openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rrs

react-redux-snackbar

by Filip Wirefors
1.1.0 (see all)

A snackbar (displays "toast"-messages) for reactjs, using the redux state container

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-redux-snackbar Gemnasium gzipped size

A snackbar (displays toasts) for reactjs, using the redux state container. Follows the material design guidelines. Its flexible and customizable at less than 2.5kB gzipped, and has no dependencies (other than that you must use React and Redux in your app of course).

Install

Install using yarn:

yarn add react-redux-snackbar

Or npm:

npm install --save react-redux-snackbar

Implementation

1) Add the reducer

// Somewhere where you create your redux-store:
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { snackbarReducer } from 'react-redux-snackbar'; // Import it
const reducers = {
  // ... reducers ...
  snackbar: snackbarReducer // Make sure its mounted using the "snackbar" key
  // ... reducers ...
};
const reducer = combineReducers(reducers);
const store = createStore(reducer);

2) Add the React-component somewhere in your app

import { Provider }  from 'react-redux';
import { Snackbar } from 'react-redux-snackbar';

<Provider store={store}>
    // This is maybe in your App.js or something
    // Just put the component somewhere in your app
    <Snackbar />
</Provider>

3) Then use it by dispatching the redux-actions, anywhere in your app

import { showSnack, dismissSnack } from 'react-redux-snackbar';

dispatch(showSnack('myUniqueId', {
    label: 'Yay, that actually worked!',
    timeout: 7000,
    button: { label: 'OK, GOT IT' }
}));

// Should you want to remove it programatically:

dispatch(dismissSnack('myUniqueId'));

More docs coming soon

Changelog

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial