react-redux-permissions is a simple library to handle your react application permissions using redux.

Installation

npm i react-redux-permissions --save

or

yarn add react-redux-permissions

Features

Disable views and components

Provide a fallback component for users without permission

Designed for react-redux

High Order Component option

Requirements

node >= 4.0.0

Usage

Reducer

Import the reducer and pass it to your store:

import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { reducer as permissions } from "react-redux-permissions" export function configureStore ( initialState = {} ) { return createStore( combineReducers({ permissions }), initialState ); }

Actions

Add roles to the current user:

import { add } from "react-redux-permissions" dispatch(add( "manager" )) dispatch(add( "canSeeMessages" ))

Remove roles from the current user:

import { remove } from "react-redux-permissions" dispatch(remove( "canSeeMessages" ))

Remove all roles. Useful once you logout.

import { clear } from "react-redux-permissions" dispatch(clear())

Component

You can limit access to your views using the default Permissions component.

allowed

With the allowed prop, only users with one of the permissions will be able to see child components.

import Permissions from "react-redux-permissions" ... <Permissions allowed={[ "paying" ]} > < Route path = "/dashboard" component = {DashboardView} /> </ Permissions >

except

With the except prop, every user except the ones with the passed permission will be able to see child components.

import Permissions from "react-redux-permissions" ... <Permissions except={[ "paying" ]} > < Route path = "/dashboard" component = {DashboardView} /> </ Permissions >

fallbackElement

You can send a fallbackElement to show an alternative view for users without permission

import Permissions from "react-redux-permissions" ... <Permissions except={[ "paying" ]} fallbackElement={<DashboardDisabled />} > < Route path = "/dashboard" component = {DashboardView} /> </ Permissions >

HOC

You can also use a High Order Component to disable views and components:

Send allowed roles as the first argument and disallowed as the second argument. You can also provide a fallback component as second argument of the second function.

import { HOC as Permissions } from "react-redux-permissions" const DashboardView = Permissions( [ "admin" , "paying" ], [ "trial" ] )(Dashboard, <ModuleDisabled view= "Dashboard" />) ... <Route path= "/dashboard" component={DashboardView} />

Avoid using it like:

import { HOC as Permissions } from "react-redux-permissions" const DashboardView = Permissions([ "admin" , "paying" ], [ "trial" ]) ... render() { return ( ... <Route path= "/dashboard" component={DashboardView(Dashboard, <ModuleDisabled view= "Dashboard" />)} /> ... ) }

This approach inside render will make react mount the component again and cause undesired effects.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/shizpi/react-redux-permissions. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.

License

The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.