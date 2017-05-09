This Project Is Deprecated
react-redirect is no longer used internally at Drift or maintained by us. We recommend using react-side-effect or
window.locationdirectly.
Provides a declarative way to specify
window.location in a single-page app.
This component can be used on server side as well.
Built with React Side Effect.
npm install --save react-redirect
Dependencies: React >= 0.11.0
props and
state;
Assuming you use something like react-router:
var App = React.createClass({
render: function () {
// Redirect to "www.driftt.com" if no child overrides this
return (
<ReactRedirect location='www.driftt.com'>
<this.props.activeRouteHandler />
</ReactRedirect>
);
}
});
var HomePageRedirect = React.createClass({
render: function () {
// redirect to "www.driftt.com" while this component is mounted
return (
<ReactRedirect location='www.driftt.com'>
</ReactRedirect>
);
}
});
var NewArticlePage = React.createClass({
mixins: [LinkStateMixin],
render: function () {
// Redirect using value from state when this component is mounted
return (
<ReactRedirect location={this.state.redirect || ''}>
<div>
Redirecting...
</div>
</ReactRedirect>
);
}
});
If you use it on server, call
ReactRedirect.rewind() after rendering components to string to retrieve the redirect location given to the innermost
ReactRedirect. You can then embed this title into HTML page template.
Because this component keeps track of mounted instances, you have to make sure to call
rewind on server, or you'll get a memory leak.
var middleWare = function(req, res) {
var html = React.renderToString(React.createElement(component));
var redirect = ReactRedirect.rewind();
if (redirect) {
res.redirect(302, redirect);
} else {
res.end(html);
}
}