NOT MAINTAINED

## react-redux-modal demo

Implementation Guide

1. Installation

npm install --save react-redux-modal

2. Add the react-redux-modal css link to your app

<link href= "http://diegoddox.github.io/react-redux-modal/0.5/react-redux-modal.min.css" rel= "stylesheet" type = "text/css" >

3. The third thing you need to do is to add the react-redux-modal reducer to Redux.

import {createStore, combineReducers} from 'redux' import {reducer as modalReducer} from 'react-redux-modal' const reducers = { modals : modalReducer } const reducer = combineReducers(reducers) const store = createStore(reducer)

NOTE: The default mount point for react-redux-modal is modals .

4. Add the react-redux-modal React component to the root of your app

import {Provider} from 'react-redux' import ReduxModal from 'react-redux-modal' <Provider store={store}> < div > ... other things like router ... < ReduxModal /> </ div > </ Provider >

5. Add the react-redux-modal modal emitter

The modal method use eventemitter3 to dispatch the actions

import React, {Component} from 'react' import {modal} from 'react-redux-modal'

Create a component that will be injected in the modal

class myModalComopnent extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); console .log( '## MODAL DATA AND PROPS:' , this .props); } removeThisModal() { this .props.removeModal(); } render() { return ( < div > < p > this is my modal </ p > < button type = "button" onClick = {this.removeThisModal.bind(this)} > close this modal </ button > </ div > ); } }

export class YourComponent extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } addModal() { modal.add(myModalComopnent, { title : 'This is my modal' , size : 'medium' , closeOnOutsideClick : false hideTitleBar : false hideCloseButton : false }); } render() { return < button onClick = {this.addModal.bind(this)} > Add modal </ button > ; } }

The modal add method takes two arguments, first a react component and a object that will specify the modal title , size and data

Run a local demo

git clone https://github.com/diegoddox/react-redux-modal.git cd react-redux-modal npm install npm start

open your browser at http://localhost:3001

TODO

create test.