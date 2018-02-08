react-redux-permissions is a simple library to handle your react application permissions using redux.
npm i react-redux-permissions --save
or
yarn add react-redux-permissions
Import the reducer and pass it to your store:
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { reducer as permissions } from "react-redux-permissions"
export function configureStore(initialState = {}) {
return createStore(
combineReducers({
permissions
}),
initialState
);
}
Add roles to the current user:
import { add } from "react-redux-permissions"
dispatch(add("manager"))
dispatch(add("canSeeMessages")) // Pretty much anything
Remove roles from the current user:
import { remove } from "react-redux-permissions"
dispatch(remove("canSeeMessages"))
Remove all roles. Useful once you logout.
import { clear } from "react-redux-permissions"
dispatch(clear())
You can limit access to your views using the default Permissions component.
With the
allowed prop, only users with one of the permissions will be able to see child components.
import Permissions from "react-redux-permissions"
...
<Permissions
allowed={["paying"]}
>
<Route path="/dashboard" component={DashboardView} />
</Permissions>
With the
except prop, every user except the ones with the passed permission will be able to see child components.
import Permissions from "react-redux-permissions"
...
<Permissions
except={["paying"]}
>
<Route path="/dashboard" component={DashboardView} />
</Permissions>
You can send a
fallbackElement to show an alternative view for users without permission
import Permissions from "react-redux-permissions"
...
<Permissions
except={["paying"]}
fallbackElement={<DashboardDisabled />}
>
<Route path="/dashboard" component={DashboardView} />
</Permissions>
You can also use a High Order Component to disable views and components:
Send allowed roles as the first argument and disallowed as the second argument. You can also provide a fallback component as second argument of the second function.
import { HOC as Permissions } from "react-redux-permissions"
const DashboardView = Permissions(
["admin", "paying"],
["trial"]
)(Dashboard, <ModuleDisabled view="Dashboard" />)
...
<Route path="/dashboard" component={DashboardView} />
Avoid using it like:
import { HOC as Permissions } from "react-redux-permissions"
const DashboardView = Permissions(["admin", "paying"], ["trial"])
...
render() {
return (
...
<Route path="/dashboard" component={DashboardView(Dashboard, <ModuleDisabled view="Dashboard" />)} />
...
)
}
This approach inside render will make react mount the component again and cause undesired effects.
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/shizpi/react-redux-permissions. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.
The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.