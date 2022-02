React Redux Epic

Server Side Rendering made easy with Redux-Observable

To install:

npm install --save redux-observable react-redux-epic

Dev

npm run test:watch will start and watch tests

npm run cover:show will open the test coverage web page.

npm run cover:watch will watch for coverage changes generated by nyc and regenerate new cover web files.

npm run commit will run commitizen and will help you generate appropriately formatted commit message.

