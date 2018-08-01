Most of the popular React form libraries accept an
onSubmit function that is expected to return a
Promise that resolves when the submission is complete, or rejects when the submission fails. This mechanism is fundamentally incompatible with action management libraries like
redux-saga, which perform side-effects (e.g. ajax requests) in a way that does not let the submission function easily return a promise. React Redux Promise Listener is a potential solution.
Step 1 involves installing Redux middleware and is detailed here in the docs of Redux Promise Listener.
Welcome back! You may now create an async function in your React code like so:
import MakeAsyncFunction from 'react-redux-promise-listener'
import { promiseListener } from './store'
...
<MakeAsyncFunction
listener={promiseListener}
start="START_ACTION_TYPE" // the type of action to dispatch when this function is called
resolve="RESOLVE_ACTION_TYPE" // the type of action that will resolve the promise
reject="REJECT_ACTION_TYPE" // the type of action that will reject the promise
>{asyncFunc => (
<SomeFormLibrary onSubmit={asyncFunc}>
...
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</SomeFormLibrary>
)}</MakeAsyncFunction>
MakeAsyncFunction: React.Component<Props>
A react component that passes an async function to its child render prop.
Props
start: string
The
type of action to dispatch when the function is called.
resolve: string
The
type of action that will cause the promise to be resolved.
reject: string
The
type of action that will cause the promise to be rejected.
setPayload?: (action: Object, payload: any) => Object
A function to set the payload (the parameter passed to the async function). Defaults to
(action, payload) => ({ ...action, payload }).
getPayload?: (action: Object) => any
A function to get the payload out of the resolve action to pass to resolve the promise with. Defaults to
(action) => action.payload.
getError?: (action: Object) => any
A function to get the error out of the reject action to pass to reject the promise with. Defaults to
(action) => action.payload.