Recollect is a state management library for React, an alternative to Redux.
Recollect aims to solve two problems with the traditional React/Redux approach:
The result is simpler code and a faster app. Take it for a spin in this CodeSandbox.
Caution: there is no support for any version of IE, Opera mini, or Android
browser 4.4 (because Recollect uses the
Proxy object). Check out the latest
usage stats for proxies at caniuse.com.
npm i react-recollect
The
store object and the
collect function are all you need to know to get
started.
The store is where your data goes; you can treat it just like you'd treat any JavaScript object. You can import, read from, and write to the store in any file.
Here's some code doing normal things with the normal-looking
store:
import { store } from 'react-recollect';
store.tasks = ['one', 'two', 'three']; // Fine
store.tasks.push('four'); // Good
store.site = { title: 'Page one' }; // Acceptable
Object.assign(store.site, { title: 'Page two' }); // Neato
store.site.title += '!'; // Exciting!
delete store.site; // Seems extreme, but works a treat
store = 'foo'; // Nope! (can't reassign a constant)
Play with this code in a CodeSandbox
These operations behave just like you'd expect them to, except none of them mutate the store contents. In fact, it's impossible to mutate the data in a Recollect store.
Next up: the
collect function. This wraps a React component, allowing
Recollect to take care of it. This will provide the store as a prop, and update
the component when it needs updating.
Here's
collect and
store working together:
import { collect } from 'react-recollect';
const TaskList = ({ store }) => (
<div>
{store.tasks.map((task) => (
<div>{task.name}</div>
))}
<button
onClick={() => {
store.tasks.push({
name: 'A new task',
done: false,
});
}}
>
Add a task
</button>
</div>
);
export default collect(TaskList);
Congratulations my friend, you've finished learning Recollect. I am very proud of you.
Go have a play, and when you're ready for more readme, come back to read on.
If you've got a question, make sure to read the FAQ to see if your Q is FA. Otherwise, open a GitHub issue.
collect?
shouldComponentUpdate()?
PureComponent or
React.memo in
collect?
Context?
refs?
no-param-reassign ESLint error
Install with npm:
npm install react-recollect
Or Yarn:
yarn add react-recollect
You can then import it in the usual ways:
import { collect, store } from 'react-recollect';
// or
const { collect, store } = require('react-recollect');
You can also load Recollect from the unpkg CDN.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-recollect"></script>
This will create a global
ReactRecollect object. See
demo/public/browser.html for a working example
with React and Babel.
It's a good idea to reference an exact version in the URL, so that it can be cached. Click here to get the full URL.
store
Added in
1.0.0
The
store object that Recollect exposes is designed to behave like a plain old
JavaScript object. But it's a bit different because it's immutable. You can
write code as though you were mutating it, but internally it will clone the
parts of itself that it needs to clone to apply your changes, without mutating
anything.
When the store is then passed to a component, React can do its clever shallow comparisons to know whether something has changed and update efficiently.
collect(ReactComponent)
Added in
1.0.0
When you wrap a component in
collect, Recollect will:
Internally, Recollect 'subscribes' components to property 'paths'. For example,
this component would be subscribed to the
store.page.title path and
re-rendered when that property changes.
import { collect } from 'react-recollect';
const Header = ({ store }) => (
<header>
<h1>{store.page.title}</h1>
</header>
);
export default collect(Header);
afterChange(callback)
Added in
1.0.0, the below applies to
4.0.0and up
afterChange will call the provided callback whenever the store updates.
The callback receives an event object with these properties:
store — the store
changedProps — the 'paths' of the properties that changed. E.g.
['tasks.2.done', 'tasks.4.done']
renderedComponents — an array of the components that were updated
For example, if you want to save the current page to local storage when a particular value in the store changes, you could do the following (anywhere in your app).
import { afterChange } from 'react-recollect';
afterChange((e) => {
if (e.changedProps.includes('currentPage')) {
localStorage.currentPage = e.store.currentPage;
}
});
initStore(data)
Added in
2.4.0
The
initStore function will replace the contents of the store with the
object you pass in.
data is optional — if you don't pass anything, the store will be emptied
(useful in tests).
If you're only using Recollect in the browser, you don't need to use this, but
it's handy to set the default state of your store. You can also use
Object.assign(store, { foo: 'bar' }) if you want to shallow-merge new data
into the store.
When you render on the server though, you do need to initialize the store, because unlike a browser, a server is shared between many users and state needs to be fresh for each request.
