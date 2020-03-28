openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rrm

react-redux-multilingual

by Vinay M
2.0.4 (see all)

A simple and slim multi-lingual component for React with Redux without react-intl or react-i18n

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

564

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Multilingual with redux

A simple and slim (Only 6KB) multi-lingual component for React with Redux without react-intl or react-i18n

Install

npm i react-redux-multilingual --save

Wiring it up

import translations from './translations'
import { IntlReducer as Intl, IntlProvider } from 'react-redux-multilingual'
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import App from './App'

let reducers = combineReducers(Object.assign({}, { Intl }))
let store = createStore(reducers)

ReactDOM.render(
  <Provider store={store}>
    <IntlProvider translations={translations} locale='en'>
      <App />
    </IntlProvider>
  </Provider>
, document.getElementById('root'))

Translations format

The translations props accepts object in this format

{
  en: {
    locale: 'en-US',
    messages: {
      hello: 'how are you {name}'
    }
  },
  zh: {
    locale: 'zh',
    messages: {
      hello: '你好！你好吗 {name}'
    }
  }
}

Translate using hook

import { useTranslate } from 'react-redux-multilingual'

function App () {
  const t = useTranslate()

  return (
    <div>
      {t('hello', { name: 'Foo Bar'})}
    </div>
  )
}

Translate using higher-order component (HOC)

import { withTranslate } from 'react-redux-multilingual'

const App = ({ translate }) = {
  return (
    <div>
      {translate('hello', { name: 'John Doe' })}
    </div>
  )
}

module.exports = withTranslate(App)

Translate using Context

const App = (props, context) => {
  return (
    <div>
      {context.translate('hello', { name: 'John Doe' })}
    </div>
  )
}

App.contextTypes = {
  translate: React.propTypes.func
}

module.exports = App

Setting the initial locale

Option 1: Pass your locale to initial state of your reducer

let store = createStore(reducers, { Intl: { locale: 'zh'}})

Option 2: Dispatch an action to change locale

import { IntlActions } from 'react-redux-multilingual'
let store = createStore(reducers)
store.dispatch(IntlActions.setLocale('zh'))

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial