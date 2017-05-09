This Project Is Deprecated

react-redirect is no longer used internally at Drift or maintained by us. We recommend using react-side-effect or window.location directly.

React Redirect

Provides a declarative way to specify window.location in a single-page app. This component can be used on server side as well.

Built with React Side Effect.

Installation

npm install --save react- redirect

Dependencies: React >= 0.11.0

Features

Like a normal React compoment, can use its parent's props and state ;

and ; Can be defined in many places throughout the application;

Supports arbitrary levels of nesting, so you can define app-wide and page-specific titles;

Works just as well with isomorphic apps.

Example

Assuming you use something like react-router:

var App = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < ReactRedirect location = 'www.driftt.com' > < this.props.activeRouteHandler /> </ ReactRedirect > ); } }); var HomePageRedirect = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < ReactRedirect location = 'www.driftt.com' > </ ReactRedirect > ); } }); var NewArticlePage = React.createClass({ mixins : [LinkStateMixin], render : function ( ) { return ( < ReactRedirect location = {this.state.redirect || ''}> < div > Redirecting... </ div > </ ReactRedirect > ); } });

Server Usage

If you use it on server, call ReactRedirect.rewind() after rendering components to string to retrieve the redirect location given to the innermost ReactRedirect . You can then embed this title into HTML page template.

Because this component keeps track of mounted instances, you have to make sure to call rewind on server, or you'll get a memory leak.

Example assuming you use express for your server