Here's a minimal implementation of server-side rendering with Express and Recollect.
// Create an express app instance
const app = express();
// Read the HTML template on start up (this is the create-react-app output)
const htmlTemplate = fs.readFileSync(
path.resolve(__dirname, '../../build/index.html'),
'utf8'
);
// We'll serve our page to requests at '/'
app.get('/', async (req, res) => {
// Fetch some data
const tasks = await fetchTasksForUser(req.query.userId);
// Populate the Recollect store (discarding any previous state)
initStore({ tasks });
// Render the app. Components will read from the Recollect store as usual
const appMarkup = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(<App />);
// Serialize the store (replacing left tags for security)
const safeStoreString = JSON.stringify(store).replace(/</g, '\\u003c');
// Insert the markup and the data into the template
const htmlWithBody = htmlTemplate.replace(
'<div id="root"></div>',
`<div id="root">${appMarkup}</div>
<script>window.__PRELOADED_STATE__ = ${safeStoreString};</script>`
);
// Return the rendered page to the user
res.send(htmlWithBody);
});
It's important that you populate the store using
initStore, and do so before
rendering your app with
ReactDOMServer.renderToString().
This is because your Node server might receive several requests from several
users at the same time. All of these requests share the same global state,
including the
store object.
So, you must make sure that for each request, you empty the store, populate it with the appropriate data for the request, and render the markup at the same time. And by 'at the same time', I mean synchronously.
In the entry point to your app, right before you call
ReactDOM.hydrate(), call
initStore() with the data that you sent from the server:
import { initStore } from 'react-recollect';
// other stuff
initStore(window.__PRELOADED_STATE__);
ReactDOM.hydrate(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
This will take the data that you saved in the DOM on the server and fill up the Recollect store with it. You should only init the store once, before the initial render.
Note that
initStore will trigger a render of collected components where
applicable, and will fire
afterChange.
batch(callback)
Added in
4.0.0
The
batch function allows you to update the store multiple times, and be
guaranteed that components will only be updated after all updates are made.
The callback function will be called immediately and should only contain synchronous code.
import { batch } from 'react-recollect';
const fetchData = async () => {
const { posts, users, meta } = await fetch('/api').then((response) =>
response.json()
);
batch(() => {
store.posts = posts;
store.users = users;
store.meta = meta;
});
// now a render will be triggered for any components that use this data
};
Note that React already does a good job of batching multiple updates into a
single render cycle. So only clutter up your code with
batch if it results in
an actual performance improvement.
useProps(propArray)
Added in
5.1.0
In most cases, you can rely on Recollect to know what data your component requires to render. However, Recollect can't know that your component will require a property in the future. If you reference a property:
componentDidUpdate (and nowhere else), or
... then Recollect won't know about it and your component won't be subscribed to changes in that property.
You can tell Recollect “I want to know if any of these properties change” by
passing an array of store objects to the
useProps function, like so:
import { collect, useProps } from 'react-recollect';
const MyComponent = ({ store }) => {
const [showHiddenMessage, setShowHiddenMessage] = useState(false);
// "This component might read `store.hiddenMessage` in the future"
useProps([store.hiddenMessage]);
return (
<div>
{showHiddenMessage && <p>{store.hiddenMessage}</p>}
<button onClick={() => setShowHiddenMessage(true)}>
Show hidden message
</button>
</div>
);
};
export default collect(MyComponent);
Although
useProps starts with the word 'use', it doesn't require React's Hooks
mechanism, so it works just fine in versions before React 16.8. (For the
curious, the implementation is literally just
propArray.includes(0).)
Check out these tests for more usage examples.
PropTypes
Added in
5.2.0
As you've learnt by now, Recollect works by 'recording' which properties your
component reads from the store while it renders. This poses a problem if you use
the
prop-types library, because it is going to read every property that you
define in your prop types.
This could result in your component being subscribed to changes in a property it doesn't use, potentially concealing a problem that would only become apparent in production (where prop types aren't checked).
For this reason,
react-recollect exports a proxied version of
prop-types.
It's exactly the same as the normal
prop-types library, except that Recollect
will pause its recording while your props are being checked.
import { PropTypes } from 'react-recollect';
const MyComponent = (props) => <h1>{props.title}</h1>;
MyComponent.propTypes = {
title: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
};
export default MyComponent;
We recommended that you uninstall
prop-types from your project and replace its
usages with the Recollect version. That way no one can accidentally use the
'wrong'
prop-types (if they didn't get this far in the readme).
