expect: number
type BinaryItems = ValuesType<BinaryArray>;
Partial<T>
Make all properties of object type optional
Required<T, K>
From
T make a set of properties by key
K become required
Usage:
import { Required } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name?: string; age?: number; visible?: boolean; };
// Expect: { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean; }
type Props = Required<Props>
// Expect: { name?: string; age: number; visible: boolean; }
type Props = Required<Props, 'age' | 'visible'>;
Readonly<T>
Make all properties of object type readonly
Mutable<T>
From
T make all properties become mutable
Alias:
Writable<T>
import { Mutable } from 'utility-types';
type Props = {
readonly name: string;
readonly age: number;
readonly visible: boolean;
};
// Expect: { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean; }
Mutable<Props>;
ReturnType<T>
Obtain the return type of a function
InstanceType<T>
Obtain the instance type of a class
Unionize<T>
Disjoin object to form union of objects, each with single property
Usage:
import { Unionize } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
// Expect: { name: string; } | { age: number; } | { visible: boolean; }
type UnionizedType = Unionize<Props>;
PromiseType<T>
Obtain Promise resolve type
Usage:
import { PromiseType } from 'utility-types';
// Expect: string
type Response = PromiseType<Promise<string>>;
DeepReadonly<T>
Readonly that works for deeply nested structures
Usage:
import { DeepReadonly } from 'utility-types';
type NestedProps = {
first: {
second: {
name: string;
};
};
};
// Expect: {
// readonly first: {
// readonly second: {
// readonly name: string;
// };
// };
// }
type ReadonlyNestedProps = DeepReadonly<NestedProps>;
DeepRequired<T>
Required that works for deeply nested structures
Usage:
import { DeepRequired } from 'utility-types';
type NestedProps = {
first?: {
second?: {
name?: string;
};
};
};
// Expect: {
// first: {
// second: {
// name: string;
// };
// };
// }
type RequiredNestedProps = DeepRequired<NestedProps>;
DeepNonNullable<T>
NonNullable that works for deeply nested structure
Usage:
import { DeepNonNullable } from 'utility-types';
type NestedProps = {
first?: null | {
second?: null | {
name?: string | null | undefined;
};
};
};
// Expect: {
// first: {
// second: {
// name: string;
// };
// };
// }
type RequiredNestedProps = DeepNonNullable<NestedProps>;
DeepPartial<T>
Partial that works for deeply nested structures
Usage:
import { DeepPartial } from 'utility-types';
type NestedProps = {
first: {
second: {
name: string;
};
};
};
// Expect: {
// first?: {
// second?: {
// name?: string;
// };
// };
// }
type PartialNestedProps = DeepPartial<NestedProps>;
Brand<T, U>
Define nominal type of
U based on type of
T. Similar to Opaque types in Flow.
Usage:
import { Brand } from 'utility-types';
type USD = Brand<number, "USD">
type EUR = Brand<number, "EUR">
const tax = 5 as USD;
const usd = 10 as USD;
const eur = 10 as EUR;
function gross(net: USD): USD {
return (net + tax) as USD;
}
gross(usd); // ok
gross(eur); // Type '"EUR"' is not assignable to type '"USD"'.
