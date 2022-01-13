React Redux Spinner

A simple spinner for any "long" running tasks (such as fetching data off a server).

DEMO: https://storytel.github.io/react-redux-spinner

Installation

npm install react-redux-spinner --save

Usage

Import the library.

import { Spinner, pendingTasksReducer, pendingTask, begin, end, endAll } from 'react-redux-spinner' ;

Install the reducer to the store. Make sure it reduces the pendingTasks key. This is best done using combineReducers from redux .

import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' const reducer = combineReducers({ pendingTasks : pendingTasksReducer }); const store = createStore(reducer);

Put the Spinner component anywhere in your application.

import React from 'react' ; const App extends React.Component { render() { return ( < Spinner /> ) } }

Start a long running task. This will typically be when you begin fetching data from a server.

This will increase the pending tasks counter by 1. The spinner will be shown when the pending tasks is greater than 0.

store.dispatch({ type : 'ANY_OF_YOUR_ACTION_TYPES' [ pendingTask ]: begin });

When your long running task is done.

store.dispatch({ type : 'ANY_OF_YOUR_ACTION_TYPES_DONE' [ pendingTask ]: end });

When you want to force the finish of all pending tasks (for example: with a global error).

store.dispatch({ type : 'ANY_OF_YOUR_ACTION_TYPES_FINISH' [ pendingTask ]: endAll });

CSS

By default, no styling is included. You can either roll your own. Feel free to use the default css as boilerplate.

If you're using webpack as your bundler, you could use style-loader and css-loader to include the default css.

In webpack.config.js :

module : { rules: { { test: /\.css$/ , loader: 'style-loader!css-loader' } } }

and in your css files (the tilde ~ means "look in node_modules"):

@ import '~react-redux-spinner/dist/react-redux-spinner.css' ;

Configurable reducer

Maybe you cannot have the pendingTask in the root of your actions. For instance, if you're trying to follow the Flux Standard Actions you're not allowed to have anything in the root except type , payload , error and meta . It would then be prudent to put pendingTask in meta . To get the reducer to look here instead you need to configure it to do so with configurablePendingTasksReducer .

import { configurablePendingTasksReducer } from 'react-redux-spinner' ; import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' const pendingTasks = configurablePendingTasksReducer({ actionKeyPath : [ 'meta' ] }); const reducer = combineReducers({ pendingTasks : pendingTasksReducer }); const store = createStore(reducer);

and then dispatch actions:

store.dispatch({ type : 'ANY_OF_YOUR_ACTION_TYPES' meta : { [ pendingTask ]: begin } });

The actionKeyPath may be as deeply nested as required. For instance, if you'd like to have the keys in meta.async , you'd provide actionKeyPath: [ 'meta', 'async' ] and then dispatch actions with { meta: { async: { [ pendingTask ]: begin } } }

Don't want to bloat your namespace with begin or end variables?

import rrs from 'react-redux-spinner' ; dispatch({ type : 'ACTION_TYPE' , [ rrs.pendingTask ]: rrs.begin });

Use ES6 object shorthand syntax

import { pendingTasksReducer as pendingTasks } from 'react-redux-spinner' ; const reducer = combineReducers({ pendingTasks });

Modify the appearance of the spinners (example modifies the color, but any css attributes can be set)

#nprogress .bar { background-color : #f4590a ; } #nprogress .spinner-icon { border-top-color : #f4590a ; border-left-color : #f4590a ; } #nprogress .peg { box-shadow : 0 0 10px #f4590a , 0 0 5px #f4590a ; }

Modify the configuration of the spinners (example modifies the tricklerate, for all possible changes see https://github.com/rstacruz/nprogress#configuration)