openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-redirect

by Driftt
1.0.0 (see all)

a declarative and universal way to specify window.location in a single-page React apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

274

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This Project Is Deprecated

react-redirect is no longer used internally at Drift or maintained by us. We recommend using react-side-effect or window.location directly.

React Redirect

Provides a declarative way to specify window.location in a single-page app. This component can be used on server side as well.

Built with React Side Effect.

Installation

npm install --save react-redirect

Dependencies: React >= 0.11.0

Features

  • Like a normal React compoment, can use its parent's props and state;
  • Can be defined in many places throughout the application;
  • Supports arbitrary levels of nesting, so you can define app-wide and page-specific titles;
  • Works just as well with isomorphic apps.

Example

Assuming you use something like react-router:

var App = React.createClass({
  render: function () {
    // Redirect to "www.driftt.com" if no child overrides this
    return (
      <ReactRedirect location='www.driftt.com'>
        <this.props.activeRouteHandler />
      </ReactRedirect>
    );
  }
});

var HomePageRedirect = React.createClass({
  render: function () {
    // redirect to "www.driftt.com" while this component is mounted
    return (
      <ReactRedirect location='www.driftt.com'>
      </ReactRedirect>
    );
  }
});

var NewArticlePage = React.createClass({
  mixins: [LinkStateMixin],

  render: function () {
    // Redirect using value from state when this component is mounted
    return (
      <ReactRedirect location={this.state.redirect || ''}>
        <div>
          Redirecting...
        </div>
      </ReactRedirect>
    );
  }
});

Server Usage

If you use it on server, call ReactRedirect.rewind() after rendering components to string to retrieve the redirect location given to the innermost ReactRedirect. You can then embed this title into HTML page template.

Because this component keeps track of mounted instances, you have to make sure to call rewind on server, or you'll get a memory leak.

Example assuming you use express for your server

var middleWare = function(req, res) {
  var html = React.renderToString(React.createElement(component));
  var redirect = ReactRedirect.rewind();
  if (redirect) {
    res.redirect(302, redirect);
  } else {
    res.end(html);
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial