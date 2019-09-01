A simple and flexible notifications component built with and for React and Redux, inspired by Atom Editor's Notifications.
Live demo: deep-c.github.io/react-redux-notify
React redux notify is a simple yet flexible component for displaying notifications. You can simply include the component within your app and use the default settings or you can choose to customize it in many different ways. Easiest way to get up and running is to install it via npm.
npm install react-redux-notify --save
NOTE :Version ^4.0.0 requires react@^16.0.0, versions 3.x.x and below supports react@>=15.3.0 but has no portal support.
After which you can import the component and the default styles for use:
import 'react-redux-notify/dist/ReactReduxNotify.css';
The styles only need to imported once into your project, usually at the highest level component in which you wish to use Notify.
You can also use the standalone build by including the following css and js files (both minified and unminified exist). You will need to ensure that you have react, redux, react-redux dependecies also included externally.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-redux-notify/dist/ReactReduxNotify.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-redux-notify/dist/ReactReduxNotify.min.css">
An example can be seen by opening the
examples/index.html file in your browser.
Import the reducer, which is the default export from the library, and add it to your redux store as key
notifications.
import notifyReducer from 'react-redux-notify';
const reducers = combineReducers({ notifications: notifyReducer });
const store = createStore(reducers);
Add the Notify component to your application. There are a number of props you can pass into the
Notify component that allow you to customize it (see Options below).
import { Notify } from 'react-redux-notify';
<Notify />
To create a notification import the
createNotification action creator and dispatch it with your notification configuration obejct. The notification configuration object is just a plain object whose keys are passed along to the
Notification component. By default there are 4 types of notifications
SUCCESS,
WARNING,
ERROR and
INFO.
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import {createNotification, NOTIFICATION_TYPE_SUCCESS} from 'react-redux-notify';
const mySuccessNotification = {
message: 'You have been logged in!',
type: NOTIFICATION_TYPE_SUCCESS,
duration: 0,
canDismiss: true,
icon: <i className="fa fa-check" />
}
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
handleClick(){
const {createNotification} = this.props;
createNotification(mySuccessNotification);
}
render(){
return (
<div>
<Notify />
<button onClick={this.handleClick.bind(this)}>Dispatch Notification!</button>
</div>
)
}
}
const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => ({
createNotification: (config) => {
dispatch(createNotification(config))
},
})
export default connect(null, mapDispatchToProps)(MyComponent)
There are a number of options that can be used to change the look and behaviour of both the
Notify component as well as the
Notification component itself.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Default Options
|Description
|customStyles
object
|A custom styles object that gets merged into the default styles and allows for the overriding or creation of individual styles using your own classes.
|notificationComponent
func
|(see Notification Component below)
|A custom notification you want to use as the default Notification component to render.
|transitionDurations
object
{ enter : 160, leave: 400 }
|React CSS Transition Group timeout values for enter and leave events. If you change the transition classes then you can use these to change the timeout values for your animation.
|position
string
|'TopRight'
'TopRight', 'BottomRight', 'BottomLeft', 'TopLeft'
|Default options for where the Notify container will be positioned to render you components. Again this can be extended/customised through your own classes and this prop.
|forceClose
boolean
|'false'
|If set to true will remove all notifications regardless of the notification's
canDismiss value.
|localization
object
{ closeAllBtnText: 'Close All', acceptBtnText: 'Accept', denyBtnText: 'Deny' }
|Text that shows for the mentioned buttons.
|node
domNode
document.createElement('div') appended to document.body
|The portal node into which the notification component will get rendered into.
|showCloseAllBtn
boolean
|'true'
|If set to false the first notification wont ever show the 'Close All' btn.
This is the default style mapping created. You can choose to override these with your own classes using the
customStyles prop explained above. You can view what these CSS classes do by default in the
src/components/Notify/ folder for
react-redux-notify in the
node_modules directory.