If you use
@types/prop-types you can uninstall that too, the types are built
into
react-recollect.
window.__RR__
Use
window.__RR__ to inspect or edit the Recollect store in your browser's
console.
__RR__ does not form part of the official API and should not be used in
production. It might change between versions without warning and without
respecting semver.
It has these properties, available in development or production:
debugOn() will turn on debugging. This shows you what's updating in the
store and which components are being updated as a result, and what data those
components are reading. Note that this can have a negative impact on
performance if you're reading thousands of properties in a render cycle. Note
also that it will 'collapse' all other console logs into the output (important
for debugging, but not ideal a lot of the time).
debugOff() will surprise you
internals exposes some interesting things.
Via the
internals object, you can get a reference to the store, which can be
handy for troubleshooting. For example, typing
__RR__.internals.store.loading = true in the console would update the store
and re-render the appropriate components.
If you just log the store to the console, you will see a strange object littered
with
[[Handler]] and
[[Target]] props. These are the proxies. All you need
to know is that
[[Target]] is the actual object you put in the store.
During development there are two more methods to help you inspect your app:
getListenersByComponent() will show you which store properties each
component is subscribed to.
getComponentsByListener() is the inverse: it will show you which components
are subscribed to which store properties.
You can optionally pass a string or regular expression to filter the results.
// Which components are subscribed to the user's status
__RR__.getComponentsByListener('user.status');
// What is <MyComponent> subscribed to?
__RR__.getListenersByComponent('MyComponent');
// What about the <Task> component where the prop `taskId` is 2?
__RR__.getListenersByComponent('Task2', (props) => props.taskId);
Check out the debug test suite for more examples.
Added in
5.2.3
You can navigate through the history of changes to the store with the below functions (in your DevTools console):
__RR__.back() will go back to the state before the last store change.
__RR__.forward() will go forward again.
__RR__.goTo(index) will go to a particular index in the history.
__RR__.getHistory() will log out the entire history.
__RR__.clearHistory() clears the history.
__RR__.setHistoryLimit(limit) limits the number of store instances kept in
history. Defaults to
50. Setting to
0 disables time travel. Is stored in
local storage.
If you update the store with
initStore or execute multiple updates within the
batch function callback, those changes are recorded as a single history event.
Note that these time travel functions are only available during development, not in the production build.
Define the shape of your recollect
store like this:
declare module 'react-recollect' {
interface Store {
someProp?: string[];
somethingElse?: string;
}
}
Put this in a declarations file such as
src/types/RecollectStore.ts.
Components wrapped in
collect must define
store in
props — use the
WithStoreProp interface for this:
import { collect, WithStoreProp } from 'react-recollect';
interface Props extends WithStoreProp {
someComponentProp: string;
}
const MyComponent = ({ store, someComponentProp }: Props) => (
// < your awesome JSX here>
);
export default collect(MyComponent);
If the only prop your component needs is
store, you can use
WithStoreProp
directly.
import { WithStoreProp } from 'react-recollect';
const MyComponent = ({ store }: WithStoreProp) => <div>Hello {store.name}</div>;
Recollect is written in TypeScript, so you can check out the integration tests if you're not sure how to implement something.
(If you've got Mad TypeScript Skillz and would like to contribute, see if you
can work out how to resolve the
@ts-ignore in
the collect module).
The ideas described in this section aren't part of the Recollect API, they're simply a guide.
Two concepts are described in this section (neither of them new):
Selectors contain logic for retrieving and data from the store.
Updaters contain logic for updating the store. Updaters also handle reading/writing data from outside the browser (e.g. loading data over the network or from disk).
In a simple application, you don't need to explicitly think in terms of updaters and selectors. For example:
checked={task.done} in a checkbox is a tiny little 'selector'
task.done = true when a user clicks that checkbox is a tiny little
'updater'
But as your app grows, it's important to keep your components focused on UI —
you don't want 200 lines of logic in the
onClick event of a button.
So there will come a point where moving code out of your components into dedicated files is necessary, and at this point, updaters and selectors will serve as useful concepts for organization.
In the examples below, I'll use a directory structure like this:
(Fun fact: selector ends in 'or' because 'select' is derived from latin, while updater ends in 'er' because it was made up in 1941 and 'or' had gone out of style.)
