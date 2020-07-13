React-Redux Grid
A Grid and Tree Component written in React using the Redux Pattern with plenty of open source examples, and an interesting backstory.
Features
- Flat List or Tree Structure ➖ 🌲
- Local and/or Remote Data Source
- Local and/or Remote Pagination
- Extensive Column Definitions 💪
- Draggable Column Width/Resizing
- Draggable Column Ordering
- Sortable Columns
- Grid Action Menus
- Bulk Action Toolbar
- Selection Model (Single, MultiSelect, Checkbox)
- Event Handling for all kinds of DOM Events (List Below)
- Extendable and Modular Style Built with JavaScript :bowtie:
- Loading Mask
- Built-in Error Handling Module
- Handles Huge amount of Records (1000000+) ⭐
Installation
$ npm install react-redux-grid --save
If you would like to build and run the demo in your browser:
$ git clone https://github.com/bencripps/react-redux-grid.git
$ cd react-redux-grid
$ npm install
$ npm run start
Open your browser to: http://localhost:3000
Examples
Examples Github
Usage
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { Grid } from 'react-redux-grid';
render(
<Grid
data={data}
stateKey={stateKey}
/>,
document.getElementById('grid-mount')
);
Documentation
FAQ
Grid Level Parameters
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|stateful
|bool
|the grid will store column configuration in browser local storage (based off of
stateKey, so the key must be unique across all grids in a single application)
|height
|oneOfType([number, string, bool])
|the height of the grid container, if
false, then no height will be set
|stateKey
|string
|unique id for grid, more information available
|showTreeRootNode
|bool
|used with tree-grid, to determine if root node should be displayed
|classNames
|array
|a list of strings to be applied to the grid container as classes
|events
|object
|grid event object, more information below
|reducerKeys
|object
|object describing custom named reducers, more information below
|pageSize
|int
|number of records to shown on a single grid page
|emptyDataMessage
|any
|can be a string or a react component, which will be displayed if no grid data is available
|dragAndDrop
|bool
|whether drag and drop of rows should be enabled
|gridType
|oneOf(['grid', 'tree'])
|whether the grid will be a flat list or a tree view
|data
|arrayOf(object)
|local data for grid to display, more information available
|dataSource
|func
|function which returns data to display, more information available
|filterFields
|object
|optional object describing additional values to filter grid data
Columns
export const columns = [
{
name: 'Name',
dataIndex: 'name',
editor: '<input type="text" required />',
width: '10%',
className: 'additional-class',
renderer: ({ column, value, row }) => (
<span> Name: { value } </span>
),
hidden: false,
placeholder: 'Name',
validator: ({ value, values }) => value.length > 0,
change: ({ values }) => ({
otherColDataIndex: 'newValue'
}),
editable: ({ value, values }) => {
if (value === 'ShouldDisabled') {
return true;
}
return false;
},
hideable: false,
resizable: false,
moveable: false,
HANDLE_CLICK: () => { console.log('Header Click'); },
createKeyFrom: true
}
];
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|name
|string
|title of column to be displayed
|dataIndex
|oneOfType([string, array])
|the key accessor for the column value (required parameter). more information available
|editor
|jsx
|when an editor is used, this element will be rendered in place of the edited cell, more information available
|width
|int
|width of column (if none is provided, a default width will be applied)
|className
|array
|additional class names to apply to header of this column
|renderer
|func
|a function which returns the cell contents for this column, more information available
|hidden
|bool
|whether the column is hidden or visible
|hideable
|bool
|whether the column can be hidden
|moveable
|bool
|whether this column can be moved
|placeholder
|string
|the placeholder that will be used for the editor input
|validator
|func
|a func that should return a boolean, to determine if the newly input value is valid
|change
|func
|a func that should return an object where keys are the dataIndex of affected columns, and the values will be the new values associated with that dataIndex.
|editable
|oneOfType([func, bool])
|whether the field should be disabled while in edit mode.
