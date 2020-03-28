React Redux Form is a collection of reducer creators and action creators that make implementing even the most complex and custom forms with React and Redux simple and performant.
npm install react-redux-form@latest --save
# Dependencies (you probably already have these)
npm install react react-dom redux react-redux --save
# version 1.x.x
npm install react-redux-form@latest --save
<LocalForm>
If you want to get up and running with forms quickly without having to set up Redux, just use Local Forms:
import React from 'react';
import { LocalForm, Control } from 'react-redux-form';
export default class MyApp extends React.Component {
handleChange(values) { ... }
handleUpdate(form) { ... }
handleSubmit(values) { ... }
render() {
return (
<LocalForm
onUpdate={(form) => this.handleUpdate(form)}
onChange={(values) => this.handleChange(values)}
onSubmit={(values) => this.handleSubmit(values)}
>
<Control.text model=".username" />
<Control.text model=".password" />
</LocalForm>
);
}
}
That's all you need. Seriously. Read the Documentation for more information.
NOTE: Please use
<LocalForm> with
react-redux version 4.x.x or 5.x.x.
For more fine-grained control (such as using custom reducers, storing form state globally, dispatching actions, etc.), you'll want to set up a Redux store for your forms.
Be sure to read the step-by-step quick start guide in the documentation.
import React from 'react';
import { createStore } from 'redux';
import { Provider } from 'react-redux';
import { combineForms } from 'react-redux-form';
import MyForm from './components/my-form-component';
const initialUser = { name: '' };
const store = createStore(combineForms({
user: initialUser,
}));
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Provider store={ store }>
<MyForm />
</Provider>
);
}
}
// ./components/my-form-component.js'
import React from 'react';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { Control, Form } from 'react-redux-form';
class MyForm extends React.Component {
handleSubmit(val) {
// Do anything you want with the form value
console.log(val);
}
render() {
return (
<Form model="user" onSubmit={(val) => this.handleSubmit(val)}>
<label>Your name?</label>
<Control.text model=".name" />
<button>Submit!</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
// No need to connect()!
export default MyForm;
When posting an issue, please include a detailed description along with a relevant code sample. Attaching a failing test case with your issue will go a long way and is much appreciated.
Feel free to fork this CodePen or this CodeSandbox for quickly creating reproducible examples!