{
containerTopLeft:
containerTopRight:
containerBottomLeft:
containerBottomRight:
wrapper:
enter:
leave:
notification-show:
notification-hide:
notification-shrink:
}
Furthermore since the positioning of the Notify component is done purely through css and the class is dynamically generated based on the
container${position} props value, you can create your own unique position simply.
.CustomBottomPosition {
....
....
}
import {Notify} from 'react-redux-notify';
const myCustomStyles = {
containerCustomBottomPosition: 'CustomBottomPosition'
}
<Notify customStyles={myCustomStyles} position={'CustomBottomPosition'}/>
There are 3 action creators available which are all able to be imported from
react-redux-notify.
|Action
|Args
|Description
|createNotification
|Takes a single
object as its only argument. (see Notification Component below)
|The action creator to use when creating a new notification.
|removeNotification
|Takes a
number as its only argument.
|Removes the notification with the corresponding ID.
|removeAllNotifications
|Takes a
boolean value as its only argument.
|Removes all notifications where canDimiss is true. If a truthy value is passed then it will forcefully remove all notifications.
The default notification component has the following configuration options which get passed as props when creating your notification object.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Can Set
|Description
|id
number
Math.random() with the decimal place shifted to make it an integer
|Yes
|The unique identifier for each notification which is generated by the action creator.
|message
node
|Yes
|The main content body for the notification.
|type
string
|Yes
|A string that describes the type of notification to be created. By default there are 4 types which can be used
SUCCESS,
ERROR,
WARNING,
INFO. These can be imported as constants
NOTIFICATION_TYPE_${TYPE}.
|canDismiss
boolean
|true
|Yes
|Whether the notification allows the user to close the notification.
|duration
number
|2000
|Yes
|Duration until the notification automatically closes.
|icon
node
|Yes
|A node to be rendered as the notification icon.
|customStyles
object
|Yes
|A custom styles object that can be used to replace default styles.
|customComponent
element
|Yes
|A custom component that will be used as the Notification. It will get passed all these props as well as any custom object properties you choose to add to the notification configuration object.
|acceptBtn, denyBtn
object :
{
handler: function(event, object),
icon: node,
title: node
}
|Yes
handler must be a function, it gets passed the
event as well as an
object containing all these notification props.
icon is optional and if passed as a
string will be used as the button's icon's className else if type is anything else it will get rendered as is.
title is rendered as is.
note:
canDismiss must be false in order for the accept and deny options to be rendered.
|isFirst
boolean
|false
|No
|Indicates whether the notification is the first.
|handleDismiss
function
|bound to
removeNotification
|No
|A function bound to
removeNotification that is used to dismiss a notification.
|handleDismissAll
function
|bound to
removeAllNotifications
|No
|A function bound to
removeAllNotifications that is used to dismiss all notifications.
|showCloseAllBtn
boolean
|'true'
|If set to false this notification specifically wont ever show the 'Close All' btn.
This is the default style mapping created. You can choose to override these with your own classes using the
customStyles prop explained above. You can view what these CSS classes do by default in the
src/components/Notification/ folder for
react-redux-notify in the
node_modules directory.
{
actionBtn:
close:
close-all:
content:
has-close:
has-close-all:
has-close-all--noDismiss:
icon:
item:
item__btnBar:
item__message:
no-close:
notification--error:
notification--info:
notification--success:
notification--warning:
}
Changes and new ideas are always welcome.
git clone git@github.com:deep-c/react-redux-notify.git
cd react-redux-notify
npm install
npm start
# Uncomment these two lines from `./examples/index.html`
<!-- <link rel="stylesheet" href="../dist/ReactReduxNotify.css" /> -->
<!-- <script src="../dist/ReactReduxNotify.js"></script> -->
# Comment out these two lines from `./examples/index.html`
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-redux-notify/dist/ReactReduxNotify.min.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-redux-notify/dist/ReactReduxNotify.min.js"></script>
MIT Copyright (c) 2016 Deeptesh Chagan