|createKeyFrom
|bool
|see full documentation on createKeyFrom
|sortFn
|func
|when a local sort action occurs, you can provide a method that will be passed to sort
Editor
export const plugins = {
EDITOR: {
type: 'inline',
enabled: true,
focusOnEdit: true
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|type
|oneOf(['inline', 'grid'])
|two editors are available by default. in grid mode, all fields are editable. in inline mode, only a single line is editable at a time
|enabled
|bool
|if true, the grid will have an editor available
|focusOnEdit
|bool
|focus the first editable input when an edit event occurs (defaults to true)
Column Manager
export const plugins = {
COLUMN_MANAGER: {
resizable: false
defaultColumnWidth: `${100 / columns.length}%`,
minColumnWidth: 10,
moveable: true,
headerActionItemBuilder: () => {},
sortable: {
enabled: true,
method: 'local',
sortingSource: 'http://url/to/sortingSource'
}
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|resizable
|bool
|will set all columns to resizable. This parameter will not override columns that have declared they are not resizable from the columns array
|defaultColumnWidth
|int
|if no column width is provided, columns will be divided equally. this can be overwritten by providing a new string template
|minColumnWidth
|int
|the minimum width a column can be dragged to
|moveable
|bool
|whether the columns can be reordered by drag
|headerActionItemBuilder
|func
|build a custom jsx component to be used as the header action items
|sortable
|object
|an object that describes whether columns can be sorted
|sortable.enabled
|bool
|an object that describes whether columns can be sorted
|sortable.method
|oneOf(['local', 'remote'])
|whether sorting will execute locally, or remotely
|sortable.sortingSource
|string
|where sorting data will be retrieved (a required parameter for remote sorting)
export const plugins = {
PAGER: {
enabled: true,
pagingType: 'remote',
toolbarRenderer: (pageIndex, pageSize, total, currentRecords, recordType) => {
return `${pageIndex * pageSize} through ${pageIndex * pageSize + currentRecords} of ${total} ${recordType} Displayed`;
},
pagerComponent: false
}
};
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|enabled
|bool
|whether a pager will be used, defaults to true
|pagingType
|oneOf(['local', 'remote'])
|defaults to
local
|toolbarRenderer
|func
|a function which which returns the description of the current pager state, ex: 'Viewing Records 10 of 100'
|pagerComponent
|jsx
|if you'd like to pass your own pager in, you can supply a jsx element which will replace the pager entirely
Grid Actions
export const plugins = {
GRID_ACTIONS: {
iconCls: 'action-icon',
onMenuShow: ({ columns, rowData }) => {
console.log('This event fires before menushow');
if (rowData.isDisabled) {
return ['menu-item-key']
}
},
menu: [
{
text: 'Menu Item',
key: 'menu-item-key',
EVENT_HANDLER: () => {
alert('Im a menu Item Action');
}
}
]
}
};
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|iconCls
|string
|class to be used for the action icon
|menu
|arrayOf(object)
|menuItems, with
text,
key,
EVENT_HANDLER properties. each object must contain a unique key relative to it's parent array. These keys will be used as the JSX element key.
|onMenuShow
|func
|a method that fires upon menu action click. @return an array of
keys to disable menu items that correspond with these keys.
Selection Model
export const plugins = {
SELECTION_MODEL: {
mode: 'single',
enabled: true,
editEvent: 'singleclick',
allowDeselect: true,
activeCls: 'active-class',
selectionEvent: 'singleclick'
}
};
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|mode
|oneOf(['single', 'multi', 'checkbox-single', 'checkbox-multi'])
|determines whether a single value, or multiple values can be selected
|editEvent
|oneOf(['singleclick', 'doubleclick', 'none'])
|what type of mouse event will trigger the editor
|enabled
|bool
|whether the selection model class is initialized
|allowDeselect
|bool
|whether a value can be deselected
|activeCls
|string
|the class applied to active rows upon selection
|selectionEvent
|oneOf(['singleclick', 'doubleclick'])
|the browser event which triggers the selection event
Error Handler
export const plugins = {
ERROR_HANDLER: {
defaultErrorMessage: 'AN ERROR OCURRED',
enabled: true
}
};
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|defaultErrorMessage
|string
|the default error message to display when no error information is available
|enabled
|bool
|whether the error handler should be initialized
Loader
export const plugins = {
LOADER: {
enabled: true
}
};
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|enabled
|bool
|whether the loading mask should be initialized
Bulk Actions
export const plugins = {
BULK_ACTIONS: {
enabled: true,
actions: [
{
text: 'Bulk Action Button',
EVENT_HANDLER: () => {
console.log('Doing a bulk action');
}
}
]
}
};
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|enabled
|bool
|whether the bulk action toolbar should be used
|actions
|arrayOf(object)
|the actions (including button text, and event handler) that will be displayed in the bar
Row renderer
export const plugins = {
ROW: {
enabled: true,
renderer: ({rowProps, cells, row}) => {
return (
<tr { ...rowProps }>
{ cells }
</tr>
);
}
}
};
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|enabled
|bool
|whether the bulk action toolbar should be used
|renderer
|func
|function which returns the row contents for this row
Events
All grid events are passed in as a single object.
