React Multilingual with redux

A simple and slim (Only 6KB) multi-lingual component for React with Redux without react-intl or react-i18n

Install

npm i react-redux-multilingual --save

Wiring it up

import translations from './translations' import { IntlReducer as Intl , IntlProvider } from 'react-redux-multilingual' import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' import { Provider } from 'react-redux' import App from './App' let reducers = combineReducers( Object .assign({}, { Intl })) let store = createStore(reducers) ReactDOM.render( < Provider store = {store} > < IntlProvider translations = {translations} locale = 'en' > < App /> </ IntlProvider > </ Provider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ))

Translations format

The translations props accepts object in this format

{ en : { locale : 'en-US' , messages : { hello : 'how are you {name}' } }, zh : { locale : 'zh' , messages : { hello : '你好！你好吗 {name}' } } }

Translate using hook

import { useTranslate } from 'react-redux-multilingual' function App ( ) { const t = useTranslate() return ( < div > {t('hello', { name: 'Foo Bar'})} </ div > ) }

Translate using higher-order component (HOC)

import { withTranslate } from 'react-redux-multilingual' const App = ({ translate }) = { return ( < div > {translate('hello', { name: 'John Doe' })} </ div > ) } module .exports = withTranslate(App)

Translate using Context

const App = ( props, context ) => { return ( < div > {context.translate('hello', { name: 'John Doe' })} </ div > ) } App.contextTypes = { translate : React.propTypes.func } module .exports = App

Setting the initial locale

Option 1: Pass your locale to initial state of your reducer

let store = createStore(reducers, { Intl : { locale : 'zh' }})

Option 2: Dispatch an action to change locale