A simple case for a selector would be to return all incomplete tasks, sorted by due date.
export const getIncompleteTasksSortedByDueDate = (store) => {
const tasks = store.tasks.slice();
return tasks
.sort((a, b) => a.dueDate - b.dueDate)
.filter((task) => !task.done);
};
You would then use this function by importing it and referencing it in your component:
import { getIncompleteTasksSortedByDueDate } from '../store/selectors/taskSelectors';
const TaskList = ({ store }) => {
const tasks = getIncompleteTasksSortedByDueDate(store);
return (
<div>
{tasks.map((task) => (
<Task key={task.id} task={task} />
))}
</div>
);
};
In this example, I'm passing the
store object into the
selector. But you
could also do
import { store } from 'react-recollect' in the selector file.
(In Recollect version 4 and earlier, you had to pass the store through. From
v5 onwards, you can use
props.store or import the store.)
Maybe we want to conditionally show either all tasks or only incomplete tasks. Let's create a second selector. And while we're at it, move repeated sorting code out into its own function:
const getTasksSortedByDate = (tasks) => {
const sortedTasks = tasks.slice();
return sortedTasks.sort((a, b) => a.dueDate - b.dueDate);
};
export const getAllTasksSortedByDueDate = (store) =>
getTasksSortedByDate(store.tasks);
export const getIncompleteTasksSortedByDueDate = (store) =>
getTasksSortedByDate(store.tasks).filter((task) => !task.done);
And here's a more complex component with local state and a dropdown to show either all tasks or just those that aren't done:
class TaskList extends PureComponent {
state = {
filter: 'all',
};
render() {
const { store } = this.props;
const tasks =
this.state.filter === 'all'
? getAllTasksSortedByDueDate(store)
: getIncompleteTasksSortedByDueDate(store);
return (
<div>
{tasks.map((task) => (
<Task key={task.id} task={task} />
))}
<select
value={this.state.filter}
onChange={(e) => {
this.setState({ filter: e.target.value });
}}
>
<option value="all">All tasks</option>
<option value="incomplete">Incomplete tasks</option>
</select>
</div>
);
}
}
Now, when a user changes the dropdown, the component state will update, a re-render will be triggered, and as a result, a different selector will be used.
An 'updater' is a function that updates the store in some way. As with selectors, you don't need to use updaters, they're just an organizational concept to minimize the amount of data logic you have in your component files.
A simple case for an updater would be to mark all tasks as done in a todo app:
import { store } from 'react-recollect';
export const markAllTasksAsDone = () => {
store.tasks.forEach((task) => {
task.done = true;
});
};
You would reference this from a component by importing it then calling it in response to some user action:
import { markAllTasksAsDone } from '../store/updaters/taskUpdaters';
const Footer = () => (
<button onClick={markAllTasksAsDone}>Mark all as done</button>
);
export default Footer;
You don't need to 'dispatch' an 'action' from an 'action creator' to a 'reducer'; you're just calling a function that updates the store.
And since these are just plain functions, they're 'composable'. Or in other words, if you want an updater that calls three other updaters, go for it.
Let's create an updater that loads some tasks from an api when our app mounts. It will need to:
export const loadTasksFromServer = async () => {
store.loading = true;
store.tasks = await fetchJson('/api/get-my-tasks');
store.loading = false;
};
You might call this function like so:
import { loadTasksFromServer } from '../store/updaters/taskUpdaters';
class TaskList extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
loadTasksFromServer();
}
render() {
// just render stuff
}
}
Did you notice that we've already covered the super-complex topic of asynchronicity? You can update the Recollect store whenever you like, so you don't need to do anything special to get asynchronous code to work.
Let's write a unit test to call our updater and assert that it put the correct data in the store. The function we're testing is async, so our test will be async too:
test('loadTasksFromServer should update the store', async () => {
// Execute the updater
await loadTasksFromServer();
// Check that the final state of the store is what we expected
expect(store).toEqual(
expect.objectContaining({
loading: false,
tasks: [
{
id: 1,
name: 'Fetched task',
done: false,
},
],
})
);
});
Pretty easy, right?
We can make it less easy.
Maybe we want to assert that
loading was set to
true, then the tasks loaded,
and then
loading was set to
false again.
Well, Recollect exports an
afterChange function designed to call a callback
every time the store changes. If we pass it a Jest mock function, Jest will
conveniently keep a record of each time the store changed.
