Redux bindings for Firebase. Includes Higher Order Component (HOC) for use with React.

If you are starting a new project and/or are not required to have your Firebase data loaded into redux, you might want to give reactfire a try before trying react-redux-firebase. I wrote up a quick medium article explaining a bit about how, why, and showing how to start a new project with these tools.

The Material Example is deployed to demo.react-redux-firebase.com.

Features

Out of the box support for authentication (with auto loading user profile from database/firestore)

Full Firebase Platform Support Including Real Time Database, Firestore, and Storage

Automatic binding/unbinding of listeners through React Hooks ( useFirebaseConnect , useFirestoreConnect ) or Higher Order Components ( firebaseConnect and firestoreConnect )

Population capability (similar to mongoose's populate or SQL's JOIN )

Support small data ( using value ) or large datasets ( using child_added , child_removed , child_changed )

Multiple queries types supported including orderByChild , orderByKey , orderByValue , orderByPriority , limitToLast , limitToFirst , startAt , endAt , equalTo

Tons of examples of integrations including redux-thunk and redux-observable

and Server Side Rendering Support

react-native support using native modules or web sdk

Installation

npm install --save react-redux-firebase

This assumes you are using npm as your package manager.

If you're not, you can access the library on unpkg, download it, or point your package manager to it. Theres more on this in the Builds section below.

Older Versions

Interested in support for versions of react-redux before v6 or the new react context API? Checkout the v2.*.* versions (installed through npm i --save react-redux-firebase^@2.5.0 ).

Use

Include firebaseReducer (reducer) while creating your redux store then pass dispatch and your firebase instance to ReactReduxFirebaseProvider (context provider):

import React from 'react' import { render } from 'react-dom' import { Provider } from 'react-redux' import firebase from 'firebase/app' import 'firebase/database' import 'firebase/auth' import { createStore, combineReducers, compose } from 'redux' import { ReactReduxFirebaseProvider, firebaseReducer } from 'react-redux-firebase' const fbConfig = {} const rrfConfig = { userProfile : 'users' } firebase.initializeApp(fbConfig) const rootReducer = combineReducers({ firebase : firebaseReducer }) const initialState = {} const store = createStore(rootReducer, initialState) const rrfProps = { firebase, config : rrfConfig, dispatch : store.dispatch } function App ( ) { return ( < Provider store = {store} > < ReactReduxFirebaseProvider { ...rrfProps }> < Todos /> </ ReactReduxFirebaseProvider > </ Provider > ) } render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'))

The Firebase instance can then be grabbed from context within your components ( withFirebase and firebaseConnect Higher Order Components provided to help):

Add Data

import React from 'react' import { useFirebase } from 'react-redux-firebase' export default function Todos ( ) { const firebase = useFirebase() function addSampleTodo ( ) { const sampleTodo = { text : 'Sample' , done : false } return firebase.push( 'todos' , sampleTodo) } return ( < div > < h1 > New Sample Todo </ h1 > < button onClick = {addSampleTodo} > Add </ button > </ div > ) }

Load Data (listeners automatically managed on mount/unmount)

import React from 'react' import PropTypes from 'prop-types' import { useSelector } from 'react-redux' import { useFirebaseConnect, isLoaded, isEmpty } from 'react-redux-firebase' export default function Todos ( ) { useFirebaseConnect([ 'todos' ]) const todos = useSelector( ( state ) => state.firebase.ordered.todos) if (!isLoaded(todos)) { return < div > Loading... </ div > } if (isEmpty(todos)) { return < div > Todos List Is Empty </ div > } return ( < div > < ul > {Object.keys(todos).map((key, id) => ( < TodoItem key = {key} id = {id} todo = {todos[key]} /> ))} </ ul > </ div > ) }

