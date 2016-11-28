openbase logo
rrm

react-redux-modal

by Diego Oliveira
0.5.2 (see all)

react-redux-modal is a React modal implemented with Redux

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

41

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NOT MAINTAINED

##react-redux-modal demo

Implementation Guide

1. Installation

npm install --save react-redux-modal

<link href="http://diegoddox.github.io/react-redux-modal/0.5/react-redux-modal.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
3. The third thing you need to do is to add the react-redux-modal reducer to Redux.
import {createStore, combineReducers} from 'redux'
import {reducer as modalReducer} from 'react-redux-modal'
const reducers = {
  // ... other reducers ...
  modals: modalReducer // <- Mounted at modals.
}
const reducer = combineReducers(reducers)
const store = createStore(reducer)
NOTE: The default mount point for react-redux-modal is modals.
4. Add the react-redux-modal React component to the root of your app
import {Provider}  from 'react-redux'
import ReduxModal from 'react-redux-modal'

<Provider store={store}>
  <div>
    ... other things like router ...
    <ReduxModal />
  </div>
</Provider>
5. Add the react-redux-modal modal emitter

The modal method use eventemitter3 to dispatch the actions

import React, {Component}  from 'react'
import {modal} from 'react-redux-modal' // The modal emitter

Create a component that will be injected in the modal

class myModalComopnent extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    console.log('## MODAL DATA AND PROPS:', this.props);
  }

  removeThisModal() {
    this.props.removeModal();
  }
    
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <p>this is my modal</p>
        <button
          type="button"
          onClick={this.removeThisModal.bind(this)}>
          close this modal
        </button>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

export class YourComponent extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
      super(props);
  }

  addModal() {
    modal.add(myModalComopnent, {
      title: 'This is my modal',
      size: 'medium', // large, medium or small,
      closeOnOutsideClick: false // (optional) Switch to true if you want to close the modal by clicking outside of it,
      hideTitleBar: false // (optional) Switch to true if do not want the default title bar and close button,
      hideCloseButton: false // (optional) if you don't wanna show the top right close button
      //.. all what you put in here you will get access in the modal props ;)
    });
  }
  
  render() {
    return <button onClick={this.addModal.bind(this)}>Add modal</button>;
  }
}

The modal add method takes two arguments, first a react component and a object that will specify the modal title, size and data

Run a local demo

git clone https://github.com/diegoddox/react-redux-modal.git
cd react-redux-modal
npm install
npm start

open your browser at http://localhost:3001

TODO

create test.

