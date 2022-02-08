Official React bindings for Redux.
Performant and flexible.
The recommended way to start new apps with React Redux is by using the official Redux+JS template for Create React App, which takes advantage of Redux Toolkit.
npx create-react-app my-app --template redux
React Redux 7.1 requires React 16.8.3 or later.
To use React Redux with your React app, install it as a dependency:
# If you use npm:
npm install react-redux
# Or if you use Yarn:
yarn add react-redux
You'll also need to install Redux and set up a Redux store in your app.
This assumes that you’re using npm package manager with a module bundler like Webpack or Browserify to consume CommonJS modules.
If you don’t yet use npm or a modern module bundler, and would rather prefer a single-file UMD build that makes
ReactRedux available as a global object, you can grab a pre-built version from cdnjs. We don’t recommend this approach for any serious application, as most of the libraries complementary to Redux are only available on npm.
As of React Native 0.18, React Redux 5.x should work with React Native. If you have any issues with React Redux 5.x on React Native, run
npm ls react and make sure you don’t have a duplicate React installation in your
node_modules. We recommend that you use
npm@3.x which is better at avoiding these kinds of issues.
The React Redux docs are now published at https://react-redux.js.org .
We're currently expanding and rewriting our docs content - check back soon for more updates!
We do a deep dive on how React Redux works in this readthesource episode.
Also, the post The History and Implementation of React-Redux explains what it does, how it works, and how the API and implementation have evolved over time.
Enjoy!
Ever since React introduced hooks, I found react-redux less interesting than before. Redux had initially brought a nice way to manage state but now using the context API is far more easier. Redux makes sense in large projects when using contexts can sometimes get out of hand.
I think redux is one of the best libraries to simplify your job when it comes to state manipulation. It allowed me to build functionalities that weren't possible before it. For instance, I wanted to add a favorite list to my app (which is a film manager). The problem was that this favorite list had to be used in many locations. Redux allowed me to do this by acting as a global state. Of course, you can do the same for every property that has to be shared and accessible by different components. As a former PHP programmer, it reminded me of global variables. If you're already comfortable with them, consider using this library although it doesn't work exactly the same.
I build many application using react, redux and redux-thunk/redux sagas middleware. Used many different approached to pass data from parent to child layer. Most of the time in simple flow used props or context to pass data, but in multiple enterprise complex applications I preferred to do with redux library. This library easy to configured and mangage. We can hold lots of application data in redux store and once it refresh/updated its passing it very seamless way to all connected views. The immutable way of holding data in redux store helped to keep always latest updated data.
first after learning redux. I tried to implement it without any library. it was a pain. to subscribe and unsubscribe my component when they are on-screen or move from the screen. keep track of the components on the screen and subscription function. I tried this library and I sm in love since then. connect components with redux is so easy. uses higher-order functions to keep redux logic behind the scene. passing state as props and mapping dispatch functions also very smooth. all you need to keep in mind is IMMUTABILITY
redux is popular due to this library. at first, I tried to implement redux without any helping hand in react and it was a major throwback. I am only using this module in my projects because of its intelligent rendering as it automatically re-render connected components any state update and not only that before re-render it compare old data with new data if it is changed only then it re-renders. this module is literally great example of abstraction. it abstracts all the logic and exposes only four functions