Queries Based On Route Params

It is common to make a detail page that loads a single item instead of a whole list of items. A query for a specific Todos can be created using

import React from 'react' import PropTypes from 'prop-types' import { get } from 'lodash' import { useSelector } from 'react-redux' import { useFirebaseConnect, useFirebase } from 'react-redux-firebase' import { useParams } from 'react-router-dom' export default function Todo ( ) { const { todoId } = useParams() const firebase = useFirebase() useFirebaseConnect([ { path : `todos/ ${todoId} ` } ]) const todo = useSelector( ( { firebase: { data } } ) => data.todos && data.todos[todoId] ) function updateTodo ( ) { return firebase.update( `todos/ ${params.todoId} ` , { done : !todo.isDone }) } return ( < div > < input name = "isDone" type = "checkbox" checked = {todo.isDone} onChange = {updateTodo} /> < span > {todo.label} </ span > </ div > ) }

Load Data On Click

import React from 'react' import { useSelector } from 'react-redux' import { useFirebase, isLoaded, isEmpty } from 'react-redux-firebase' function TodosList ( ) { const todos = useSelector( ( state ) => state.firebase.ordered.todos) if (!isLoaded(todos)) { return < div > Loading... </ div > } if (isEmpty(todos)) { return < div > Todos List Is Empty </ div > } return ( < ul > {Object.keys(todos).map((key, id) => ( < TodoItem key = {key} id = {id} todo = {todos[key]} /> ))} </ ul > ) } export default function Todos() { const firebase = useFirebase() return ( < div > < h1 > Todos </ h1 > < EnhancedTodosList /> < button onClick = {() => firebase.watchEvent('value', 'todos')}> Load Todos </ button > </ div > ) }

Firestore

If you plan to use Firestore, you should checkout redux-firestore . It integrates nicely with react-redux-firebase and it allows you to run Real Time Database and Firestore along side each other.

react-redux-firebase provides the firestoreConnect HOC (similar to firebaseConnect ) for easy setting/unsetting of listeners.

Currently react-redux-firebase still handles auth when using redux-firestore - The future plan is to also have auth standalone auth library that will allow the developer to choose which pieces they do/do not want.

See full documentation at react-redux-firebase.com

Examples folder is broken into two categories snippets and complete. /complete contains full applications that can be run as is, where as /snippets contains small amounts of code to highlight specific functionality (dev tools and deps not included).

Snippet showing querying based on data in redux state. One of the more common examples is querying based on the current users auth UID.

Snippet showing how to use decorators to simplify connect functions (redux's connect and react-redux-firebase's firebaseConnect )

A simple example that was created using create-react-app's. Shows a list of todo items and allows you to add to them.

An example that user Material UI built on top of the output of create-react-app's eject command. Shows a list of todo items and allows you to add to them. This is what is deployed to redux-firebasev3.firebaseapp.com.

Discussion

Join us on the redux-firebase gitter.

Integrations

View docs for recipes on integrations with:

Starting A Project

Generator

generator-react-firebase is a yeoman generator uses react-redux-firebase when opting to include redux.

CRA Template

cra-template-rrf is a create-react-app template with react-redux-firebase included

Complete Examples

The examples folder contains full applications that can be copied/adapted and used as a new project.

FAQ

Please visit the FAQ section of the docs

Builds

Most commonly people consume Redux Firestore as a CommonJS module. This module is what you get when you import redux in a Webpack, Browserify, or a Node environment.

If you don't use a module bundler, it's also fine. The redux-firestore npm package includes precompiled production and development UMD builds in the dist folder. They can be used directly without a bundler and are thus compatible with many popular JavaScript module loaders and environments. For example, you can drop a UMD build as a <script> tag on the page. The UMD builds make Redux Firestore available as a window.ReactReduxFirebase global variable.

It can be imported like so:

< script src = "../node_modules/react-redux-firebase/dist/react-redux-firebase.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "../node_modules/redux-firestore/dist/redux-firestore.min.js" > </ script > < script > console .log( 'react redux firebase:' , window .ReactReduxFirebase) </ script >

Contributors