export const events = {
HANDLE_CELL_CLICK: () => {},
HANDLE_CELL_DOUBLE_CLICK: () => {},
HANDLE_BEFORE_ROW_CLICK: () => {},
HANDLE_ROW_CLICK: () => {},
HANDLE_ROW_DOUBLE_CLICK: () => {},
HANDLE_BEFORE_SELECTION: () => {},
HANDLE_AFTER_SELECTION: () => {},
HANDLE_BEFORE_INLINE_EDITOR_SAVE: () => {},
HANDLE_AFTER_INLINE_EDITOR_SAVE: () => {},
HANDLE_BEFORE_BULKACTION_SHOW: () => {},
HANDLE_AFTER_BULKACTION_SHOW: () => {},
HANDLE_BEFORE_SORT: () => {},
HANLE_BEFORE_EDIT: () => {},
HANDLE_AFTER_SELECT_ALL: () => {},
HANDLE_AFTER_DESELECT_ALL: () => {},
HANDLE_AFTER_ROW_DROP: () => {},
HANDLE_BEFORE_TREE_CHILD_CREATE: () => {},
HANDLE_EDITOR_FOCUS: () => {},
HANDLE_EDITOR_BLUR: () => {}
};
Each function is passed two arguments, the first is a context object which will contain metadata about the event, and the second argument is the browser event if applicable.
HANDLE_CELL_CLICK = ({ row, rowId, rowIndex }, e) => {}
Style
All core components and plugins have corresponding
.styl files that can be extended or overwritten. Class names have also been modularized and are available to modify or extend within
src/constants/gridConstants.js
To update
CLASS_NAMES or the
CSS_PREFIX dynamically, you can use the
applyGridConfig function. More information is available here.
export const CSS_PREFIX = 'react-grid';
export const CLASS_NAMES = {
ACTIVE_CLASS: 'active',
DRAG_HANDLE: 'drag-handle',
SORT_HANDLE: 'sort-handle',
SECONDARY_CLASS: 'secondary',
CONTAINER: 'container',
TABLE: 'table',
HEADER: 'header',
ROW: 'row',
CELL: 'cell',
PAGERTOOLBAR: 'pager-toolbar',
EMPTY_ROW: 'empty-row',
LOADING_BAR: 'loading-bar',
DRAGGABLE_COLUMN: 'draggable-column',
COLUMN: 'column',
SORT_HANDLE_VISIBLE: 'sort-handle-visible',
BUTTONS: {
PAGER: 'page-buttons'
},
SELECTION_MODEL: {
CHECKBOX: 'checkbox',
CHECKBOX_CONTAINER: 'checkbox-container'
},
ERROR_HANDLER: {
CONTAINER: 'error-container',
MESSAGE: 'error-message'
},
EDITOR: {
INLINE: {
CONTAINER: 'inline-editor',
SHOWN: 'shown',
HIDDEN: 'hidden',
SAVE_BUTTON: 'save-button',
CANCEL_BUTTON: 'cancel-button',
BUTTON_CONTAINER: 'button-container'
}
},
GRID_ACTIONS: {
CONTAINER: 'action-container',
SELECTED_CLASS: 'action-menu-selected',
MENU: {
CONTAINER: 'action-menu-container',
ITEM: 'action-menu-item'
}
},
BULK_ACTIONS: {
CONTAINER: 'bulkaction-container',
DESCRIPTION: 'bulkaction-description',
SHOWN: 'shown',
HIDDEN: 'hidden'
}
};