Also, no one likes half an example, so here's the entire test file:
import { afterChange, store } from 'react-recollect';
import { loadTasksFromServer } from './taskUpdaters';
jest.mock('../../utils/fetchJson', () => async () => [
{
id: 1,
name: 'Fetched task',
done: false,
},
]);
test('loadTasksFromServer should update the store', async () => {
// Create a mock
const afterChangeHandler = jest.fn();
// Pass the mock to afterChange. Jest will record calls to this function
// and therefore record calls to update the store.
afterChange(afterChangeHandler);
// Execute our updater
await loadTasksFromServer();
// afterChangeHandler will be called with the new version of the store and the path that was changed
const firstChange = afterChangeHandler.mock.calls[0][0];
const secondChange = afterChangeHandler.mock.calls[1][0];
const thirdChange = afterChangeHandler.mock.calls[2][0];
expect(firstChange.changedProps[0]).toBe('loading');
expect(firstChange.store.loading).toBe(true);
expect(secondChange.changedProps[0]).toBe('tasks');
expect(secondChange.store.tasks.length).toBe(1);
expect(thirdChange.changedProps[0]).toBe('loading');
expect(thirdChange.store.loading).toBe(false);
// Check that the final state of the store is what we expected
expect(store).toEqual(
expect.objectContaining({
loading: false,
tasks: [
{
id: 1,
name: 'Fetched task',
done: false,
},
],
})
);
});
Every object you add to the Recollect store gets wrapped in a
Proxy. These
proxies allow Recollect to intercept reads and writes. It's similar to defining
getters and setters, but far more powerful.
If you were to execute the code below, that
site object would be wrapped in a
proxy.
store.site = {
title: 'Page one',
};
(Items are deeply/recursively wrapped, not just the top level object you add.)
Now, if you execute the code
store.site.title = 'Page two', Recollect won't
mutate the
site object to set the
title property. Recollect will block the
operation and instead create a clone of the object where
title is
'Page two'. Recollect keeps a reference between the old and the new
site
objects, so any attempt to read from or write to the 'old version' will be
redirected to the 'new version' of that object.
In addition to intercepting write operations, the proxies also allow Recollect
to know when data is being read from the store. When you wrap a component in
collect, you're instructing Recollect to monitor when that component starts
and stops rendering. Any read from the store while a component is rendering
results in that component being 'subscribed' to the property that was read.
Bringing it all together: when some of your code attempts to write to the store, Recollect will clone as described above, then notify all the components that use the property that was updated, passing those components the 'next' version of the store.
You can store anything that's valid JSON. If that's all you want to do, you can skip the rest of this section.
The below applies to
4.0.0and up
Recollect will store data of any type, including (but not limited to):
undefined
Map
Set
RegExp objects
Date objects
Recollect will monitor changes to:
Recollect will store, but not monitor attempted mutations to other objects. For example:
store.date = new Date() is fine.
store.date.setDate(7) will not trigger an update.
store.uIntArray = new Uint8Array([3, 2, 1]) is fine.
store.uIntArray.sort() will not trigger an update.
The same applies to
WeakMap,
DataView,
ArrayBuffer and any other object
you can think of.
If there's a data type you want to store and mutate that isn't supported, log an issue and we'll chat.
Other things that aren't supported (or haven't been tested):
Object.defineProperty()
Proxy objects (if this would be useful to you, log an issue and we'll chat)
You can even store components in the store if you feel the need. This hasn't been performance tested, so proceed with caution.
const Page = collect(({ store }) => {
const { Header, Footer, Button } = store.components;
return (
<React.Fragment>
<Header title="Page one" />
<Button onClick={doSomething} />
<Footer />
</React.Fragment>
);
});
Updating an object key of a map entry will not always trigger a render of components using that object. But in most cases you'd be storing your data in the value of a map entry, and that works fine.
Similarly, updating an object in a set may not trigger an update to components using that object (adding/removing items from a set works fine).
Short version: when they need to be, don't worry about it.
Longer version: if a property is changed (e.g.
store.page.title = 'Page two'), any component that read that property when it
last rendered will be updated. If an object, array, map or set is changed (e.g.
store.tasks.pop()) any component that read that object/array/map/set will be
updated.
Check out tests/integration/updating for the full suite of scenarios.
collect?
You can wrap every component in
collect if you feel like it. As a general
rule, the more you wrap in
collect, the fewer unnecessary renders you'll get,
and the less you'll have to pass props down through your component tree.
