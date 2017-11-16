A snackbar (displays toasts) for reactjs, using the redux state container. Follows the material design guidelines. Its flexible and customizable at less than 2.5kB gzipped, and has no dependencies (other than that you must use React and Redux in your app of course).

Install

Install using yarn:

yarn add react-redux-snackbar

Or npm:

npm install --save react-redux-snackbar

Implementation

1) Add the reducer

import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { snackbarReducer } from 'react-redux-snackbar' ; const reducers = { snackbar : snackbarReducer }; const reducer = combineReducers(reducers); const store = createStore(reducer);

2) Add the React-component somewhere in your app

import { Provider } from 'react-redux' ; import { Snackbar } from 'react-redux-snackbar' ; < Provider store = {store} > // This is maybe in your App.js or something // Just put the component somewhere in your app < Snackbar /> </ Provider >

3) Then use it by dispatching the redux-actions, anywhere in your app

import { showSnack, dismissSnack } from 'react-redux-snackbar' ; dispatch(showSnack( 'myUniqueId' , { label : 'Yay, that actually worked!' , timeout : 7000 , button : { label : 'OK, GOT IT' } })); dispatch(dismissSnack( 'myUniqueId' ));

More docs coming soon