UnionToIntersection<U>
Get intersection type given union type
U
Usage:
import { UnionToIntersection } from 'utility-types';
// Expect: { name: string } & { age: number } & { visible: boolean }
UnionToIntersection<{ name: string } | { age: number } | { visible: boolean }>
$Keys<T>
get the union type of all the keys in an object type
T
https://flow.org/en/docs/types/utilities/#toc-keys
Usage:
import { $Keys } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
// Expect: "name" | "age" | "visible"
type PropsKeys = $Keys<Props>;
$Values<T>
get the union type of all the values in an object type
T
https://flow.org/en/docs/types/utilities/#toc-values
Usage:
import { $Values } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
// Expect: string | number | boolean
type PropsValues = $Values<Props>;
$ReadOnly<T>
get the read-only version of a given object type
T
https://flow.org/en/docs/types/utilities/#toc-readonly
Usage:
import { $ReadOnly } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
// Expect: Readonly<{ name: string; age: number; visible: boolean; }>
type ReadOnlyProps = $ReadOnly<Props>;
$Diff<T, U>
get the set difference of a given object types
T and
U (
T \ U)
https://flow.org/en/docs/types/utilities/#toc-diff
Usage:
import { $Diff } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
type DefaultProps = { age: number };
// Expect: { name: string; visible: boolean; }
type RequiredProps = $Diff<Props, DefaultProps>;
$PropertyType<T, K>
get the type of property of an object at a given key
K
https://flow.org/en/docs/types/utilities/#toc-propertytype
Usage:
import { $PropertyType } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
// Expect: string
type NameType = $PropertyType<Props, 'name'>;
type Tuple = [boolean, number];
// Expect: boolean
type A = $PropertyType<Tuple, '0'>;
// Expect: number
type B = $PropertyType<Tuple, '1'>;
$ElementType<T, K>
get the type of elements inside of array, tuple or object of type
T, that matches the given index type
K
https://flow.org/en/docs/types/utilities/#toc-elementtype
Usage:
import { $ElementType } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
// Expect: string
type NameType = $ElementType<Props, 'name'>;
type Tuple = [boolean, number];
// Expect: boolean
type A = $ElementType<Tuple, 0>;
// Expect: number
type B = $ElementType<Tuple, 1>;
type Arr = boolean[];
// Expect: boolean
type ItemsType = $ElementType<Arr, number>;
type Obj = { [key: string]: number };
// Expect: number
type ValuesType = $ElementType<Obj, string>;
$Call<T>
get the return type of a given expression type
https://flow.org/en/docs/types/utilities/#toc-call
The built-in
ReturnType can be used to accomplish the same goal, although it may have some subtle differences.
Usage:
import { $Call } from 'utility-types';
// Common use-case
const add = (amount: number) => ({ type: 'ADD' as 'ADD', payload: amount });
type AddAction = $Call<typeof add>; // { type: 'ADD'; payload: number }
// Examples migrated from Flow docs
type ExtractPropType<T extends { prop: any }> = (arg: T) => T['prop'];
type Obj = { prop: number };
type PropType = $Call<ExtractPropType<Obj>>; // number
// type Nope = $Call<ExtractPropType<{ nope: number }>>; // Error: argument doesn't match `Obj`.
type ExtractReturnType<T extends () => any> = (arg: T) => ReturnType<T>;
type Fn = () => number;
type FnReturnType = $Call<ExtractReturnType<Fn>>; // number
$Shape<T>
Copies the shape of the type supplied, but marks every field optional.
https://flow.org/en/docs/types/utilities/#toc-shape
Usage:
import { $Shape } from 'utility-types';
type Props = { name: string; age: number; visible: boolean };
// Expect: Partial<Props>
type PartialProps = $Shape<Props>;
$NonMaybeType<T>
Converts a type
T to a non-maybe type. In other words, the values of
$NonMaybeType<T> are the values of
T except for
null and
undefined.
https://flow.org/en/docs/types/utilities/#toc-nonmaybe
Usage:
import { $NonMaybeType } from 'utility-types';
type MaybeName = string | null;
// Expect: string
type Name = $NonMaybeType<MaybeName>;
Class<T>
Given a type T representing instances of a class C, the type Class is the type of the class C
https://flow.org/en/docs/types/utilities/#toc-class * Differs from original Flow's util - implements only constructor part and won't include any static members. Additionally classes in Typescript are not treated as nominal
Usage:
import { Class } from 'utility-types';
function makeStore(storeClass: Class<Store>): Store {
return new storeClass();
}
An arbitrary type that could be anything (same as
unknown)
https://flow.org/en/docs/types/mixed
Copyright (c) 2016 Piotr Witek piotrek.witek@gmail.com (http://piotrwitek.github.io)