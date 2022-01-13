openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-redux-spinner

by Storytel
3.0.0 (see all)

An automatic spinner for react and redux

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Loading Spinner

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Redux Spinner

A simple spinner for any "long" running tasks (such as fetching data off a server).

Demo of spinner functionality

DEMO: https://storytel.github.io/react-redux-spinner

Installation

npm install react-redux-spinner --save

Usage

Import the library.

import {
  Spinner, // The React component
  pendingTasksReducer, // The redux reducer
  pendingTask, // The action key for modifying loading state
  begin, // The action value if a "long" running task begun
  end, // The action value if a "long" running task ended
  endAll // The action value if all running tasks must end
} from 'react-redux-spinner';

Install the reducer to the store. Make sure it reduces the pendingTasks key. This is best done using combineReducers from redux.

import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux'
const reducer = combineReducers({
  pendingTasks: pendingTasksReducer
});

const store = createStore(reducer);

Put the Spinner component anywhere in your application.

import React from 'react';
const App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (<Spinner />)
  }
}

Start a long running task. This will typically be when you begin fetching data from a server.

This will increase the pending tasks counter by 1. The spinner will be shown when the pending tasks is greater than 0.

store.dispatch({
  type: 'ANY_OF_YOUR_ACTION_TYPES'
  [ pendingTask ]: begin // Make sure you embrace `pendingTask` in brackets [] to evaluate it
  // Any additional key/values may be included here
});

When your long running task is done.

store.dispatch({
  type: 'ANY_OF_YOUR_ACTION_TYPES_DONE'
  [ pendingTask ]: end // Bracket [] embrace, remember?
  // Any additional key/values may be included here
});

When you want to force the finish of all pending tasks (for example: with a global error).

store.dispatch({
  type: 'ANY_OF_YOUR_ACTION_TYPES_FINISH'
  [ pendingTask ]: endAll // Bracket [] embrace, remember?
  // Any additional key/values may be included here
});

CSS

By default, no styling is included. You can either roll your own. Feel free to use the default css as boilerplate.

If you're using webpack as your bundler, you could use style-loader and css-loader to include the default css.

In webpack.config.js:

  // ...
  module: {
    rules: {
      {
        test: /\.css$/,
        loader: 'style-loader!css-loader'
      }
    }
  }

and in your css files (the tilde ~ means "look in node_modules"):

@import '~react-redux-spinner/dist/react-redux-spinner.css';

Configurable reducer

Maybe you cannot have the pendingTask in the root of your actions. For instance, if you're trying to follow the Flux Standard Actions you're not allowed to have anything in the root except type, payload, error and meta. It would then be prudent to put pendingTask in meta. To get the reducer to look here instead you need to configure it to do so with configurablePendingTasksReducer.

import { configurablePendingTasksReducer } from 'react-redux-spinner';
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux'
const pendingTasks = configurablePendingTasksReducer({ actionKeyPath: [ 'meta' ] });
const reducer = combineReducers({
  pendingTasks: pendingTasksReducer
});
const store = createStore(reducer);

and then dispatch actions:

store.dispatch({
  type: 'ANY_OF_YOUR_ACTION_TYPES'
  meta: {
    [ pendingTask ]: begin
  }
});

The actionKeyPath may be as deeply nested as required. For instance, if you'd like to have the keys in meta.async, you'd provide actionKeyPath: [ 'meta', 'async' ] and then dispatch actions with { meta: { async: { [ pendingTask ]: begin } } }

Pro-tips

  • Don't want to bloat your namespace with begin or end variables?
import rrs from 'react-redux-spinner';

dispatch({
  type: 'ACTION_TYPE',
  [ rrs.pendingTask ]: rrs.begin
});

import { pendingTasksReducer as pendingTasks } from 'react-redux-spinner';
const reducer = combineReducers({ pendingTasks });
  • Modify the appearance of the spinners (example modifies the color, but any css attributes can be set)
#nprogress .bar {
  background-color: #f4590a;
}

#nprogress .spinner-icon {
  border-top-color: #f4590a;
  border-left-color: #f4590a;
}

#nprogress .peg {
  box-shadow: 0 0 10px #f4590a, 0 0 5px #f4590a;
}

  render() {
    return (<Spinner config={{ trickleRate: 0.02 }} />)
  }

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rs
react-spinnersA collection of loading spinner components for react
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
198K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Performant
2Highly Customizable
rls
react-loader-spinnerCollection set of react-spinner for async operation
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
105K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
rn
@tanem/react-nprogress:hourglass: A React primitive for building slim progress bars.
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@commercetools-uikit/loading-spinnerComponent library 💅
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/spinner⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
241K
rs
react-spinnerZero configuration loading spinner.
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial