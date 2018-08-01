React Redux Promise Listener

Most of the popular React form libraries accept an onSubmit function that is expected to return a Promise that resolves when the submission is complete, or rejects when the submission fails. This mechanism is fundamentally incompatible with action management libraries like redux-saga , which perform side-effects (e.g. ajax requests) in a way that does not let the submission function easily return a promise. React Redux Promise Listener is a potential solution.

Example

Usage

Step 1

Step 1 involves installing Redux middleware and is detailed here in the docs of Redux Promise Listener.

Step 2

Welcome back! You may now create an async function in your React code like so:

import MakeAsyncFunction from 'react-redux-promise-listener' import { promiseListener } from './store' ... <MakeAsyncFunction listener={promiseListener} start= "START_ACTION_TYPE" resolve= "RESOLVE_ACTION_TYPE" reject= "REJECT_ACTION_TYPE" >{asyncFunc => ( < SomeFormLibrary onSubmit = {asyncFunc} > ... < button type = "submit" > Submit </ button > </ SomeFormLibrary > )}< /MakeAsyncFunction>

API

A react component that passes an async function to its child render prop.

Types

Props

start: string

The type of action to dispatch when the function is called.

resolve: string

The type of action that will cause the promise to be resolved.

reject: string

The type of action that will cause the promise to be rejected.

setPayload?: (action: Object, payload: any) => Object

A function to set the payload (the parameter passed to the async function). Defaults to (action, payload) => ({ ...action, payload }) .

getPayload?: (action: Object) => any

A function to get the payload out of the resolve action to pass to resolve the promise with. Defaults to (action) => action.payload .

getError?: (action: Object) => any