A simple spinner for any "long" running tasks (such as fetching data off a server).
DEMO: https://storytel.github.io/react-redux-spinner
npm install react-redux-spinner --save
Import the library.
import {
Spinner, // The React component
pendingTasksReducer, // The redux reducer
pendingTask, // The action key for modifying loading state
begin, // The action value if a "long" running task begun
end, // The action value if a "long" running task ended
endAll // The action value if all running tasks must end
} from 'react-redux-spinner';
Install the reducer to the store. Make sure it reduces the
pendingTasks key.
This is best done using
combineReducers from
redux.
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux'
const reducer = combineReducers({
pendingTasks: pendingTasksReducer
});
const store = createStore(reducer);
Put the
Spinner component anywhere in your application.
import React from 'react';
const App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (<Spinner />)
}
}
Start a long running task. This will typically be when you begin fetching data from a server.
This will increase the pending tasks counter by 1. The spinner will be shown when the pending tasks is greater than 0.
store.dispatch({
type: 'ANY_OF_YOUR_ACTION_TYPES'
[ pendingTask ]: begin // Make sure you embrace `pendingTask` in brackets [] to evaluate it
// Any additional key/values may be included here
});
When your long running task is done.
store.dispatch({
type: 'ANY_OF_YOUR_ACTION_TYPES_DONE'
[ pendingTask ]: end // Bracket [] embrace, remember?
// Any additional key/values may be included here
});
When you want to force the finish of all pending tasks (for example: with a global error).
store.dispatch({
type: 'ANY_OF_YOUR_ACTION_TYPES_FINISH'
[ pendingTask ]: endAll // Bracket [] embrace, remember?
// Any additional key/values may be included here
});
By default, no styling is included. You can either roll your own. Feel free to use the default css as boilerplate.
If you're using webpack as your bundler, you could use style-loader and css-loader to include the default css.
In
webpack.config.js:
// ...
module: {
rules: {
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: 'style-loader!css-loader'
}
}
}
and in your css files (the tilde
~ means "look in node_modules"):
@import '~react-redux-spinner/dist/react-redux-spinner.css';
Maybe you cannot have the
pendingTask in the root of your actions.
For instance, if you're trying to follow the Flux Standard Actions
you're not allowed to have anything in the root except
type,
payload,
error and
meta.
It would then be prudent to put
pendingTask in
meta.
To get the reducer to look here instead you need to configure it to do so with
configurablePendingTasksReducer.
import { configurablePendingTasksReducer } from 'react-redux-spinner';
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux'
const pendingTasks = configurablePendingTasksReducer({ actionKeyPath: [ 'meta' ] });
const reducer = combineReducers({
pendingTasks: pendingTasksReducer
});
const store = createStore(reducer);
and then dispatch actions:
store.dispatch({
type: 'ANY_OF_YOUR_ACTION_TYPES'
meta: {
[ pendingTask ]: begin
}
});
The
actionKeyPath may be as deeply nested as required.
For instance, if you'd like to have the keys in
meta.async, you'd provide
actionKeyPath: [ 'meta', 'async' ]
and then dispatch actions with
{ meta: { async: { [ pendingTask ]: begin } } }
begin or
end variables?
import rrs from 'react-redux-spinner';
dispatch({
type: 'ACTION_TYPE',
[ rrs.pendingTask ]: rrs.begin
});
import { pendingTasksReducer as pendingTasks } from 'react-redux-spinner';
const reducer = combineReducers({ pendingTasks });
#nprogress .bar {
background-color: #f4590a;
}
#nprogress .spinner-icon {
border-top-color: #f4590a;
border-left-color: #f4590a;
}
#nprogress .peg {
box-shadow: 0 0 10px #f4590a, 0 0 5px #f4590a;
}
render() {
return (<Spinner config={{ trickleRate: 0.02 }} />)
}