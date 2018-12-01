Scroll management library for react-redux apps.
npm install --save react-redux-scroll
Use
createScrollMiddleware() to add the middleware to your redux store. For example:
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux';
import createLogger from 'redux-logger';
import { createScrollMiddleware } from 'react-redux-scroll';
const devMode = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production';
const scrollMiddleware = createScrollMiddleware();
const loggerMiddleware = createLogger();
const getMiddlewares = () => {
const common = [scrollMiddleware];
const dev = [loggerMiddleware];
const prod = [];
return [...common, ...(devMode ? dev : prod)];
};
const getOtherEnhancers = () => (
devMode && window.devToolsExtension ? [window.devToolsExtension()] : []
);
const configureStore = reducer => compose(
applyMiddleware(...getMiddlewares()),
...getOtherEnhancers()
)(createStore)(reducer);
export default configureStore;
Imagine that you have a
ErrorMessages component that's used for
displaying a bunch of form errors. Now, lets say that we want to trigger
a smooth scroll to the DOM element of that component when the action
type
ERRORS_REPORTED gets dispatched.
import React from 'react';
import { scrollToWhen } from 'react-redux-scroll';
import ErrorMessages from './ErrorMessages';
import FancyForm from './FancyForm';
import { ERRORS_REPORTED } from 'action-types';
const ScrollableErrorMessages =
scrollToWhen(ERRORS_REPORTED)(ErrorMessages);
export default () =>
<div>
<ScrollableErrorMessages />
<FancyForm />
</div>;
Now, lets pretend that the
FancyForm and the
ErrorMessages are inside
an
overflow: scroll element. Therefore we want the scroll to happen for
that "overflowed" element, instead of the
window. To do so, we will use
the
scrollableArea enhancer:
import React from 'react';
import { scrollableArea, scrollToWhen } from 'react-redux-scroll';
import ErrorMessages from './ErrorMessages';
import FancyForm from './FancyForm';
import { ERRORS_REPORTED } from 'action-types';
const ScrollableDiv = scrollableArea('div');
const ScrollableErrorMessages =
scrollToWhen(ERRORS_REPORTED)(ErrorMessages);
export default () => (
<ScrollableDiv
style={{
overflow: 'scroll',
width: '400px',
height: '800px',
}}
>
<ScrollableErrorMessages />
<FancyForm />
</ScrollableDiv>
);
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import { scrollToWhen } from 'react-redux-scroll';
import { PARAGRAPH_SELECTED } from 'action-types';
const isParagraphSelected = (action, props) => (
action.type === SCROLL_TO_PARAGRAPH && props.id === action.paragraphId
);
const ScrollableParagraph = scrollToWhen({
pattern: isParagraphSelected,
excludeProps: ['id']
})('p');
const Paragraphs = ({ paragraphsData }) =>
<div>
{paragraphsData.map(({ id, content }) =>
<ScrollableParagraph id={id} key={id}>
{content}
</ScrollableParagraph>
)}
</div>;
Paragraphs.proptypes = {
paragraphsData = PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.shape({
id: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
content: Proptyes.node.isRequired,
})),
};
export default Paragraphs;
There are some examples in this repo that take advantage of all the different usages of the API:
npm install,
npm start. For example:
scrollOptions.
createScrollMiddleware()
It returns a redux middleware.
scrollToWhen({pattern, [onEnd], [scrollOptions], [excludeProps]})
It returns a Higher Order React Component Function that will trigger scroll to the provided component when the pattern matches the dispatched
Arguments
pattern (String | Function | Array):
It will trigger a scroll when a dispatched action matches the pattern. (Very similar to the way that redux-saga take pattern works).
action.type === pattern
(action, props, newState, oldState). It can also return an object containing a different
onEnd function (which will take precedence over the one provided in the second parameter of the
scrollToWhen function) and/or
scrollOptions (object which will get merged with the options provided in the third parameter of the
scrollToWhen function).
[ onEnd(dispatch, canceled): void ] (Function):
A callback function that will get called once the scroll has finished. The first argument is the redux store
dispatch function. The second parameter is a boolean flag indicating whether the scroll got cancelled.
[ scrollOptions ] (Object):
If specified further customizes the behavior of the scroll. The possible options are:
[ duration ] (Number): Number of milliseconds that it will take for the scroll to complete. Defaults to
500.
[ transitionTimingFunction ] (String | Function):
t which is a decimal value between 0 and 1 (including both 0 and 1) that represents the proportional amount of time that has passed since the motion started. This function is supposed to returs a value between 0 and 1 that represents the proportional distance that has been completed in
t time. The only conditions are that if
t is zero the return value must be zero and that if
t is 1 the return value must be 1 too.
EASE_IN_QUAD.
[ xAlignment ] (String): Either
LEFT,
CENTER or
RIGHT, pass
null or
undefined if you don't want for the scroll function to change the x position. Defaults to
null. If you want a horizontal scroll set this to any of the possible values and the yAlignment to
null.
[ xMargin ] (Number): Margin in pixels to the x alignment. Defaults to 0.
[ yAlignment ] (String): Either
TOP,
CENTER or
BOTTOM, pass
null or
undefined if you don't want for the scroll function to change the y position. Defaults to
TOP.
[ yMargin ] (Number): Margin in pixels to the y alignment. Defaults to 0.
[ excludeProps ] (Array):
An array of Strings indicating the names of the props that shouldn't be propagated to the enhanced component.
scrollableArea
It returns a Higher Order React Component Function that creates a ScrollableArea for the Scrollable components that it has inside. It's meant to be used for enhancing "overflowing" components. If a Scrollable component is not inside a ScrollableArea, the ScrollableArea defaults to
window.
Setting the env variable
IS_SSR to
true will accomplish that.
Depends. If the scrolls are for different "Scrolling Areas" all
scrolls will happen simultaneusly, no problem. However, if they belong to the
same "Scrolling Area" (i.e. they are all requesting a
window scroll)
then the middleware will only allow the first scroll that got subscribed to
happen. In the development env you will get warnings in the console
letting you know that some scrolls were prevented from happening because they
all requested a scroll inside the same scrolling area as a result of the latest
action. In the production environemnt the warning won't appear and just one
scroll will happen.
The running scroll will stop and the new scroll will start.
Yes. You can use the
onEnd function.
Yes. The first argument of the
onEnd function is the
store.dispatch.
Use it to dispatch another action.
Yes. The second argument of the
onEnd function is a boolean value that
indicates whether or not the scroll got canceled.
Yes.
Without its peer dependencies, the gzipped size is < 5Kb.
So, you have your nice and functional React-Redux app: no stateful
components, everything that gets rendered is in response to the
state of your store... And now a new requirement comes in:
"whenever this or that happens we need a smooth scroll towards
that component". Now what? How are we going to make that scroll happen?
Maybe we could add a boolean entry in the state like:
needsToScroll
and then use the lifecycle event
componentWillReceiveProps to trigger a scroll
whenever that value changes from
false to
true... And hope that no other
component instance is trying to do the same thing. We would also
have to dispatch another action when the scroll finishes to set
that entry back to
false. And how do we cancel that scroll if now another
acction happened that requires that scroll to be directed somewhere else?
A bit messy, and convoluted, right?
This library helps you manage the scrolls of your app declaratively, while keeping your presentational components decoupled from the actions and the state of the app... You won't need to deal with "refs", "classes" or lifecycle events.