There is one rule you must follow though: do not pass part of the store into a collected component as props. Don't worry if you're not sure what that means, you'll get a development-time error if you try. This issue explains why.
When dealing with components that are rendered as array items (e.g.
<Product>s
in a
<ProductList>), you'll probably get the best performance with the
following setup:
collect.
collect
memo() or
PureComponent.
With this arrangement, when an item in the array changes (e.g. a product is starred), Recollect will immutably update only that item in the store, and trigger the parent component to update. React will skip the update on all the children that didn't change, so only the one child will re-render.
For a working example, see the Recollect demo on CodeSandbox.
Yep and yep.
Yep.
Yes, but be careful. If a change in state reveals some new UI, and a property from the store is only read in that UI (not elsewhere in the component) then Recollect won't be aware of it, and won't update your component if it changes.
Use the
useProps function to make sure your component is
subscribed to changes in this property.
Yep. Recollect has no effect on
componentDidMount,
componentDidUpdate and
friends.
componentDidUpdate code firing?
If you have a store prop that you only refer to in
componentDidUpdate (e.g.
store.loaded), then your component won't be subscribed to changes in that
prop. So when
store.loaded changes, your component might not be updated.
Use the
useProps function to make sure your component is
subscribed to changes in this property.
shouldComponentUpdate()?
Yes, but no, but you probably don't need to.
The
React docs
say of
shouldComponentUpdate():
This method only exists as a performance optimization. Do not rely on it to “prevent” a rendering, as this can lead to bugs ... In the future React may treat shouldComponentUpdate() as a hint rather than a strict directive, and returning false may still result in a re-rendering of the component
So, if you're using
shouldComponentUpdate for performance reasons, then you
don't need it anymore. If the
shouldComponentUpdate method is executing, it's
because Recollect has told React to update the component, which means a value
that it needs to render has changed.
PureComponent or
React.memo in
collect?
There's no need. The
collect function wraps your component in a
PureComponent and there's no benefit to having two of them.
It's a good idea to wrap other components in
PureComponent or
React.memo
though — especially components that are rendered in an array, like
<Todo>. If
you have a hundred todos, and add one to the list, you can skip a render for all
the existing
<Todo> components if they're marked as pure.
Context?
Yes. Recollect doesn't interfere with other libraries that use
Context.
You shouldn't need to use
Context yourself though. You have a global
store
object that you can read from and write to anywhere.
refs?
Yes, refs just work, as long as you don't use the reserved name 'ref' (React
strips this out). You can use something like
inputRef instead. For an example,
see this test
No. There is no performance improvement to be had, so the desire for multiple stores is just an organizational preference. For this, you can use 'selectors' to focus on a subset of your store.
Yes! You can use
store without using
collect. Pair this with
afterChange
to have an object that notifies you when its changed. For an example, check out
tests/integration/nodeJs.js
no-param-reassign ESLint error
You can add 'store' as a special case in your ESLint config so that the rule allows you to mutate the properties of store.
{
"rules": {
"no-param-reassign": [
"error",
{
"props": true,
"ignorePropertyModificationsFor": ["store"]
}
]
}
}
Check out the
no-param-reassign rule in this repo's
eslint config for the syntax.
/demo directory with a Create React App site using Recollect. This
has a Cypress test suite.
3—5 KB, depending on what else you've got installed. If you're coming from Redux land, you'll save about 1 KB in library size, but the big savings come from getting rid of all your reducers.
Slow, no. Slower than vanilla object operations, yes.
Let's quantify with a case study: in an app that has a store with ~80,000 properties, ~30,000 of them proxied objects and ~1,000 component listeners, updating a chunk of data requiring 50 new proxies takes ~2 milliseconds (on desktop). For that app, 2ms was considered insignificant compared to the ~90ms spent on the resulting render cycle.
If you're processing big data and facing performance troubles, open an issue and we'll chat.
Recollect has a peer dependency of React
>=15.3.
If you want IE support, use Redux.
If you want explicit 'observables' and multiple stores, use MobX.
If you want a walk down memory lane, use Flux.
Also there is a library that is very similar to this one (I didn't copy,
promise) called
react-easy-state.
Sure, why not! Imagine: all that time you spend getting stuff to work for a few users in crappy old browsers could instead be spent making awesome new features for the vast majority of your users.
For inspiration, these brave websites have dropped the hammer and dropped support for IE: